Draft your 2023/24 FPL team with LiveFPL price predictions

Erling Haaland at £13.5m, Arsenal’s midfield trio rising to £8.5m or above, and Trent Alexander-Arnold holding firm as a £7.5m defender…

Lots of us have been having a crack at guessing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) starting prices for the 2023/24 season – we’ve even got a price prediction competition running where you can win a Premium Membership to our site.

LiveFPL are no different.

We’re always happy to champion the fine work of site regular Ragabolly, who provides valuable free tools and information for FPL managers throughout the season.

And his latest project gives Fantasy managers the chance to start drafting their 2023/24 squads with his predicted starting prices.

You can use the planner on the LiveFPL site or, as a sneak preview of what Fantasy Football Scout subscribers can expect in the upcoming campaign, use the planner on PlanFPL. This has also incorporated Ragabolly’s predictions (with permission!) and is a tool that will soon be absorbed into the Premium Members Area.

VISIT LIVEFPL’S PLANNER HERE
VISIT THE PLANFPL TRANSFER PLANNER HERE

Using these planners, you can select your Gameweek 1 squad and even plan for the weeks and months beyond that.

The price predictions come courtesy of a machine-learning algorithm, which harnesses historical FPL data. While some players look conspicuous from their guessed prices (it’s hard to imagine James Tarkowski being £4.0m, for example), it’s a good gauge of what we might expect in 2023/24.

Here’s one we very quickly prepared earlier; note that there are current display issues with newly promoted Burnley and Luton Town in this beta planner. And yes, that is Ederson between the posts – some people never learn…

  1. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    10 hours, 27 mins ago

    Whatever happened to the Knight whose Armour didn't Squeak?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      10 hours, 4 mins ago

      I really think you should self-mod here!

  2. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    10 hours, 27 mins ago

    It’s starting to get exciting now!

  3. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    10 hours, 26 mins ago

    Is everybody celebrating the Summer Solstice?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      10 hours, 1 min ago

      Huzzah! Nobody is above the law! The system works! The international rules-based order is preserved! We’re saved!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        10 hours ago

        Uh oh, I hadn’t scrolled all the way up.

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 hours, 43 mins ago

      I used to go to Stonehenge for that until they started policing the number of cans you could take in. I once saw someone casually remove their teeth there and then proceed to knock someone out because they'd stolen his hat. I also had a go preaching on the megaphones but unfortunately, it was short-lived as there weren't many druids interested in my Arsenal solstice transfer plans.

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 hours, 41 mins ago

        It was always overcast as well so the sky was bright well before sunrise and I tended to just go home early to avoid the awkward cheers as people tried to decide when exactly the sun was officially "up"

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          9 hours, 41 mins ago

          To answer your question, no.

      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        9 hours, 24 mins ago

        Casual teeth removal is the best policy!

  4. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 hours, 55 mins ago

    Would be nice if we could edit the hypothetical prices. Otherwise, a simple spreadsheet could be more appealing for some. Or at least remove the budget restriction as you can't save a team that is 0.5 "over budget" according to Ragabolly.

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 28 mins ago

      https://www.planfpl.com/planner

      allows you to do just that.

      I don't see the point of doing a draft yet when I don't even know the position classification for 3/4 players I want.

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 27 mins ago

        Who am I kidding? Of course I have a draft ready to rock and roll.

      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 hours, 26 mins ago

        I tend to agree

      3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 22 mins ago

        Actually, that feature appears to be bust even though it appears.

        Might need to send over the FFS crack team of IT experts to help out.

  5. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    9 hours, 39 mins ago

    "A deal can be good for both clubs and I think Havertz is both a good signing for Arsenal and a good sale for Chelsea. I just didn't see it working for him at Chelsea and he's not a no.9 but I do think he will suit Arsenal/Arteta. Doesn't have to always be a winner + loser."

    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      9 hours, 38 mins ago

      I couldn't agree more with this quote. He's still a player with huge potential. Now it's up to Kai to work hard, improve, and grow. Arteta would never push so hard for this deal to be done if he didn't have a clear idea and plan for the future.

