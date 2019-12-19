936
FFS Cup December 19

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

936 Comments
Share

The draws for the third round of the FFS Members Cup and the fourth round of the FFS Cup have taken place following the completion of Gameweek 17.

We’re down to the final 128 Fantasy managers in both tournaments after last weekend’s games.

FFS CUP

The results from the third round of the open-to-all 2019/20 FFS Cup are available by clicking here.

The fourth round draw in full can be accessed here.

No former champions remain in the FFS Cup, with ex-winner A Manager Has No Name bowing out after a narrow 71-69 defeat to CMJC.

FPLchewitt, the only manager in the third round draw who was ranked inside the top 1k before the Gameweek 17 deadline, exited the tournament after a comprehensive 94-45 loss to DARK.

A new entrant inside the top 1,000 lives to fight enough another day, though: Yemop squeaked past Gilderoy Knockaert 68-67 and moves to 971st in the world in the process.

Doos11 was unlucky to fall at this latest hurdle, having been defeated by TOMYG84 despite scoring 85 points – his opponent having a superb Gameweek in accumulating a score of 98.

On the mods’ front, Rotation’s Alter Ego fell 72-61 to Aragorn but G-Whizz progressed by defeating Egg Fried Reus 65-61.

In the fourth round, there will be an all-top 10k clash between Limit80 and Delaware Rovers.

Emm7980‘s opponent, pricewise987, appears to have had their account deleted (at the time of writing).

Our highest-ranked manager, Yemop, will take on NielsvanDelft, while our lowest-ranked FPL boss, Ujjwal, faces Dreaming Of Irene.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The scores from the second round of the 2019/20 FFS Members Cup are available by clicking here.

The third round draw in full can be accessed here.

There will be a new name on the FFS Members Cup this season, with former champions rrcmc and Waltzingmatildas having both fallen to 69-65 defeats to TorresMagic and Scubasmithy respectively.

Two members of the top 1k (one a new entry) have progressed to the round-of-128.

frankiem, ranked at 104th, beat Campo72 by 77 points to 57.

ActorJeff edged past Jeremy T after 72-all draw, with the former’s higher rank (606th) seeing him through.

One Fantasy manager hit a century in Gameweek 17 to make it to the third round.

Why Always Me leapt from the 150k mark to 29,531th in the world after a score of 100 points, which was more than enough to see off gaetandb.

In round three, the only manager left outside of the top one million, spadecooley, takes on bfg13destroyer.

ActorJeff and frankiem‘s rewards for their victories are ties against Pseto and PepRoulette.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 14
Round 2 – Gameweek 16
Round 3 – Gameweek 17
Round 4 – Gameweek 18
Round 5 – Gameweek 19
Round 6 – Gameweek 21
Round 7 – Gameweek 22
Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25
Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 14

Round 1 – Gameweek 16
Round 2 – Gameweek 17
Round 3 – Gameweek 18
Round 4 – Gameweek 19
Round 5 – Gameweek 21
Round 6 – Gameweek 22
Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25
Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher



Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99. For a limited time only, first-month memberships are available at a cut-price £1.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

936 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Keep Tammy or ings? For Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. Lignja
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      i would keep Abraham

      Open Controls
    2. iL PiStOlErO
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Tammy

        Open Controls
      • GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Tammy. But not sure Rashford is much upgrade on Ings , currently, and the extra money can upgrade another.

        Open Controls
      • Woy_is_back
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Avoid Man U players

        Open Controls
      • Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Still in both cups

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Woooo

        Open Controls
      2. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        1 Woy 2 Cups

        Open Controls
        1. Woy_is_back
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Wut?

          Open Controls
          1. Jarvish Scott Talent
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Reminds me of a video I once watched

            Open Controls
            1. Woy_is_back
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Aaaah that one 😀

              Open Controls
              1. iL PiStOlErO
                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                  Like he didn't knew already. Just look at his profile pic, Woy you old pervert :p

                  Open Controls
              2. GreennRed
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Scat was good.

                Open Controls
      3. Lignja
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        People with Son, Alli and Rashford who do you Captain?

        Open Controls
        1. iL PiStOlErO
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Thinking about Kevin actually.

            Open Controls
        2. Defaid Daniel
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Drop one this week
          A)rhicharlison
          B)James
          C)Traor

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. MoManeTaa
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          3. Lignja
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            not A

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              The thing about A is, he's quality, but three yellows in. A row, Ferguson likes them getting stuck in, and a yellow in GW18 and he'll miss 19.

              Open Controls
          4. iL PiStOlErO
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
            • SkekTek (AKA: AnzhiBabakin)
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            • GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              C.

              Open Controls
          5. ONGO GABLOGIAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Post got stuck at the bottom of the last page...

            Henderson
            TAA, Chilwell, Aurier, Lundy, Kelly
            Mane, Son, KDB, Maddison, Mount
            Vardy, Jimi, Greenwood.

            1. Mount >
            a) Dele
            b) Richarlison

            2. TAA >
            a) Best defender under 5.3m (would have wanted Wan Bissaka but 0.1 off)
            b) Best defender under 6.1m

            TAA needs to be sold to fund either Dele or Richarlison.

            All replies appreciated, really torn on this one...

            Open Controls
            1. Lignja
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Alii + Rico and cash

              Open Controls
              1. ONGO GABLOGIAN
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                thanks.

                Open Controls
          6. simong1
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Sorry, bottomed.

            Do you think it's worth doing Mane > Son (-4) this week, followed by Maddison > Salah (FT) next week?

            I bought Mane for 11.7 and would be selling him for 12.0. Alternatively, I won't do the transfer and will bench Mane this week for his blank. Dendocker would play in his place then. Thanks!

