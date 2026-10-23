FPL General’s Gameweek 8 team reveal

Our team of contributors are returning as we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 deadline.

This time, we hear from FPL General, who shares the thoughts behind his latest decisions.

General, aka Mark, has three top-500 finishes to his name, as well as a further nine inside the top 50k.

Gameweek 7 Review

The run of red arrows is finally over! A green one, from 670k to 625k. My season starts (again) now.

Two free transfers helped get Joao Pedro (£7.9m) back in. Out went the flagged Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m) and enabling forward Sindre Walle Egeli (£4.5m), as Matt Crooks (£4.4m) entered proceedings.

Captain Erling Haaland (£15.7m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m) did the business up front. The Norwegian is probably going to get my armband again this week, despite being away at Aston Villa, having blanked just once so far this season.

As for the Leeds striker, he seemed to be struggling with an injury towards the end of the Manchester United draw, so I’ll be keeping an eye out for Daniel Farke’s press conference this afternoon.

Between the sticks, I’ve quickly lost faith in Antonin Kinsky (£4.5m) being my set-and-forget goalkeeper. I’m open to losing him, possibly even for a hit….

Gameweek 8 Team