Draft your 2023/24 FPL team with LiveFPL price predictions

Erling Haaland at £13.5m, Arsenal’s midfield trio rising to £8.5m or above, and Trent Alexander-Arnold holding firm as a £7.5m defender…

Lots of us have been having a crack at guessing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) starting prices for the 2023/24 season – we’ve even got a price prediction competition running where you can win a Premium Membership to our site.

LiveFPL are no different.

We’re always happy to champion the fine work of site regular Ragabolly, who provides valuable free tools and information for FPL managers throughout the season.

And his latest project gives Fantasy managers the chance to start drafting their 2023/24 squads with his predicted starting prices.

You can use the planner on the LiveFPL site or, as a sneak preview of what Fantasy Football Scout subscribers can expect in the upcoming campaign, use the planner on PlanFPL. This has also incorporated Ragabolly’s predictions (with permission!) and is a tool that will soon be absorbed into the Premium Members Area.

Using these planners, you can select your Gameweek 1 squad and even plan for the weeks and months beyond that.

The price predictions come courtesy of a machine-learning algorithm, which harnesses historical FPL data. While some players look conspicuous from their guessed prices (it’s hard to imagine James Tarkowski being £4.0m, for example), it’s a good gauge of what we might expect in 2023/24.

Here’s one we very quickly prepared earlier; note that there are current display issues with newly promoted Burnley and Luton Town in this beta planner. And yes, that is Ederson between the posts – some people never learn…