Newcastle v Aston Villa team news: McGinn benched

Our final Premier League match of the day is Newcastle United v Aston Villa at St James’ Park.

Kick-off is at 17:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Matthias Jaissle’s only change for Newcastle sees Joelinton come in for the benched Jacob Murphy.

For the visitors, Unai Emery makes four alterations to the team that thrashed Fenerbahce in midweek.

Pau Torres, Ross Barkley, John McGinn and Ibrahim Mbaye drop to the bench.

Tyrone Mings, Joao Gomes, Emiliano Buendia and Alysson come into the side.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek, Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Nico, Joelinton, Willock, Wissa, Barnes, Fernandez-Pardo

Subs: Pope, Schar, Bamba, Osula, Steur, Toure, Murphy, Burn, Dedic

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Wan-Bissaka, Kamara, J Gomes, Alysson, Manzambi, Buendia, Jackson

Subs: Bizot, Harwood-Bellis, Barkley, McGinn, Pau, Mbaye, Bogarde, Goretzka, Madjo

LIVE GAMEWEEK 7 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.