      Open Controls
        • 9 Years
        9 hours, 37 mins ago

        C’mon Kai, work harder!

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          8 hours, 35 mins ago

          Kai Hard 2, Kai Harder

          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            8 hours, 27 mins ago

            Kai-ai-ai-ing, over yoouuu!

          2. ZimZalabim
            • 6 Years
            8 hours, 14 mins ago

            yippieee Kai ay, Mottaa-kaier

      2. DBW - Slug Repellent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 hours, 13 mins ago

        On paper it could be very good with him and Odegaard in midfield.

        Need that super DM to do the protecting

        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 49 mins ago

          C’mon Dave, work harder!

          1. Sure You Did
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            Dave doesn’t work. Unemployed.

      3. Sure You Did
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        You agree with it because you’re desperate to think it’s a good signing. It’s a bad signing that might work out but don’t sugar-coat, be honest.

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 hours, 20 mins ago

      - Albert Einstein

  6. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    8 hours, 57 mins ago

    Norwich were absolutely brilliant in shutting down Kai Havertz in their 7-0 loss to Chelsea two seasons ago. Without Norwich in the EPL he may be an option, but Luton are lurking!

  7. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 57 mins ago

    What impact do we think Havertz will have on the popular Arsenal assets? Can he be a good asset himself?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 29 mins ago

      I think he will be on par with Darwin Noonan.

    2. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 48 mins ago

      As he can play on the wings, I'm a bit uncertain about arsenal assets at the moment

      Open Controls
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 24 mins ago

      He and Trossard are clear avoids for me, at least to begin with. It's unclear where he fits in to their system.

      Pricing dependent, I'm hoping to start with Saka and Martinelli.

    4. Sure You Did
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      None, he is garbage

  8. K.Jabba 88
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 49 mins ago

    How true do we think think the Man Utd leak of fpl start date is? (wc 03.07.24)

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      Look up what the word "provisional" means and then get back to me.

    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      About a year late so probably not very reliable 😉

  9. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 41 mins ago

    Can't see the point in making drafts using last year's format when we already know that a new format is coming to FPL from next season. For all we know it could mean starting 11 (or even 5) only, a points system that brings different types of player into play, unlimited budget, or even draft only.

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      No real point in making any drafts until a few days before the season starts, but it keeps some people happy and/or off the streets, so "meh" really.

      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        LOL! Off the streets! As if there would be gangs of bored statisticians roaming the town looking for fights (xF)

        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          It's not them looking for fights I'm worried about :/

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      A new format that supplements the existing one was my understanding.

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      Don’t think any changes to main game but sounds like there will be another game alongside main game - probably along lines of allowing unlimited changes each week in effort to get more subscribers playing week to week

  10. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 34 mins ago

    Where’s Toney?

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      Royal Ascot?

  11. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 49 mins ago

    I'd be happy to start with something like this,
    but prices on liveFPL seem way too low to me?

    4.5
    Trent White Estupinan (4.5 4.0)
    Son Saka Rashford Martinelli Mitoma
    Haaland Mbeumo (4.5)

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      * Martinelli is Trossard (2m cheaper)

    2. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      Talk to me about Son over Salah

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 48 mins ago

        Well Salah will be 2.5-3.5m more than Son.

  12. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 48 mins ago

    Premier League spending in January window: £815m, nearly 4x the other 4 "top" leagues combined.
    Ligue 1: £110m
    Bundesliga: £60m
    La Liga: £25m
    Serie A: £25m

    Neville: "This is the BEST league in the world!"

    This summer, the real owners of the clubs/league realise they can transfer some of their assets to their own league closer to home, albeit older/washed up players:

    Neville: "The Premier League should put an instant embargo on transfers to Saudi Arabia".

    Utter hypocrisy.

    1. diesel001
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Neville ain't the most clued up on what is going on tbh.

