  1. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Let's go!

  2. Dunster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Guessing this will be a “reveal” of whatever the new game format is. Anyone any ideas - I’m assuming it won’t impact the main game and will be a pretty poor side game of some sort.

  3. The 12th Man
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Watch the game become premium. £5.00 per team.

    1. Fodderx4
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      It's going to be a sorare style 5 a side game isn't it!?

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      That's would have it's advantages. Less people entering, discourages entering multiple and one GW teams, and you would hope better prizes.

      1. Fodderx4
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        As long as it was it was as well as the classic game as we know it, I wouldn't be against it.

  4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    The fpl striptease starts....
    Are people so gullible? Just wait until the game is live?

  5. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Re this from an earlier post, "even without signing on fees for player and agent, Haaland's wages are around 900k pw and then your next lowest is KDB at 400k."Absolute inaccurate twoddle. KDB Annual salary £20,800,000 Week £400,000 Haaland Annual salary £19,500,000 Week £375,000 I think it camme from a Liverpool supporter Off to pick the wife up her train now

    1. Sure You Did
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Anyone who thinks Haaland is on 950k a week is an utter moron.

      1. Sure You Did
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Or 900k

      2. Pepeye
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours ago

        Couldn't agree more.

      3. DBW - Slug Repellent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        So you think he’s on 950k then

        Also you’ve just exposed yourself as a City supporter.

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Yeah, we could really do with a block user feature on here before this season starts.

    3. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Whether or not it’s true or not I have no idea, but it is true it was widely reported at the start of last season that Haaland’s “basic” wage was £375k per week, but with bonuses (which were described, again rightly or wrongly, as relatively easily achievable) this would increase to a bigger sum. That bigger sum was reported differently, but I definitely saw 875k per week mentioned and I think other reports were higher.

      Not a City supporter and don’t really care one way or the other, but if you are going to criticise people important to recognise the basis on which you do so.

  6. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Apologies for the typos

  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Mark already knows what is coming.

    Once again it's a case of the haves and the have nots.

    1. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Why do you keep banging on about this? Thats life. Hes earned his position in this FF business and for me deserves to know beforehand. You dont.

    2. Uncle Baby Billy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Not just Mark, mate... I know too.

      Not telling you though.

    3. FPLEnjoyer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      😆

      You might just be the best troll this site has ever had.

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        Worst. Just the most dedicated. Totally pathetic.

  8. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    That Lateriser tweet makes me feel queasy for some reason

  9. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours ago

    Goodbye, Loftus Cheeky-Nandos.

  10. Dain Bramage
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      :ball:
      :football:

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Ok well that's not how it works. Spill the beans!

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          :beanspillage:

  11. Tango74
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    I wonder what major changes they are gonna make apart price risers

    I want more subs

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Why's that? Hardly ever use 3rd sub so I don't really see much point in that myself

      1. Tango74
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        When your staring players don’t starts more chance of players coming on . I’ve had weeks when people been rested and injured

        It also baffles me when people want their subs to blank !

  12. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

  13. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Liverpool get Szoboszlai, they are going for an 80+ pts season
    Another great FK taker in addition to Trent and MacA

    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Does this make Trent a slightly worse option now

  14. CONNERS
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    I'm interested in knowing Maddison's price.

    I'm guessing he'll be 8.0m ish, which, compared to Son at 10-10.5m, would be a great price, especially if he retains set-piece duties and Spurs click under their new manager.

  15. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Anyone know much about Nicolas Jackson, just signed by Chelsea - any good? Never heard of him before

    https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11668/12909682/nicolas-jackson-chelsea-sign-villarreal-striker-on-eight-year-contract

  16. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    On holiday, so I made a bench boost team out of the blue. Thoughts?

    Martinez
    Trent - James - Porro - Shaw - Estupiñan
    Maddison - Ramsey
    Haaland (C) - Kane - Ferguson

    Foderingham - Ndiaye - Tavernier - Doucoure

    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Enjoy your holiday.

