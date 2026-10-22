Scout Squad

The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 8

22 October 2026 120 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The precursor to the Scout Picks is the Scout Squad, in which our in-house team of Marc, Sam, Tom and Neale discuss who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for Gameweek 8.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Scout Squad Gameweek 1 4

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, we have to select cheaper alternatives.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 8

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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120 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. ZakAFC_
    55 mins ago

    Start De Cuyper or Muharemovic?

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    1. Letsgo!
      just now

      Muha of course

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  2. Letsgo!
    46 mins ago

    Start davis or gvardiol??
    Damn tough decision

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    1. The Tonberry
      just now

      Gvardiol

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  3. zensum
    40 mins ago

    I hv two transfers waiting to happen. Would u:
    A) Transfer both Saka n Cherki out (-4)
    B) Transfer only Saka n hopes Cherki plays.

    If A) which two MF would u recommend?

    Appreciate your help

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    1. Definitely not sleeping
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      B

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  4. SpaceCadet
    33 mins ago

    Best Saka replacement?

    A. Mbeumo
    B. Tavernier
    C. Schade

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    1. Definitely not sleeping
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 mins ago

      Short term, C. Long term B

      A, but United’s form of late and bad press make it a no this week for me.

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  5. Definitely not sleeping
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    20 mins ago

    Mendy for:
    A - Ajer
    B - Bassey
    C - Bogle

    Barnes for:
    A - schade
    B - Rudoni
    C - Belloumi

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  6. HellasLEAF
    18 mins ago

    Thinking Odegaard makes an interesting diff.

    Nice to know will start and play 80 min and is right in the middle of the action.

    Has been quiet could be due.

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