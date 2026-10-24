Chelsea v Spurs team news: Why Pedro misses out, Quenda starts

Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) second-most-owned player is absent from Saturday’s final Premier League match.

Joao Pedro, who sits in 73.8% of FPL squads, unexpectedly misses out on Chelsea’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur due to injury.

“Yesterday, in the training, he felt something. At the moment, he has some liquid, so we need to do some testing to know how big the injury is. For sure, it’s disappointment, but we need to carry on.” – Xabi Alonso on Joao Pedro

Kick-off in the closing Gameweek 8 fixture of the day is at 17:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Pedro’s place in Alonso’s side is taken by Geovany Quenda, who makes his first Chelsea start in any competition.

There’s another enforced change that comes as much less of a surprise: Mike Penders in for the injured Emiliano Martinez. The Argentine international suffered a fractured jaw in the 2-0 win at Everton last weekend.

As for Spurs, they’ve also made two alterations.

Mateus Fernandes and Mathys Tel come in for the absent Tosin Adarabioyo and the benched Dominic Solanke.

James Maddison, who Roberto De Zerbi expressed concerns about on Friday, does keep his place.

Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro are both fit enough for substitute duty.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Penders, Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill, Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Hato, Rogers, Palmer, Quenda.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Fofana, Gusto, Palestra, Nicoll-Jazuli, Barco, Lacia, Estevao, Welbeck, Solanke.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Gray, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson, Tonali, Fernandes, Kudus, Maddison, Marmoush, Tel.

Subs: Dubravka, Porro, Senesi, Davies, Olusesi, Gallagher, Kulusevski, Williams-Barnett.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 8 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.