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Newcastle v Aston Villa team news: McGinn benched

17 October 2026 58 comments
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Our final Premier League match of the day is Newcastle United v Aston Villa at St James’ Park.

Kick-off is at 17:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Matthias Jaissle’s only change for Newcastle sees Joelinton come in for the benched Jacob Murphy.

For the visitors, Unai Emery makes four alterations to the team that thrashed Fenerbahce in midweek.

Pau Torres, Ross Barkley, John McGinn and Ibrahim Mbaye drop to the bench.

Tyrone Mings, Joao Gomes, Emiliano Buendia and Alysson come into the side.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek, Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Nico, Joelinton, Willock, Wissa, Barnes, Fernandez-Pardo

Subs: Pope, Schar, Bamba, Osula, Steur, Toure, Murphy, Burn, Dedic

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Wan-Bissaka, Kamara, J Gomes, Alysson, Manzambi, Buendia, Jackson

Subs: Bizot, Harwood-Bellis, Barkley, McGinn, Pau, Mbaye, Bogarde, Goretzka, Madjo

LIVE GAMEWEEK 7 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

58 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Bottomed: King (cov) > Tavernier (mun), yes or hold?

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    1. Diles Mavis
      32 mins ago

      I would keep King

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        29 mins ago

        Yeah King was awesome

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  2. Brosstan
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Finally some bench jam going my way lol.. Benched KLP but luckily Gvard 0 pointer no show saved me. First time this has happened to me in literal years

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    1. Unliklinho
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Hope you mean Cherki, cos Gvard played 29 mins for his 0pts...

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        38 mins ago

        Under my proposed rule change he does get subbed off if played less than 45 minutes 😉

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    2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Nice one, I get Leif Davis, best hope is he hit Defcon as noticed couple at the end that haven’t been added yet

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    3. SM001
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Lol!

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    4. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      hoping this is sarcasm otherwise it's hilarious

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    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Congrats, VAR can turns things, from impossible to possible!

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    6. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      55 mins ago

      He’s right though, the bench with the current of the game is absolutely pointless unless you get lucky.

      Rules either need to be altered to cover against cameos or just get rid of it, and only have a bench when you play the chip

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        50 mins ago

        *current rules

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      2. Jstap94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        22 mins ago

        Why is the bench pointless? It literally gives you points if your players don't play. And you say that its just luck, but if we're honest FPL has an enormous luck component in it anyway. Subs and cameos part and parcel of that luck, if you select Gvardiol you need to be aware there is a decent chance he will be rotated because of City's squad depth (and the odd cameo may even be worth it if he scores heavily when he does start, as has been the case thus far).

        The bench allows elements like rotating players across different weeks, protects against your players getting injured etc.

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        1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          2 mins ago

          Yes but to me - 10 minutes off the bench is not ‘playing’, to me they should auto sub off if you have a player on the bench who has played significantly more minutes

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      3. Tomerick
        1 min ago

        You wouldn’t want the odd goal some players get from their 10 minute cameos then?

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    7. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      A few nice catches here Bross!

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  3. Haa-lala-land
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Who's everyone got subbing in for Cherki?

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    1. Azool
      39 mins ago

      Haaland

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      38 mins ago

      Schade (0)

      Then I see O’Shea 2nd sub and think at least I get those points only to realise the Gvardiol (0) is not the same as the Cherki (0).

      😆

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    3. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      33 mins ago

      Davis

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    4. Sailboats
      26 mins ago

      Harvey Barnes

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    5. Babit1967
      25 mins ago

      Odegaard

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    6. banskt
      2 mins ago

      Liam Delap.

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  4. Supersonic_
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Barnes and Hall to do something for me please

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  5. Diles Mavis
    59 mins ago

    Who would you target right now as your 7th attacker? I'm currently on Kostoulos but this is still a problem position for me. I'm not convinced by Garcia, Wissa etc. I might go Jackson. Or maybe go 3-5-2 with Manzambi?

    A. Kayode & Kostoulos > Van Ewok & Jackson
    B. Slater & Kostoulos > Manzambi & Non Playing Forward

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    1. Stimps
      14 mins ago

      Tavanier has great fixtures after next weekend

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    2. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      I assume you mean 8th attacker. I think Stach, Tavernier, Manzambi, DCL, Barry all good shouts. Gomez maybe if you want someone cheap to fill out the squad.

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  6. PartyTime
    58 mins ago

    Haaland TC fail imo. Disallowed goal carries a lotta weight.

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    1. Brosstan
      29 mins ago

      He got one goal for a header straight at the keeper that Walton fumbled in. Could have been a lot worse

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        28 mins ago

        Sounds like a Walton own goal to me!

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    2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      28 mins ago

      it was a ridiculous call from VAR + he should've had 3 more too

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  7. Gudjohnsen
    54 mins ago

    TC failure or sucess?

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    1. RICICLE
      49 mins ago

      obviously it's a success

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    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      46 mins ago

      If you consider that many (most?) played it in GW for 27 points then it's an obvious success for ths week.

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    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      27 mins ago

      Anything not a blank is a win for SGW TC

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    4. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      25 mins ago

      Success but wanted hat trick

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      1. NoOneCares
        2 mins ago

        YOU DID NOT TC. STOP LYING.

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  8. g40steve
    28 mins ago

    Suzuki is some keeper

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    1. Jafooli
      3 mins ago

      Good engine on him…

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  9. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    24 mins ago

    Manzambi Goal...Wooohoo!

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  10. Cojones of Destiny
    22 mins ago

    glad i sold Hall

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    1. Bobby Digital
      5 mins ago

      Ditto

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  11. PogChamp
    22 mins ago

    Avoided Manzambi as I wanted to roll.

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  12. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    22 mins ago

    Who Da Man?

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    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Manzambi Da Man!

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  13. Il Capitano
    21 mins ago

    Nice one Manzambi punters, looks a great pick

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    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 mins ago

      Took that punt on wildcard, as the differential pick

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    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 mins ago

      I'm scouting him today
      I'd even fancy him at home to the dodgy Man City defence next week

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      1. Il Capitano
        16 mins ago

        Yep, stuck with Gonzalo as my 7th attacker (had to ship Isak last GW), might pivot to 3-5-2 with Manzambi in the near future

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  14. fusen
    21 mins ago

    I brought in and played Jackson this week.

    I wonder if Manzambi has just stolen all of the villa points this week...

    Although Newcastle are pretty awful at defending currently so maybe there will be more goals

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  15. BazingtoN
    13 mins ago

    i took a -4 for Schade > Manzambi seems to be working out lovely getting ahead of the curve

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  16. SomeoneKnows
    13 mins ago

    With 2FT & 1.5 itb, should I transfer Slater > Manzambi before his price rise to rotate with DCL?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori, Konsa, De Cuyper
    Palmer, Rogers, Saka, Gross
    Haaland, Joao Pedro, DCL

    (Dubravka, Hall, Slater, Egan

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  17. Viper
    12 mins ago

    I'm in the market for a Szobozlai replacement.

    Just go straight to Manzambi now despite City next week?

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    1. x.jim.x
      1 min ago

      City have shipped 6 (should have been 7) goals in less than a week, they are not a tough fixture for attackers

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  18. x.jim.x
    7 mins ago

    https://x.com/fulhamfc/status/2110694744112210147?s=46

    Told you this was a bad look

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    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Anyone taking FPL advice from the bottom of the league club probably deserved it lol

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      1. x.jim.x
        1 min ago

        The advice was from this very site

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  19. PartyTime
    1 min ago

    This league is too easy for the former Freiburg star

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  20. PartyTime
    just now

    Hall for nothing

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