Manchester City will attempt to peg back Arsenal’s advantage to one point with a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 17:30 BST.

Pep Guardiola has brought back the cavalry for Wolves’ visit.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden return to the City XI as Guardiola makes three changes from the side that beat Nottingham Forest last Sunday.

Mateo Kovacic is also recalled, while Ederson makes a swift recovery from a shoulder injury to keep his place.

Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and Julian Alvarez make way.

Ruben Dias, who like Foden is now free from illness, is benched once again.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil makes just one alteration to his line-up as Hugo Bueno comes in for Matt Doherty.

Rayan Ait–Nouri, who was taken off with a knock last weekend, is fit to start.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Santiago Bueno are on the bench after recovering from injury.

There’s no Pedro Neto, however, despite his own recent return to training.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Dias, Stones, Grealish, Doku, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Lewis.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, H Bueno, Gomes, Lemina, Traore, Ait-Nouri, Cunha, Hwang.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, S Bueno, Sarabia, Bellegarde, Gonzalez, Okoduwa, Chirewa, Fraser.



