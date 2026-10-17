3pm team news: Szoboszlai + Isak start, six Man City changes, Schade a sub

There are three more Premier League matches following on from Everton 0-2 Chelsea, which all kick off at 3pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

The big team news is that Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca makes six changes from midweek.

Abdukodir Khusanov, Josko Gvardiol, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo drop to the bench.

Matheus Nunes, Nico O’Reilly, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden and Iliman Ndiaye come into the side.

For Ipswich Town, Gary O’Neil brings in Jacob Greaves and Exequiel Palacios for Sasa Lukic and Jaden Philogene.

Lukic is not in the matchday squad.

At the Gtech Community Stadium, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexander Isak return to the Liverpool starting XI.

The suspended Ryan Gravenberch and Lewis Koumas make way from Gameweek 6.

Cody Gakpo is named among the substitutes.

Brentford’s three alterations see Sepp van den Berg, Mathias Jensen and Dango Ouattara replace Jannik Schuster, El Hadji Malick Diouf and Kevin Schade, who has been struggling with a shoulder injury.

Schuster is injured; however, Schade is on the bench.

Finally, at Craven Cottage, Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson are recalled to the Fulham starting XI. They replace Kenny Tete and Ryan Sessegnon.

For the visitors, Sergej Jakirovic is without the injured Nobel Mendy, while Ryan Giles and Joe Gelhardt drop to the bench.

Lucas Herrington, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Mohamed Belloumi come into the side.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Ouattara, Jensen, Anthony, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Schade, Wilson, Carvalho, Sangare, Collins, Damsgaard, Diouf

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Frimpong, Nyoni, Koumas, Ngumoha

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Charles, Bobb, King, Iwobi, Garcia

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Andersen, Palacios, Muniz, Cairney, Kevin, Angel, Sessegnon

Hull City XI: Tzolakis, Ajayi, Egan, Herrington, Coyle, Crooks, Slater, Norton-Cuffy, Belloumi, Thomas, McBurnie

Subs: Phillips, Giles, Morita, Gelhardt, Hjerto-Dahl, McNair, Stroud, Iroegbunam, Vaz

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, O’Reilly, Bouaddi, Kovacic, Ndiaye, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Anderson, Cherki, Enzo, Ait-Nouri, Gvardiol, Allan, Semenyo, Khusanov

Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Ouattara, Diop, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Florentino, Palacios, Enciso, Maeda, Emersonn

Subs: Scherpen, Furlong, Kipre, Matusiwa, Fatawu, Flemming, Philogene, Akpom, Clarke