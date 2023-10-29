1000
  1. gart888
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Thinking of bringing in Tsimikas for Burn, Porro or Gabriel. 2FT and 0ITB

    A) Burn to Tsimikas
    B) Porro to Tsimikas
    C) Gabriel to Tsimikas
    D) Other move

    Areola Turner
    Porro Cash Gabriel Burn Taylor
    Salah Saka Son Diaby Bowen
    Haaland Alvarez Archer

    1. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Probably has to be for Gabriel doesn't it. You will always be wondering if he will start and they have Newcastle next.

      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah, but apparently he only sat last match because he had played so much lately.

    2. Rico123
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      I have that defence but Tripp instead of Burn. 2 FT also and - barring injuries - no mids or forwards I need to change. Thinking of doing Tsimikas for Porro this week as Spurs fixtures not great defensively going forward (will keep Son and Madd) and benching Gabriel (playing Tripp, Tsim, Cash) and then next week potentially Gabriel to Saliba or someone else if Gabriel doesn’t start vs Newcastle

  2. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Who to play ?
    A- Gordo ARS (H)
    B- Adingra EVE (A)

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Tough one.. probably A

  3. AintAllThat
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) Diaz + Watkins > Saka + Darwin
    B) Diaz + Diaby > Saka + Gordon

  4. Arteta
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    The truth is that Haaland (c) was an easy call for everyone who doesn't rate Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Lindelof backline, or United in general this season.

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Agreed.

      Strange that more people didn't back him in this game.

      1. C_G
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Haaland (C), he was an obvious differential, and Man Utd is an emotional opponent for him

      2. gart888
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Yeah in hindsight it seems obvious, but Salah could have hauled too. He assisted the assister on two goals, and had a few other chances.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          I agree. Easy with the help of hindsight, as always.

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      United are shocking to be fair but there were a lot of good captaincy options this week.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        It was between Salah, Watkins and Haaland. Opponents were Luton, Forest and MU. And even with the help of hindsight they all conceded 3 goals. After that we should look at xGi of each player or something like that.

    3. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I agree but I prefer a Hm Captain..

    4. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      United were alright until Amrabat came off, have no idea what that sub was about. Mctominay's late runs were causing City issues first half.

    5. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Yes but luton at home seemed more attractive

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Same here.

        Lesson learned.

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          56 mins ago

          There is no lesson to learn - you could play the exact same fixtures/teams next week and have a different result where Haaland blanks and Watkins hauls.
          Over time it works out to logic, but treating gameweeks in isolation is just luck really

    6. SamH123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      when I saw City at almost 1/2 to win I did think actually he was a good captain

  5. C_G
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    keeping my team as is till Friday, see you then! dont sell Watkins is my only advice!

  6. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    I’ll take 88 with Salah C

  7. Hey_Arnold
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    So many posts this week from charlatans bragging about their ranks without Haaland. Excellent fail. A guy who bags as many as he did last year is a set and forget. The game now literally consists of whether you captain him which is obvious, or go wild captaining Salah or Son. The rest of the squad is just random filler.

    1. C_G
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      gonna do Alvarez (C) next week

  8. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    So everyone will captain Haaland next gw.

    Kind of like that more.

    Captaincy is an aspect of this game that frustrates me a lot.

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yeah, suits me too. Haven't got a captain right for a while.

  9. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    62 points all out.

    Old rank 1,001,673
    New rank 1,252,795

    If my rank was still sitting between 2.5m and 3m I would be really worried so that 250k drop does not justify bringing Haaland back even though he hauled. If and when Haaland blanks or only gets one return there is so much more gain.

    Many who own and did not cap him probably sitting with a red arrow. Even some who capped probably sitting with a red as well.

    Watkins, Bowen and Alvarez blanked for me, all variables which play there part.

    On to GW11!

    1. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Hahaha…. 😆

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        52 mins ago

        What was your score?

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          42 mins ago

          79(-4)

        2. Walter White (ww)
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          67 & a beautiful red arrow

        3. Walter White (ww)
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Red arrow because of var & fpl tower. We move!

    2. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      67 here. Drop from 133k to 146k.. small fall

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Small margins

    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Darwin saved your GW tbf. Different story if Hauland is captained and hauls.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        What is your score bro? 😆

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Looks like he's on 79. Well played TM!

    4. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      62 points for me also and no Haaland. Not interested in having him in my team, he won’t play United every week.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        45 mins ago

        People here with Haaland teams have less points than us 😆

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 10 Years
          43 mins ago

          Haha exactly! 😆

    5. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      just very thankful Turner had a brainfart and gifted Salah a goal.

    6. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      75 points all out.

      Old rank: 1,478,268
      New rank: 1,161,454 (~)

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Decent, I’m surprised that’s not a bigger green arrow

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          59 mins ago

          -4 drags it down a little bit. Udogie > Gabriel didn't work out, but the Taylor auto-sub still came in handy.

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          57 mins ago

          Also oops - it is actually 79(-4).

          1. FATHERLESS SON
            • 6 Years
            55 mins ago

            Decent, I’m glad my wish for Diaby to match Mbeumo actually came true!
            Crazy that Taylor actually scored!

    7. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Nice one, good to know you’re still going

    8. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      88 all out

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Well done, good score

    9. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      72. 121k to 97k. Salah C Haaland owner. Bringing in Gabriel and Mitoma for Cash and JWP did not go as hoped

    10. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      81 points including my Haarland bps. Decent gameweek overall. Haaland/Mbeumo/Son/Salah my stand outs this week. Just wish i captained Haarland over Salah.

