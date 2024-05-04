524
  Jinswick
    
    
    11 mins ago

    Just Gabriel -> 5.3m (ROMERO) and save FT? BBing this week.

    PETROVIC, ONANA
    PORRO, GVARDIOL, MAGUIRE, BURN, Gabriel
    SON, FODEN, PALMER, BRUNO, GORDON
    HAALAND, ISAK, JACKSON

    Bank 0.3m, 2FT, BB left

    TorresMagic™
      
      
      
      9 mins ago

      Romero getting negative points vs City?

      Jinswick
        
        
        6 mins ago

        Even Spurs have a chance of a clean sheet at home to Burnley

        TorresMagic™
          
          
          
          4 mins ago

          Not a realistic one.

          Jinswick
            
            
            3 mins ago

            Also, he plays CF these days

            TorresMagic™
              
              
              
              2 mins ago

              More chance of a red card as per usual.

  @FPL__Engineer
    
    10 mins ago

    Branthwaite & Tarko my only singlers but 2FTs, anyone worth it?

    Defs: Cuca, Porro, Burn

  theodosios
    
    10 mins ago

    I think this is the first time this season that no one of my defenders blanked. Just 35 GWs for that miracle, it's ok.

    Eze Really?
      
      3 mins ago

      Same for many mate

