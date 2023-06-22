19
FPL June 22

How AFCON will impact FPL in 2023/24

19 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face disruption to their seasons in the New Year thanks to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

That’s because the 2023 edition of the tournament will now take place in January 2024, having been delayed due to the adverse summer weather concerns in host nation Ivory Coast.

Here we look at which players, teams and Gameweeks will be affected.

WHEN IS AFCON 2023?

AFCON will take place between Saturday 13 January and Sunday 11 February 2024, covering Gameweeks 21 to 24 in FPL.

Thankfully, when it comes to pre-tournament call-ups, the week before this is dedicated to the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Gameweek 20 starts in the final days of December.

The dates for the AFCON knockout round ties haven’t yet been announced, so we can’t yet pinpoint when eliminated players will return to club action.

AFCON + FPL CALENDAR

WEEKEND 1Sat 13 JanSun 14 JanGAMEWEEK 21 (first half of split week)
MIDWEEK 1Tues 16 JanWed 17 Jan
WEEKEND 2Sat 20 JanSun 21 JanGAMEWEEK 21 (second half of split week)
MIDWEEK 2Tues 23 JanWed 24 Jan
WEEKEND 3Sat 27 JanSun 28 JanFA CUP FOURTH ROUND
MIDWEEK 3Tues 30 JanWed 31 JanGAMEWEEK 22
WEEKEND 4Sat 3 FebSun 4 FebGAMEWEEK 23
MIDWEEK 4Tues 6 FebWed 7 Feb
WEEKEND 5Sat 10 FebSun 11 FebGAMEWEEK 24

This season sees the return of the winter break, so the first two-and-a-half weeks of AFCON will only see competing players miss one Premier League encounter.

AFCON: AFFECTED PLAYERS IN FPL

15 of the 24 participating teams are now known and the rest will qualify in September. It’s early days of course but these players are likely to be called up in January:

ARSENALMohamed Elneny (Egypt)
ASTON VILLABertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)
B’MOUTHHamed Traore (Ivory Coast), Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso)
BRENTFORDFrank Onyeka (Nigeria)
BRIGHTON
BURNLEYAnass Zaroury (Morocco), Lyle Foster (South Africa)
CHELSEADavid Datro Fofana (Ivory Coast), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Edouard Mendy (Senegal), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)
C PALACEWilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast), Cheick Doucoure (Mali)
EVERTONIdrissa Gueye (Senegal), Alex Iwobi (Nigeria), Abdoulaye Doucoure (Mali)
FULHAM
LIVERPOOLMohamed Salah (Egypt)
LUTON
MAN CITYRiyad Mahrez (Algeria)
MAN UTDEric Bailly (Ivory Coast), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)
NEWCASTLE
N FORESTSerge Aurier (Ivory Coast), Willy Boly (Ivory Coast), Moussa Niakhate (Senegal), Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal), Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria), Emmanuel Dennis (Nigeria)
SHEFF UTDIliman Ndiaye (Senegal), Ismaila Coulibaly (Mali)
TOTTENHAMPape Matar Sarr (Senegal) Yves Bissouma (Mali)
WEST HAMMaxwel Cornet (Ivory Coast), Nayef Aguerd (Morocco), Said Benrahma (Algeria)
WOLVESRayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria), Boubacar Traore (Mali)

Several of Chelsea’s African contingent are heavily linked with moves away and this would leave Nottingham Forest far in front as the side most affected by AFCON.

Mohamed Salah is the major FPL name to have already qualified and it’ll be interesting to see if Wilfried Zaha and Riyad Mahrez continue as Premier League players.

Other names that could soon be added include Brentford attackers Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) and Yoane Wissa (DR Congo), alongside Tariq Lamptey (Ghana), Samuel Bastien (DR Congo) and the Ghanaian Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST TIME?

كيف تخطط لـ الدوبل جيم ويك في الجولة 26؟ 1

The previous tournament happened between 9 January and 6 February 2022, covering only Gameweeks 22 and 23.

With Senegal, Egypt, Cameroon and Burkina Faso as the final four, FPL owners of Salah, Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy had to nervously wait to see how soon they’d be reintroduced to domestic action.

