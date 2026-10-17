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3pm team news: Szoboszlai + Isak start, six Man City changes, Schade a sub

17 October 2026 416 comments
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There are three more Premier League matches following on from Everton 0-2 Chelsea, which all kick off at 3pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

The big team news is that Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca makes six changes from midweek.

Abdukodir Khusanov, Josko Gvardiol, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo drop to the bench.

Matheus Nunes, Nico O’Reilly, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden and Iliman Ndiaye come into the side.

For Ipswich Town, Gary O’Neil brings in Jacob Greaves and Exequiel Palacios for Sasa Lukic and Jaden Philogene.

Lukic is not in the matchday squad.

At the Gtech Community Stadium, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexander Isak return to the Liverpool starting XI.

The suspended Ryan Gravenberch and Lewis Koumas make way from Gameweek 6.

Cody Gakpo is named among the substitutes.

Brentford’s three alterations see Sepp van den Berg, Mathias Jensen and Dango Ouattara replace Jannik Schuster, El Hadji Malick Diouf and Kevin Schade, who has been struggling with a shoulder injury.

Schuster is injured; however, Schade is on the bench.

Finally, at Craven Cottage, Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson are recalled to the Fulham starting XI. They replace Kenny Tete and Ryan Sessegnon.

For the visitors, Sergej Jakirovic is without the injured Nobel Mendy, while Ryan Giles and Joe Gelhardt drop to the bench.

Lucas Herrington, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Mohamed Belloumi come into the side.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Ouattara, Jensen, Anthony, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Schade, Wilson, Carvalho, Sangare, Collins, Damsgaard, Diouf

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Frimpong, Nyoni, Koumas, Ngumoha

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Charles, Bobb, King, Iwobi, Garcia

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Andersen, Palacios, Muniz, Cairney, Kevin, Angel, Sessegnon

Hull City XI: Tzolakis, Ajayi, Egan, Herrington, Coyle, Crooks, Slater, Norton-Cuffy, Belloumi, Thomas, McBurnie

Subs: Phillips, Giles, Morita, Gelhardt, Hjerto-Dahl, McNair, Stroud, Iroegbunam, Vaz

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, O’Reilly, Bouaddi, Kovacic, Ndiaye, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Anderson, Cherki, Enzo, Ait-Nouri, Gvardiol, Allan, Semenyo, Khusanov

Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Ouattara, Diop, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Florentino, Palacios, Enciso, Maeda, Emersonn

Subs: Scherpen, Furlong, Kipre, Matusiwa, Fatawu, Flemming, Philogene, Akpom, Clarke

416 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Hughes Your Daddy
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Brentford RC

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    1. Hughes Your Daddy
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Janelt, and wasted Liverpool freekick

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  2. RICICLE
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    such a weak terrible pass, would of been a hatty for haaland

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  3. Rice Krispie
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Haaland out for 6 months I'm hearing. Ankle injury

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    1. threeputt
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      *6 minutes

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  4. CoracAld2831
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Glad i have him at least, but what a miscalculated move that was using TC so early in the season.

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  5. Feanor
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Haaland hurt

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  6. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Go on Leif bring home the bench jam

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  7. g40steve
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Haaland limping

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    1. g40steve
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Can’t walk

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  8. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Ref blew whistle because Haaland walking off limping lol

    #deeppockets

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    1. Stimps
      1 hour ago

      Or maybe he blew it as 12 mins had passed?

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        59 mins ago

        Doesn’t usually stop them 😆

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  9. Jebiga
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Haland injured? Wtf

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  10. Esraj
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Erling hobbling off.

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  11. RICICLE
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    that looks kinda nasty for Haaland

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  12. g40steve
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Semenyo struggling to walk costly game

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  13. threeputt
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    I know we're talking Wissa but wish I'd started him now ahead of Gvardiol, was sorely tempted

    coulda shoulda

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  14. Capocannonieri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Ndaiy is garbage

    This clown missed passes and open goals.

    What is this donkey doing on the pitch.

    Send this punk back to Everton

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Everon sold DCL, I believe.

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  15. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    I played TC Haaland too early, but looking at him now, the risk of injury later was there always.