      Allowing PL clubs to fall into non-UK hands is a bad idea. It gives power to non-UK people who don't care if the UK falls into ruin, as long as they get their money.

  13. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 24 mins ago

    Trouble with Live FPL is that, even although signed in, it does not save changes you make- even although message comes up saying it has saved changes. So cannot really use as a planner.

  14. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 15 mins ago

    Gundogan to Barcelona done

    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Happy for him

    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      What a massive loss. Could see it happening with the Kovacic move though

      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Seems a massive downgrade though, going from Gundo to Kovacic

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          Kovacic is very good but I wonder if we'll see more starts for Alvarez next season along with KDB and Haaland rather than instead of one of them. Foden could also take up that role now that Grealish has cemented himself on the left.

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Good for him!

    4. Syd.
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      A sad day but it was inevitable.

      He was Pep’s first signing.

      Absolute legend just quietly went about getting the job done.

      So many highlights but those goals against Aston Villa will live long in the memory.

    5. diesel001
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Kovacic is a good buy IMO. Could do the Gundogan role. Chelsea are a mess and they compensated for it by playing Kovacic in a more defensive role then he should have been playing. In a better defensive and offensive team, Kovacic will be a much better player.

  15. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Great. Now we have the first template of the season. Would have been nice to have a few more weeks of tranquility. Cheers Neale 🙄

  16. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    As usual, boycott is absolutely on the money. Stokes doesn't seem to realise that we care more about getting our hands on the ashes urn than entertaining.

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2023/06/21/england-entertainers-cricketers-winning-ashes-everything/

    1. diesel001
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Boycott's thoughts are a waste of time. He hasn't moved on from the 1990s. England didn't lose because of the declaration. They lost because the punt on Moeen Ali failed and Jonny Bairstow's wicketkeeping wasn't up to scratch.

      Should drop Crawley, promote Bairstow to opener and bring in Foakes as wicketkeeper. Lords is a harder ground to keep wicket at because of the 'wobble seam' effect that happens to the ball after it passes the batter, so you need a good wicketkeeper there.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        First of all, Boycott is the only decent cricket pundit out there.

        Secondly he is 100% correct. The early declaration was a joke. Are you telling me that an extra 40 runs wouldn't have come in handy last night? Wake up and smell the coffee.

        1. diesel001
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          An extra 40 runs would have been useful. But it would have been just as useful, if not more useful, if Moeen Ali was able to bowl lots of overs at full fitness and Bairstow had taken just one of the chances he missed.

          Arguably the turning point was giving Root an extra over with the old ball as it gave Cummins the opportunity to get back in the game. Australia were dwindling at that point and didn't know how to score at the required rate.

          The difference between the two teams was that Lyon was a better spinner and Australia took their chances (e.g., the Cameron Green catches were top drawer).

          1. Slouch87 Liar Repellent
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            This is spot on. Prior to the test I thought that the omission of Foakes was an error. He's not let England down with the bat either.

      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Are you okay? x

    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      I genuinely thought Boycott was dead

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Thankfully not. He's the only one that talks sense. His commentary is sorely missed.

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          As a person who just about remembers Boycott playing he cost England more games than winning.

          Scoring a 100 at a strike rate of 1.5 to make sure he was in with the no.11 as his philosophy was never give up your wicket, no matter what.

          He cost us more tests than anyone else I know.

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            I don't think you understand test cricket. You can't can't help the team from the changing room. You can be the best strokeplayer in the world but if you can’t stay in you won’t make consistent runs.

          2. Slouch87 Liar Repellent
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Watching him score 20 runs in 3 hours and get Derek Randall run out on his home ground was torture

  17. Sure You Did
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Havertz to Arsenal LOL

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Why 65M though?

  18. DBW - Slug Repellent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    No Declan Rice at Arsenal. You can just feel the United or City bids coming in with the correct money.

    Dithering over a few mill for a great player is what Arsenal do. Missed the boat now.

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      IMO he's overrated and not worth the money they have bid for him. If he wasn't an English international there is no way he would be that price.

