3pm team news: Pedro + Palmer start, James absent

There are four more Premier League matches following on from Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United, all kicking off at 3pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

The big team news is that Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro start for Chelsea this afternoon.

So too does the fit-again Moises Caicedo, while Josh Acheampong gets a recall at centre-half.

Danny Welbeck, Valentin Barco and Wesley Fofana make way.

Reece James is absent.

For Bournemouth, the injured Alex Scott is replaced by David Brooks.

Brighton and Hove Albion are unchanged for their trip to Sunderland, which means Pascal Struijk keeps his place over Lewis Dunk.

Two of Regis Le Bris’ three changes are enforced, with Brian Brobbey and Dan Ballard out. Dayann Methalie also drops to the bench.

Trai Hume and Reinildo come into the defence, while Wilson Isidor deputises up top.

Ipswich Town boss Gary O’Neil brings in Jaden Philogene, Florentino Luis and Daizen Maeda for Jack Clarke, Exequiel Palacios and the banned Abdul Fatawu.

It’s all change at full-back for Fulham as Kenny Tete and Ryan Sessegnon sit in for Timothy Castagne and the absent Antonee Robinson.

There’s one change apiece at Villa Park.

Matty Cash is in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the hosts, while Brentford replace the injured Mikkel Damsgaard with El Hadji Malick Diouf.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Ruggeri, Kamara, Gomes, McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi, Jackson.

Subs: Bizot, Barkley, Torres, Garnacho, Abraham, Mbaye, Bogarde, Wan-Bissaka, Alysson.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Diouf, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Anthony, Lewis-Potter, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Jensen, Van den Berg, Ouattara, Wilson, Carvalho, Sangare, Fredrick.

Chelsea XI: Martinez, Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill, Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Chavarria, Palmer, Rogers, Joao Pedro.

Subs: Penders, Palestra, Fofana, Hato, Gusto, Lavia, Quenda, Estevao, Welbeck.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Silva, Hill, Truffert, Adams, Christie, Rayan, Brooks, Tavernier, Evanilson.

Subs: Di Gregorio, Sanchez, Diakite, Soler, Toth, Cook, Gannon-Doak, Jebbison, Rodriguez.

Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Ouattara, Diop, O’Shea, Davis, Lukic, Florentino, Maeda, Enciso, Philogene-Bidace, Emersonn.

Subs: Scherpen, Furlong, Matusiwa, Walle, Flemming, Greaves, Palacios, Akpom, Clarke.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Affengruber, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Charles, Bobb, King, Iwobi, Garcia.

Subs: Lecomte, Andersen, Palacios, Rodrigo Muniz, Kevin, Larsson, Angel, Castagne, Smith Rowe.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Danso, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Meunier, Le Fee, Angulo, Isidor.

Subs: Ellborg, Methalie, Talbi, Rigg, O’Nien, Alderete, Ta Bi, Fofana, Riquelme Angulo.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Struijk, Boscagli, Andres, Ayari, Diego Gomez, Gross, De Cuyper, Kostoulas.

Subs: Steele, Hadjam, Dunk, Rutter, David, Osman, Costinha, O’Riley, Yalcouye.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 6 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!