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  16. #1 Arne Engels Fan
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    I blame Ndiaye for that Haaland injury

    Could've had 6 goals and been resting comfortably on the bench if that idiot had an ounce of end product

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    1. RICICLE
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      agree entirely, Ndiaye is garbage

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      1. Capocannonieri
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Ndiaye is an example of 60 IQ in the flesh. Woof

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    2. Thanos
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      He was trash

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    3. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      58 mins ago

      What’s that got to do with it?

      Like I said before kick off the problem is City don’t have another striker!
      And look just an hour or so after I mentioned it the issue has come into fruition!

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      1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
        54 mins ago

        he was kept on because he was chasing a hatty and the game was tight...

        if Ndiaye had an end product Haaland has 6 goals and City are comfortably ahead by 70mins, they can throw Donnarumma up there for all it matters

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        1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          53 mins ago

          He’d still be on after scoring 6 because they have no other strikers

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          1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
            53 mins ago

            And he always wants more goals

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  17. CoracAld2831
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    If that''s serious, might be finally time to wildcard it seems.

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    1. RICICLE
      14 mins ago

      or just transfer him out, you can do that also

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  18. Esraj
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Cherki no show better than Gvardiol 0 pointer.

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  19. Bobby Digital
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Best Semenyo replacement max. 8.6m?

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      57 mins ago

      Wouldn’t sell now he’s had his rest

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      57 mins ago

      Hold fire. He might be playing centre forward next week

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        54 mins ago

        Be Foden false 9 with Cherki 10 if no Haaland

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    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      56 mins ago

      Bomo, MGW, Tavernier, Schade and no idea 😛

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    4. Capocannonieri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      56 mins ago

      If Haaland is hurt, then he is the center Forward

      But he sucks.

      Maresca would rather have Fleming from Ipswich as his CF

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      1. Bobby Digital
        13 mins ago

        Semenyo looked like limping more than Haaland at the end there...

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      2. Esraj
        11 mins ago

        Love that guy. What a penalty!

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  20. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    I must be a fortune teller - about an hour ago or just before kick off was chatting on here about how Man City should have another striker and don’t understand why they don’t.

    Low and behold a little while later Haaland is injured!

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  21. My heart goes Salalalalah
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Safety score 36? Wtf

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      54 mins ago

      Thoughts be way higher after Erling haul

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    2. Brosstan
      54 mins ago

      Thats just haaland TC on its own

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    3. RICICLE
      54 mins ago

      thankfully i'm far above that

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      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 mins ago

        Subtle 😉

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    4. threeputt
      50 mins ago

      *32 ?

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  22. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Massive week in ML with few going Pedro C

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    1. RICICLE
      53 mins ago

      always great when that happens, nice one!

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        52 mins ago

        Think they missed deadline lol

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    2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      52 mins ago

      says more about the quality of ML's you're in than anything else

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        51 mins ago

        I’ll take it lol

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      2. Capocannonieri
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 mins ago

        I have dude in my ML that captains Gakpo, Havertz, Mateta, and dudes like that. His lifetime average score is 1900 points per season.

        I also play poker with this guy and take a portion of his income.

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  23. aardvark22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Be wary of last minute transfers. Just realised I transferred in Van dr Ven rather than Van Hecke.
    Oh well maybe it will luck out.

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      51 mins ago

      VDV will score solo from midfield

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    2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      48 mins ago

      VDV more attacking threat tbf

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  24. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    King (cov) > Tavernier (mun), yes or no?

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    1. Capocannonieri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      25 mins ago

      Pure probability they are equally likely to return.

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    2. Pedersen
      8 mins ago

      Tavernier is playing against easiest team in league

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  25. Esraj
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    The cheats are running away with the title.

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      49 mins ago

      Case will be finished by then

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  26. Capocannonieri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    44 mins ago

    I wonder what FPL administration are going to say about my request ...

    Temporary insanity feature...

    Let's say you get a Fulham or Spurs player before the gameweek. You realize that you just put a disease in your team.

    For -1, you can correct the mistake before the gameweek

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    1. RICICLE
      16 mins ago

      the disease part made me chuckle

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