FPL notes: Manzambi + Wan-Bissaka injury latest, Wissa up front

Johan Manzambi (£6.0m) scored the only goal of the game as Aston Villa secured a 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

Here are our Scout Notes from St James’ Park.

MANZAMBI INJURY LATEST

Manzambi netted the all-important winner on Tyneside when he headed in Joao Gomes’ (£5.5m) delivery in the first half.

Playing off the central striker, the Switzerland international has really caught the eye recently.

Indeed, Saturday marked Manzambi’s fourth attacking return in three Premier League starts. In that time (Gameweeks 5-7), he’s racked up 14 shots and seven chances created.

Remember, he also produced a goal and an assist in the 6-0 win over Fenerbahce in the Champions League last week.

There were a few concerns when Manzambi hobbled off in the 72nd minute with a suspected injury, but both player and manager appeared to play down the issue after full-time.

“It wasn’t cramp it was a kick but it’s okay. I have a little bit of pain but it’s okay now.” – Johan Manzambi

“It’s not clear. He was tired, he felt something, but first test, first check we did, it’s not being something big.” – Unai Emery on Johan Manzambi

“… then he was a bit tired and maybe something muscular, hopefully not much.” – Unai Emery on Johan Manzambi

We should hear from Unai Emery again on Tuesday ahead of Aston Villa’s Champions League home encounter with Viking FK.

VILLA GOOD VALUE

Even with captain John McGinn (£5.4m) rested for the first 45 minutes, Aston Villa were good value for their win and have now lost just one of their last eight matches in all competitions.

After Manzambi netted the opener, Emiliano Buendia (£5.9m) rattled the post from a Nicolas Jackson (£6.6m) pass, with Jackson himself coming close on a couple of occasions.

The lively Ibrahim Mbaye (£6.0m), a second-half substitute, shot wide after a fine run, too.

Solid at the back, Emery’s men also delivered their second away clean sheet of the season, as they restricted Newcastle to just one shot on target.

Victor Lindelof (£4.5m) was particularly impressive and one of six players to bank defensive contribution (DefCon) points…

LEFT-BACK PROBLEM FOR EMERY?

However, makeshift left-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.5m) suffered a hamstring injury in the second-half.

With Ian Maatsen (£4.4m) and Matteo Ruggeri (£4.5m) already out injured, Tyrone Mings (£4.5m) had to shift over to left-back as cover, leaving Lindelof and Pau Torres (£4.4m) in the middle.

Maatsen should at least return to training this week.

“Yes, I think it’s a hamstring. He played fantastic matches when we needed him, last week, second half against Brentford, Wednesday against Fenerbahce, and today. But of course, different players are being injured because the competition is so, so tough, and hard for the players as well – a lot of duels, a lot of contact. “And today it’s Aaron, but progressively it’s getting better, Ian Maatsen. He is going to start to train with us next week. But we are going to find another solution like we did with Tyrone Mings the last 10 minutes.” – Unai Emery on Aaron Wan-Bissaka

WISSA UP FRONT

As for Newcastle, Yoane Wissa (£6.1m) played up front here, with Matias Fernandez-Pardo (£6.0m) deployed on the right.

But even in a number nine role, his preferred position, Wissa was poor.

Yes, he racked up seven shots, the joint-most of any player in Gameweek 7 so far, but they all lacked quality, with zero placed on target.

Above: Yoane Wissa’s xG shot map v Aston Villa

In fact, Newcastle managed just one shot on target throughout this match, via centre-back Sven Botman’s (£5.0m) powerful drive.

“We won the duels, unfortunately we were not smart enough in the final decision-making in the opposition box so that is something we need to work on. We need to threaten the opposition much more when we have the ball in the final-third. We had the occasions but, in the end, the lucky punch was missing.” – Matthias Jaissle

As of Monday afternoon, Newcastle sit 17th for expected goals (XG), with 8.15.

DEFENSIVE CONCERNS

The biggest concern for Newcastle is arguably their defence, however.

Across seven matches this season, they have conceded 14 goals and rank 17th for expected goals conceded (xGC)…

They’ve now gone 13 consecutive Premier League home games without a clean sheet, too.

On Saturday, the midfield was often outnumbered, leaving huge gaps for Aston Villa to counter-attack into.

Lewis Hall (£5.3m) did at least deliver DefCon points at the death.

The next match feels crucial for Jaissle, then, when Newcastle visit Crystal Palace on Sunday.