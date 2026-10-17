Everton v Chelsea team news: Branthwaite + Mykolenko fit to start

The first of five Premier League matches on Saturday is Everton v Chelsea at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Kick-off in the Gameweek 7 curtain-raiser is at 12:30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitalii Mykolenko have both recovered from injuries to start for Everton.

Meanwhile, Merlin Rohl gets the nod over the benched Brennan Johnson on the right wing.

Mykolenko ousts Michael Keane from the starting XI. The centre-back has not been included in the matchday squad.

Xabi Alonso’s only alteration for Chelsea sees Jorrell Hato come in for Pep Chavarria, who is absent.

There are no surprises elsewhere, with Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer joining Joao Pedro in the usual front three.

Reece James is set to miss three months of action after undergoing knee surgery, as reported on Friday.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Garner, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

Subs: Travers, O’Brien, George, Dibling, Norgaard, Johnson, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham

Chelsea XI: Martinez, Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill, Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Hato, Palmer, Rogers, J Pedro

Subs: Penders, Fofana, Palestra, Barco, Lavia, Nicoll-Jazuli, Estevao, Quenda, Welbeck