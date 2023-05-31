20
FPL May 31

When will FPL launch for 2023/24? Key dates for Fantasy managers

Although the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign has only just ended, managers from all around the world will soon be thinking about next season – if they’re not already.

Here we look at a few key dates for FPL managers over the summer.

WHEN DOES THE TRANSFER WINDOW OPEN?

The transfer window opens for Premier League clubs on Wednesday 14 June.

Most pre-agreed international deals will go through on Saturday 1 July, however. Players such as Pedro Porro and Hamed Traore will have their loan moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth made permanent on this date.

A page will soon be set up to list all confirmed deals and a look at what they might mean for FPL.

Transfer deadline day will be on Friday 1 September.

WHEN ARE THE PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES OUT?

The Premier League fixtures will be released on Thursday 15 June at 9am BST.

From best opening runs to rotation pairs, we’ll take a comprehensive look at the fixture calendar in the opening weeks and beyond.

WHEN DOES THE 2023/24 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON START?

The 2023/24 Premier League season is scheduled to get underway on Saturday 12 August.

After three consecutive campaigns have been interrupted by either a pandemic or a World Cup, this one should – in theory – return nearer to normality, with regular international breaks and the return of one split mid-season Gameweek that gives each club a brief respite from the tough winter schedule.

Gameweek 38 will be contested on Sunday 19 May.

WHEN DOES FPL 2023/24 START?

The million-dollar question and one we’re all waiting for an answer to. We can look at previous seasons for a rough idea of the launch date, without knowing for sure.

SeasonLaunch dateDays before start of season
2022/235 July31
2021/2223 June51
2020/2115 August28
2019/2027 June43
2018/195 July36
2017/1812 July30
2016/1719 July25

We’ve seen a wide range of gaps between the launch date and Gameweek 1, although the seven campaigns above have averaged around 35 days beforehand. Using this, we can estimate that it could happen in early July.

A gradual reveal of some key player prices usually precedes the game going live.

OTHER NOTABLE DATES THIS SUMMER

  • Thursday 8 June – Wednesday 21 June: A variety of international matches involving tournament qualification, Nations League and friendlies
  • Sunday 6 August: FA Community Shield

No Premier League teams will be in European club competition before the season starts.

