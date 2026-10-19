Scout Notes

FPL notes: Neto brace, Chelsea clean sheet + Martinez injury latest

19 October 2026 33 comments
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Pedro Neto (£6.5m) netted a brace as Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 on Merseyside, although the victory was soured by an injury to Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m).

Here are our Scout Notes from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

MARTINEZ “BACK IN A FEW WEEKS”

Martinez had to be stretchered off and taken to hospital after he broke his jaw in a collision with Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m).

On Sunday, he posted a photo of himself on social media, saying he will be “back in a few weeks”.

“Thanks to everyone for the messages, the operation went well. The most important thing is that we won and with a clean sheet. We’ll be back in a few weeks.” – Emiliano Martinez

Mike Penders (£4.4m), who replaced Martinez in the 74th minute at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, looks set to start in Chelsea’s upcoming matches.

Pep Chavarria (£4.9m) meanwhile picked up a “little problem” on Friday, which is why he missed out.

“He picked up a little problem yesterday. We are not certain yet of the situation because it was late yesterday.” – Xabi Alonso on Pep Chavarria

Malo Gusto (£4.9m) was unavailable due to illness.

NETO THREAT

So far this season, it has been Cole Palmer (£9.7m), Morgan Rogers (£7.9m) and Joao Pedro (£7.9m) who have stolen the Fantasy headlines.

However, Neto scored a brace on Saturday, taking his tally to three goals and one assist in seven Gameweeks.

In that time, he’s averaged 5.5 points per start…

Above: Chelsea players sorted by points per start (Pts/Strt) in 2026/27 so far

In a feisty, proper Premier League battle, Chelsea made a strong start to the second half.

Inside a minute, Neto squeezed the ball past Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) for the opener from Jorrel Hato’s (£4.5m) cross. He later showed great composure to pick out the bottom corner.

“You can call him whatever – winger, wing-back, attacker, defender – because he can do many things. Pedro has great qualities. He’s always a threat, has a great competitive level, he can run, do one-v-ones, can score goals. He’s so competitive. When he’s close to the action, he’s a threat against any full-back. When he’s on the last line or in between, he connects well with the players around, with Joao [Pedro], with Cole [Palmer], with Josh [Acheampong] as well. They worked really well, and I’m happy he could score.” – Xabi Alonso on Pedro Neto

There were no attacking returns for Palmer, Rogers or Pedro, however.

Palmer had six shots, mostly from range, and teed up Pedro on a 3 v 2 counter-attack (see below), when a pass to Rogers, who was surely in a much better position, would likely have resulted in a goal. Instead, Pickford successfully denied Pedro.

Rogers nearly hit the defensive contribution (DefCon) threshold on 11, but was perhaps fortunate to avoid a red card.

CHELSEA CLEAN SHEET… AT LAST!

Chelsea also kept their first Premier League clean sheet since January.

In a solid defensive display, they restricted Everton to just six shots and 0.43 expected goals (xG).

It appears the defensive work done by Alonso over the international break is starting to pay off, with just one goal conceded across the Everton and Bournemouth matches.

That run has, of course, coincided with the return of influential midfielder Moises Caicedo (£5.3m), who rattled the crossbar from a Jordan Henderson (£4.9m) corner on Merseyside.

With Reece James (£5.3m) set to be out for three months, you get the feeling that the midfield partnership of Caicedo and Henderson will be key to Chelsea’s prospects for the rest of the year.

“We needed one of these wins away, where we have played very professionally and seriously, looking solid. It was a very good win. We got many things right.

“To win away is always tough, and we got the clean sheet. We knew it was a matter of time and finally we got it.” – Xabi Alonso

EVERTON’S UNBEATEN START ENDS

Everton’s unbeaten start to the season is over, then.

With Branthwaite and Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.6m) both fit to start, they did have chances in the first half, mostly notably Thierno Barry’s (£5.7m) header which was straight at Martinez.

Not known for his clinical finishing, Barry probably should have done better.

However, David Moyes’ side found it difficult to create quality chances in the second half, with Barry forced to feed off scraps.

Elsewhere, Christian Norgaard (£4.8m) made his Everton debut as a late second-half substitute.

He’s a budget midfielder to monitor, given his ability to amass DefCons.

33 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Feanor
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    I want to get rid of Steele to free up a Brighton spot and so I can bench Verbruggen the next two weeks.

    Which cheaper would you get?

