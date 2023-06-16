26
Guess the FPL prices for 2023/24 and win a Premium Membership

It’s already mid-June so, if previous seasons are anything to go by, we won’t have to wait too long for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to relaunch for the 2023/24 campaign.

New FPL player prices are always keenly anticipated, no more so than this year.

Will there be a new John Lundstram in the £4.0m bracket? What price will Erling Haaland be listed at after his 36-goal campaign? How much will the Arsenal midfielders rise? And how on earth are we going to afford all of the premium picks we covet?

Fantasy Football Scout regulars TopMarx and circusmonkey have got price predictions on the brain, too, and have put together a little pre-season competition.

They’ve listed 20 players who are either expected to rise in starting price (Martin Odegaard, Kaoru Mitoma), fall (Son Heung-min) or maybe even stay the same.

All you have to do is guess the starting price for each of them via this form here.

And it’s not just for ‘fun’, either.

We’re offering a full-year Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership to the entrant with the most correct guesses, with monthly Premium Memberships going to those in second and third.

It’s one entry per person and any ties will be settled by randomised draws.

Get your entries in by 23:59 BST on Friday 23 June (we’ll bring forward the deadline if price reveals are leaked any sooner) and we’ll announce the winners in the days after FPL relaunches for 2023/24.

ENTER THE FPL PRICE PREDICTIONS GAME HERE

26 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DBW - Slug Repellent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Firrrssssttt

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Dave sneaks in, I give up !

      Open Controls
      1. LegendMoon
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I only logged in to see who had top post!

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I've never really understood this "First" nonsense.

      Is it a millennial thing or some kind of brag-worthy achievement among certain circles?

      Open Controls
  2. PØTÅTØ
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    No Kane prediction - makes sense.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      No Mepham either - makes sense as well.

      Open Controls
  3. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Done.

    Raya's in there, despite not knowing which club he'll turn out for.

    Open Controls
  4. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    It’ll be a ducking miracle if I win this.

    Open Controls
  5. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    When I look at fixture tickets my brain goes to mush. I just can’t make sense of all the chaos. Because of this I like to make my own spreadsheet showing streaks of good fixtures, leaving the bad fixtures as empty slots. Do any of you have methods of prep that help clear the noise?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      I started making my own fixture ticker last season, but mainly because I disagreed with the fixture difficulty ratings on FPL & here, and wanted to adjust, that plus have different 'ratings' for defence/attack for each fixture. Didn't leave gaps though. It was quite useful; think I'll do it again. I also have another tab on the spreadsheet which is something more like a transfer planner.

      Open Controls
  6. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Max price 14.0 in the price predictor game. That's what I've gone for (and would have gone for) with Haaland but I've seen others on here stating that he will be higher than that.

    Open Controls
    1. LegendMoon
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      I’d love to see him at 15 million just to make everyone think a little but I reckon 14 is the likeliest

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      I think he 'should' be more, to make people actually think about going without him, but I expect the pricing will be pretty soft again. I've gone for 13.5

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        40 mins ago

        I wrote this as a comment on a YouTube video earlier:

        Haaland will be priced stupidly low, meaning he'll have 100% ownership and perma-capped by many. That makes the game boring. He ought to be priced at the point you really have to ask yourself if owning him doesn't necessitate serious squad sacrifices. That's probably around 14.5-15m. That would make the game much more challenging, but I agree, for marketing reasons, the game won't go there.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          34 mins ago

          Spot on bud.

          I needed an end of season break from FPL but I'll start easing myself back in now for a bit of summer chat with you guys

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            Welcome back to us Spectaculus!

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              🙂

              Open Controls
        2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          32 mins ago

          What are the marketing reasons? Specifically?

          Open Controls
        3. circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          17 mins ago

          That's right, I reckon 13m.

          Open Controls
  7. Calculated Risks
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Does anyone know if there is going to be an offer on membership pre season this year or am I just going to bite the bullet and pay full price?

    Open Controls
    1. LegendMoon
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Has a member ever won it?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Think OP just means a general discount, not this price prediction contest. This contest was run last year too - don't know if it was a paid member who won but someone here did

        Open Controls
  8. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Tickets secured for the first home game v Wolves at OT. My daughter's first home match, 31 years after I first went. Looking forward to it.

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      Monday night games tend to have a great atmosphere*. Hope she enjoys it.

      *Even at OT.

      Open Controls
      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        35 mins ago

        lol yeah I'm sure it'll be a buzz. Normally go up and back in a day so it will be nice to stay over and have a bit more time to take it all in.

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Enjoy it! I used to live in Manchester so I'd be happy to sort you out with restaurant recommendations or something like that if you want

      Open Controls

