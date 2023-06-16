Guess the FPL prices for 2023/24 and win a Premium Membership

It’s already mid-June so, if previous seasons are anything to go by, we won’t have to wait too long for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to relaunch for the 2023/24 campaign.

New FPL player prices are always keenly anticipated, no more so than this year.

Will there be a new John Lundstram in the £4.0m bracket? What price will Erling Haaland be listed at after his 36-goal campaign? How much will the Arsenal midfielders rise? And how on earth are we going to afford all of the premium picks we covet?

Fantasy Football Scout regulars TopMarx and circusmonkey have got price predictions on the brain, too, and have put together a little pre-season competition.

They’ve listed 20 players who are either expected to rise in starting price (Martin Odegaard, Kaoru Mitoma), fall (Son Heung-min) or maybe even stay the same.

All you have to do is guess the starting price for each of them via this form here.

And it’s not just for ‘fun’, either.

We’re offering a full-year Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership to the entrant with the most correct guesses, with monthly Premium Memberships going to those in second and third.

It’s one entry per person and any ties will be settled by randomised draws.

Get your entries in by 23:59 BST on Friday 23 June (we’ll bring forward the deadline if price reveals are leaked any sooner) and we’ll announce the winners in the days after FPL relaunches for 2023/24.