    A) 4.5 Leno - at COV, at AVL
    B) 4.7 Tzolakis - home BRE, home IPS

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    1. Big Mike
      13 mins ago

      B. Slightly better fixtures.

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    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      I am playing Verbruggen. LIV aren’t that great. An extra trsf could come in mighty handy. Not worth a move mate.

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  2. Gudjohnsen
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    GTG?

    Verbruggen
    De Cuyper, Konsa, Calafiori
    Saka, Palmer (C), Rogers, MGW
    Evanilson, Haaland, JP (VC)

    Subs: Steele, Egan, Thomas, Slater

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    1. Gubby-Allen
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I have same debate over Palmer and JP as captain. Am on the latter but it is marginal.

      Could need two subs also from that

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  3. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Somehow stupidly got in Enzo Fernandez before last gameweek - is he one to get rid of, or one to hold?!

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    1. Tomerick
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I think every City player has the potential to troll except Haaland and Donnaruma

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  4. tricpic
    57 mins ago

    I'm sure it's been asked a million times today (sorry) but what is the consensus. Semenyo to....
    A) Cherki
    B) Rogers
    C) Mbuemo

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    1. Bobby Digital
      46 mins ago

      CBA is how I would rank then

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      1. Mighty Wings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        This. And hard to answer without knowing the rest of your midfield.

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        1. tricpic
          5 mins ago

          Saka, Gros, Odergaard, Barnes

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    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      42 mins ago

      Bomo

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    3. AnimeWish
      40 mins ago

      Rogers

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    4. Big Mike
      12 mins ago

      B

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    5. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      Rogers for sure. Wouldn’t trust MU assets

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  5. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    56 mins ago

    Save FT here? 1.2M itb and 2FTs.

    Raya
    Calafiori Hall De Cuyper
    Rogers Saka Gross Schade
    Haaland Pedro Gonzalo

    Palmer King Silva Egan

    DCL or Tavernier or (Bomo+Thomas) combo worth transferring in?

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  6. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    50 mins ago

    Raya
    Calafiori, Konsa, Egan
    Palmer, Sangare, Rogers, Gross
    Haaland (c), Pedro, DCL

    Lecomte, Hall, O'Reilly, Szoboslai

    4ft 0.6itb

    Squad is looking like it needs refreshing a bit. O'Reilly has been a disaster on gw3 WC.Him, Sangare and Szoboslai are likely going to go out. Any great ideas on what to do here?

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  7. JBG
    41 mins ago

    https://x.com/MailSport/status/2112176027426283551

    "Man City to face HUGE points deduction which will guarantee relegation - and more could come next season - but they won't be sent down to League Two, insiders tell OLIVER HOLT"

    How I so hope this happens.

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    1. el polako
      31 mins ago

      Anything else than huge points dedication in several consecutive seasons plus forcing owners to sell and never come back will be just a slap on the wrists.

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      1. JBG
        30 mins ago

        True tbf, specially the owners part. But I have a feeling they will probably sell the club after being humiliated and not being allowed to strong arm their way out of this.

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      2. JBG
        24 mins ago

        Apparently just guesswork this

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        1. g40steve
          1 min ago

          Dailyfail article

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          1. JBG
            just now

            Yeah I know.. they are horrendous newspaper. But I saw Cityxtra account tweet about as well, so thought it might have some legs to it.

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  8. Big Mike
    17 mins ago

    A) Palmer > MGW
    B) Barnes > Schade
    C) Palmer > Schade and use the leftover cash to upgrade elsewhere.

    Pick one

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    1. Bobby Digital
      4 mins ago

      B

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  9. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
    15 mins ago

    Best sbozolai replacement (& WHY) in a midfield of:
    Rogers, Tavernier, Groß, Saka
    Got up to 8.5M
    Thanks

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    1. Big Mike
      12 mins ago

      Schade or MGW.

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      1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
        3 mins ago

        Why?

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  10. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    I'm sick of Bruno's blanks and have taken a 0.2 drop on him - is he worth keeping for Bournemouth or get rid now?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      3 mins ago

      I'm keeping. If he blanks he's out...

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  11. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Cheers - looks like he could go down to 11.7 by Friday though

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    1. g40steve
      just now

      I’d be more worried the points you’re falling back?

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  12. Bobby Digital
    1 min ago

    Would you buy Saka or Palmer if you had Rogers and JP?

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