    11. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      66 with 10 players, Salah C and Mbeumo on the bench so great considering

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Oops 69 I mean, I bizarrely forgot Haaland bonus

    12. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      74, despite Watkins (C)

  10. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Just back home and thinking of going without Haaland as I feel Alvarez can cover him. Good idea, right?

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      He’s almost guaranteed to blank against Bournemouth so not the worst

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I’d want him for next weekend, but fine after that

  11. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    How would you get Haaland on this team?

    Turner Areola
    Trippier Cash Burn Udogie Kabore
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen Saka
    Alvarez Watkins Archer

    I'm thinking an 8 point hit to do Trippier, Maddison and Alvarez to Andersen, Palmer and Haaland.

    1. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      For a -8 to get rid of those quality players? No. I assume you went No Haaland on a wildcard? Surely the plan was to stick with it for a while. Otherwise what was the point.

      1. Tasty Jerk
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        This, made your bed and all that 🙂 - got to go with it for a while at least?

      2. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        That would have made more sense than what I did
        On Friday I took a 4 point hit to do Haaland, Botman and Gordon to Saka, Alvarez and Trippier. So want to reverse my mistake of getting rid of Haaland.

    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I would hold off selling Tripper. I will probably sell him this week, so that guarantees him 15 points.

      Every player I sell scores 12-16 points the GW after. Trent, Saka, Sterling, Pinnock

    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I wouldn’t do that, not worth a -8

  12. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    13 points for my defensive double up Ederson and Gvardiol, get in lads!

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Well played

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Wow City double defence is brave.

  13. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    How are these transfers for next gw:
    Will be a -4.

    Son & Archer to Mitoma & Darwin?

    Time to attack the fixtures.

    1. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Not sure I would be getting rid of Son for a -4.

    2. Boz
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Naaaaaa

  14. Gubby-Allen
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    I posted this the GW before last, didn't make a signing last GW. This week I sold Pinnock (15 pts) at the deadline for Torres. 2pm today, I guaranteed two points for Torres. It's now 8 players sold -12 pts scored. 5 sold, 59 pts.

    .........

    Seven signings have scored a total of 10 points in their game following
    - average 1.42 points.

    The four players sold that played (not injured) 46 points - average 11.5.

    If that is not a proven gift, what is

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Probably best just to leave your team alone and watch you climb the rankings 😆

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      43 mins ago

      Don't confuse being useless to having a super power.

      1. Gubby-Allen
        • 2 Years
        just now

        But I am not signing William Prunier or George Weahs cousin. They include Salah, Son, Sterling (GW3) Alvarez and selling Pinnock, Sterling again, Rice.

        It gives any player a one week boost or collapse.

        The annoying thing is, I bet in assists to cover myself but they are graded differently, officially.l. I had money on Sterling, he got 2 on FPL but neither counted.

      2. Gubby-Allen
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I am both

        Useless and gifted

  15. Eightball
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Udogie to Tsimikas is my move this week I reckon. The question is do I just do it early. Udogie probably goes down tonight and I expect Tsimikas will go up. Hopefully he gets a rest midweek.

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Do it

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      He’ll get a rest so all good if nobody else in your team gets injured. I’m in the same boat with Neto and think I’m pulling the trigger tonight too

      1. Eightball
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Money is so tight right now I think its worth the risk not to lose another 0.2m of value.

  16. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Feeling smug as a Salah Saka Son Haaland owner. Highest scorers come end of season. Will just hold and rotate rest of squad. Many cheapies to rotate to/from.

    1. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      But who did you captain? I chose wrong. I like having these four in my team as well but most people in my leagues have these as well.

  17. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Anyone else really dislike Bruno Fernandes? Awful (c) for any club to have, always sets a poor example and when the chips are down instead of fighting for the team he gives up and becomes petulant.

    Being a buck toothed Roland Rat doesn’t work in his favour either.

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      56 mins ago

      Not a fan then?

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        He epitomises everything wrong with the club. Poor standards and the wrong attitude and application. Club and personnel are rotten to the core.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      On the pitch he's a nuisance and maybe a bit unlikeable, but all clubs have players like that.

      Fernandes is the least of United's problems. He's one of the true quality players that team has.

      Avaialble for every match, often has league-leading creation stats It's not his fault plagers around him are useless a lot of the time.

      Off the pitch he also seems really sound.

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        Fair points you make but i’m not a fan at all.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          I don't like his attitude with refs, but other than that, he is fine.

  18. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    1 FT and 0.7 ITB.

    A - Roll (and get Watkins & Tsmimi for free the week after)
    B - Botman > Tsimi
    C - JWP > Hwang

    Areola
    Trippier - Ruben - Cash
    Salah - Maddison - Bowen - JWP - Mitoma
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Turner - Archer - Botman - Baldock

    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I will do C just for opponent reasons, plus will be a 5th Mdf anyway

    2. Boz
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      B

  19. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Ranked 2.9m - really not sure what my realistic ambition is this season. Don’t even think I’ve been making bad calls but just not getting the breaks, whilst my ML competition seem to routinely get the likes of Taylor and Braithwaite off their bench. I’m suffering!

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Thinking there’s a lot of perma cap haaland dead teams. Will take longer for the real winners to show… just make sure you captain haaland lol

    2. ididnt
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Captained Salah so there’s some lost points !

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        So did I. It wasn't bad decision. Points differences are still marginal. I suppose you are not too far away from top 100k for example.

    3. SamH123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      not over yet is it?

    4. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      53 mins ago

      Perma cap Haaland for a bit and try getting in a few maverick picks who can move you up the ranks. Then try take some risks second half of the season.