Salah was reduced to a 30-minute cameo in Gameweek 24 following his late return, while Liverpool team-mate Mane – part of the triumphant Senegal side – wasn’t in the squad at all.

Chelsea and Mendy blanked in Gameweeks 24 and 25 as they participated in the Club World Cup.

Next year’s finalists will have six days until Gameweek 25, which shouldn’t be too problematic.

FPL STRATEGY: A LATER WILDCARD?

FPL notes: Klopp on penalties,

A little early to be thinking about the Fantasy ramifications? Perhaps, but those FPL managers who are planning to play an early Wildcard may want to consider the impact that a later activation may have.

As well as being able to negotiate a Salah exit or make plans for his return, there’s an expected blank for Manchester City in Gameweek 18 to be thinking about.

Fantasy managers have up to and including Gameweek 19 to use their first Wildcard and, unlike last season, there aren’t the bonus unlimited transfers in mid-season to act as a third overhaul.

FPL 2022/23: Can Dias or Laporte cover Cancelo?

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

19 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DBW - Slug Repellent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Spurs are signing an Italian keeper nobody has ever heard of because they won't go to Raya's £40m valuation.

    They'll look back and regret this just like Arsenal will regret not paying for Rice.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Life is full of regret. Best to just look on the bright side of life.

      Open Controls
    2. DBW - Slug Repellent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      City have now entered the bidding. Well done Arsenal for missing the boat again.

      Open Controls
    3. OLDHERMAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Vicario's an outstanding keeper tbh.

      Open Controls
    4. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      I don’t recall that many had heard of Raya before Brentford signed him either though

      Open Controls
  2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Hello AFCON my old friend

    Open Controls
    1. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I've come to dread this time again

      Open Controls
      1. PØTÅTØ
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Oh no, Iwobi!

        Open Controls
  3. boc610
    • 11 Years
    3 hours ago

    all the havetz hating youtube forum posters taking one small slice out of his football career thus far (he was brilliant at leverkeusen, had a very good spell at chelsea) and deciding yep this is the player he is....and context? (aka Chelsea being an untter mess for a large part of his time there) pffft....he's TRASH!!!!!!!!!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Proof will be in the pudding. Right or wrong words on an Internet forum won't impact how things turn out.

      Open Controls
  4. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Do we think Kluivert will start for Bournemouth?

    Open Controls
    1. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Where does Kluivert sit on this scale?

      Jordi → Kasper → Erling

      Open Controls
  5. Slouch87 Liar Repellent
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Stan Kronke the American fraudster who settles his dirty washing out of court and who according to Forbes is worth $12.9 B USD won't even commit another £10M to secure Declan Rice despite Arsenal having a net transfer spend of £550M over the last 5 years
    Making a laughing stock of the club . Arsenal fans must be livid

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - Slug Repellent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Chelsea spent £600m in 6 months and are now laundering their dud players to Saudi Arabia who are now their owners.

      Before that they were run by a Russian criminal who funded their ONLY successful period in their history. Now he's banished from the country.

      Before that they were sold for £1 in the 80s when they were in division 2.

      Chelsea fans will always be jealous.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why would Chelsea fans be jealous of a team who hasn’t won the league since some of them were born?

        Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I don't like it at all, I'm not going to lie. But offering them £120m straightaway would also be dumb. In theory, Arsenal could still save £10–20m and use it to land another transfer target. However, the first two bids should be more serious.

      Man City basically offered the same amount of money but with a different payment structure. This has now forced Arsenal to launch their third bid of around £100m with achievable add-ons and try to close the deal as soon as possible. West Ham wanted this fee from the start, and of course they were hoping for a bidding war between more clubs. Reliable WHU ITK said weeks ago that Rice's preference is to stay in London and join Arsenal, which plays an important part in it.

      But if they lose their number one target to the best team in the league, I won't know what to say. It's unacceptable at this point.

      Open Controls
  6. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    With Forest likely to have so many players away at the AFCON (6 listed in this article but could be more) isn't there a possibility that there games could be postponed like lower EPL games are when teams are badly effected by international call-up ?

    Open Controls
  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Please fire your social media manager.

    What is the POINT of this idiotic nonsense? I almost cancelled my membership on general principle 😡

    https://twitter.com/FFScout/status/1671827073629913089

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.