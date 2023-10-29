Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) reaches its conclusion with a mouthwatering clash at Old Trafford, as Manchester United tackle fierce rivals Manchester City.

The Manchester derby will kick-off at 3.30pm GMT, an hour earlier than usual, on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag makes just one change from the team that beat Sheffield United last weekend, as Christian Eriksen replaces Antony.

Raphael Varane is only on the bench despite playing in Europe on Tuesday, so Jonny Evans partners Harry Maguire at centre-half.

Pep Guardiola makes three alterations from Gameweek 9, meanwhile.

Ederson, Ruben Dias and Jack Grealish all return, with Stefan Ortega, Manuel Akanji and Jeremy Doku dropping out.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Lindelof, Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Reguilon, Varane, Mainoo, Hannibal, Mount, Martial, Antony, Garnacho

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Stones, Rodri, Alvarez, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Ake, Lewis, Gomez, Bobb, Nunes, Kovacic, Phillips, Doku

