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Everton v Chelsea team news: Branthwaite + Mykolenko fit to start

17 October 2026 290 comments
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The first of five Premier League matches on Saturday is Everton v Chelsea at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Kick-off in the Gameweek 7 curtain-raiser is at 12:30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitalii Mykolenko have both recovered from injuries to start for Everton.

Meanwhile, Merlin Rohl gets the nod over the benched Brennan Johnson on the right wing.

Mykolenko ousts Michael Keane from the starting XI. The centre-back has not been included in the matchday squad.

Xabi Alonso’s only alteration for Chelsea sees Jorrell Hato come in for Pep Chavarria, who is absent.

There are no surprises elsewhere, with Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer joining Joao Pedro in the usual front three.

Reece James is set to miss three months of action after undergoing knee surgery, as reported on Friday.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Garner, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

Subs: Travers, O’Brien, George, Dibling, Norgaard, Johnson, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham

Chelsea XI: Martinez, Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill, Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Hato, Palmer, Rogers, J Pedro

Subs: Penders, Fofana, Palestra, Barco, Lavia, Nicoll-Jazuli, Estevao, Quenda, Welbeck

290 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. RICICLE
    14 mins ago

    Of course it’s a Neto Show, of course

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  2. Sandy Ravage
    13 mins ago

    When was the last Chelsea clean sheet?

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    1. Royal5
      3 mins ago

      When Desially and Lebouef played

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      1. Sandy Ravage
        just now

        Lol! John Terry years

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  3. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    Henderson seems to have taken over set pieces from Palmer. Really don't think Palmer is worth the money.

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      Palmer won that for anyway

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    2. Stimps
      11 mins ago

      He'll do for now, bigger fish to fry

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    3. Royal5
      11 mins ago

      How Henderosn is even starting is beyond me

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  4. JBG
    12 mins ago

    Looked at Neto before this deadline, to go a bit different. Didn't go there at the end

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  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    Top 10k team brought in Neto this GW and captained Foden!
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/en/entry/7036113/event/7/

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  6. Letsgo!
    11 mins ago

    Hope gvardiol dont sub in man… sigh

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      I hope he does and scores.

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  7. g40steve
    11 mins ago

    92 mins & Palmer still running big difference to last season

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      I was trying to be clever and sold him for C Saka last gw. Lost 10 pts. I do hope to get something back this week, but doubt that I get more than 1 pt if even that.

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  8. JBG
    9 mins ago

    Everton where so good before HT, if only Barry scored that header.

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Water is still wet and wet powder isn't dry...

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      1. JBG
        5 mins ago

        Benched him last GW and started him this. At least I got the other goals from him..

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  9. Defcons are for Kinnear
    9 mins ago

    Tark getting robbed of defcons

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    1. Defcons are for Kinnear
      6 mins ago

      He's made 5 defcons in the past 5 minutes

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  10. Dynamic Duos
    9 mins ago

    Bye Palmer

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    1. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Not looking a good pick from that price is he. It seems if Chelsea aren't getting penalties, Palmer returns are limited. Not enough for a 9.5m player.

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  11. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    You can't beat starting the gameweek with 4 blanks in the 12.30 game.

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  12. FantasyTony
    8 mins ago

    FPL tower should give everyone a wildcard to get Gvardiol, Cherki and Palmer out their teams

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  13. Nomar
    6 mins ago

    I have Barry in my team and 2FT.

    I know what I must do.

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  14. Make FPL Casual Again
    5 mins ago

    iF CHE sCoRe, tRiPlE aSsEts wiLl reTuRn

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  15. Feanor
    4 mins ago

    Palmer trying to get a 2nd yellow

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Failed unfortunately 🙁

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  16. BeaversWithAttitude
    3 mins ago

    Give Palmer a yellow for that haircut!

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  17. Sailboats
    2 mins ago

    Chelsea CS and none of the front 3 return

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  18. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    1 min ago

    Rogers 11 defcon, hopefully get lucky on the update

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