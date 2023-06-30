The waiting is almost over: the relaunch of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for 2023/24 looks set to move a step closer on Monday 3 July.

The games-makers mobilised legions of ‘content creators’ to spread the word on Friday afternoon but there was precious little detail, other than that there will be a live stream at 1pm BST on Monday.

There were no real clues from the scheduled video, either, other than there will be “an exclusive look at what [the start of the new season] could mean for Fantasy Premier League”:

An immediate launch of FPL looks unlikely given that, in past seasons, they have preferred to generate some excitement ahead of the game going live.

The money, then, would be on the video containing some player prices and/or more details about the ‘new format’ (see below).

PLAYER PRICE HINTS + NEW FORMAT: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT FPL 2023/24

FPL have teased us with a few hints at what we can expect for the new season, including some possible player prices.

Two official FPL articles published in the last 24 hours focus on players expected to rise or fall, with the following prices mentioned by ‘The Scout’ as possibilities:

RISERS

Erling Haaland : £13.0m-£14.0m

: £13.0m-£14.0m Martin Odegaard: £8.5m

£8.5m Gabriel Martinelli : £8.5m

: £8.5m Marcus Rashford : £8.5m or £9.0m

: £8.5m or £9.0m Kieran Trippier: £6.0m or £6.5m

£6.0m or £6.5m Ollie Watkins: (max. of) £8.5m

FALLERS

Son Heung-min: £10.0m-£10.5m

£10.0m-£10.5m Diogo Jota : £8.0m, reclassified as a midfielder

: £8.0m, reclassified as a midfielder Reece James : £5.5m

: £5.5m Raheem Sterling: £8.0m

£8.0m Dominic Calvert-Lewin: £7.0m

Whether anything is to be read into these suggestions is another question, as most of us probably would have come up with similar guesses and Haaland’s estimated price is vague in the extreme.

FPL also previously revealed that there was a ‘new format’ coming this summer, which suggests a spin-off rather than a revamp of the game we all know and play now.