Man City v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Manchester City and Sunderland.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 20 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

MAN CITY

SUNDERLAND

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Man City 4 12 +6 WWWW 14th Sunderland 4 4 -2 LWDL

Over their last four Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):