            Pope
            Soyuncu - Lundstram - Kelly (Simpson, TAA)
            Ali - Maddison - KDB - Dendocker (Mane)
            Vardy - Abraham - Ings

            Open Controls
            1. ONGO GABLOGIAN
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              all depends on your views on Mane vs Salah.

              I swore to myself that Salah wouldn't go in my team this season. I wouldn't take the hit in your position.

              Open Controls
            2. ppv
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              yes good moves

              Open Controls
            3. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Going forward I’d want Maddison over double Spurs. See the attraction of Mo over Mane given ownership.

              Open Controls
            4. Blame it on Traore
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              I'm looking at keeping Mane and getting Salah in too

              Open Controls
          7. SkekTek (AKA: AnzhiBabakin)
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Pep presser tomorrow?
            Just wondering if silva is out (affects Kdb captaincy option)

            Open Controls
          8. Le Bluff
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/first-team/gallery-wet-conditions-as-players-prepare-for-burnley/

            Rico not spotted in Bournemouth's training photos today. Hopefully nothing to read into that!

            Open Controls
            1. SkekTek (AKA: AnzhiBabakin)
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Fudge and sheet

              Open Controls
              1. Le Bluff
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Howe is annoyingly coy on injury problems too.

                Open Controls
            2. ElliotJHP
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Soy to come off the bench and get a -1, might even be of use if I could press a button to ensure he refuses to come on

              Open Controls
          9. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Richarlison or Grealish?

            Open Controls
            1. Woy_is_back
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              The Becks wannabe

              Open Controls
              1. iL PiStOlErO
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  This, Grill man

                  Open Controls
            2. Woy_is_back
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Pulisic to Alli for a hit?

              Or

              Start Puli or Donkey and save cash?

              Open Controls
              1. Rhodes your boat
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                Start puli

                Open Controls
                1. Woy_is_back
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  Ok

                  Ta

                  Open Controls
              2. lindeg
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                puli could do well

                Open Controls
                1. Woy_is_back
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  Hope he does. Starting Aurier as well so hopefully attacking returns from both

                  Open Controls
                2. Recklesss
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  people been saying this for 5gw

                  Open Controls
            3. Offside Trapattoni
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Better chance a clean sheet this GW: Rico or Kelly?

              Open Controls
              1. mikess
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                Palace, simply because they are a better defence and set up to defend

                Open Controls
              2. MoManeTaa
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Rico with assist potential too

                Open Controls
              3. SkekTek (AKA: AnzhiBabakin)
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Both will go big this weekend and make us wonder why we ever had double pool etc.
                Kelly for Cs.

                Open Controls
            4. mikess
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Pope (Button)
              Lundstram, Rico, Kelly (Lascelles, TAA)
              Alli, Son, KDB, Pulisic (Mane)
              Vardy, Ings, Connolly

              2FT 0.2itb

              Which option do you think is best?

              A) Pulisic & Connolly > Grealish & Maupay
              B) Pulisic & Connolly > Richarlison & Greenwood
              C) Pulisic & Connolly > Traore & Pukki
              D) Something else

              Open Controls
              1. ElliotJHP
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                A for sure

                Open Controls
              2. mikess
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                How about TAA, Pulisic and Connolly > Otamendi, Traore & Rashford - 4?

                Open Controls
                1. ElliotJHP
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Otamendi is gonna burn you bud

                  Open Controls
                  1. mikess
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    Could be anyone around 5. Relying on Stones being out

                    Open Controls
            5. Bad Butcher
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              A) Mane/Salah -> KDB for FT (play Hayden)
              B) Mane -> KDB and Salah -> Alli for -4

              Pope
              Lund Dunk Rico
              Mane* Son Zaha Hayden
              Ings Rash Vardy

              banch: Soy Salah TAA

              Open Controls
              1. mikess
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                A or Soy and hope for a goal

                Open Controls
            6. MoManeTaa
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Best captain of this lot?

              Alli
              Son
              Jimenez
              Kdb
              Vardy

              Open Controls
              1. Venta São Marko
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Son

                Open Controls
              2. ONGO GABLOGIAN
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                my exact options.

                Jimenez is a dark horse... but probably Son.

                Open Controls
              3. ElliotJHP
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Son and KDB is v tight

                Open Controls
              4. iL PiStOlErO
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Son or KdB

                  Open Controls
                • lindeg
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  jimenez

                  Open Controls
                • MoManeTaa
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Thnx guyz - currently on Son but worried about Kante's possible marking duties on Son as he has done with Sterling in their away game at Etihad

                  Open Controls
              5. Basil1977
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                Salah to ??? one week hokey cokey, can't go with out Liverpool attack

                A)Sterling
                B)Son
                C)Martial

                Open Controls
                1. iL PiStOlErO
                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                    Then A

                    Open Controls
                    1. Basil1977
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 17 mins ago

                      cheers

                      Open Controls
                  • Woy_is_back
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    Alexis

                    Open Controls
                  • Rhodes your boat
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    I went richarlison, was trying to decide between him and sterling but went rich as I have kdb

                    Open Controls
                    1. Basil1977
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      hadn't thought about Richarlison

                      Open Controls
                2. IrishRed
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  1 FT. 3.5 itb What to do?

                  Pope
                  Kelly Lund Rico
                  Alli (c) KDB Zaha Cantwell
                  Vardy Jimenez Ings
                  (Woodman Soy Mane Robbo)

                  I'm thinking Cantwell - Grealish would give me a strong bench for the Christmas period. Would also leave me open to possibly doing Zaha - Richarlison next week perhaps along with Ings - Maupay

                  Open Controls
                  1. Focussed Anthony (Kanchelsk…
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 14 mins ago

                    Cant to Grill looks a good move to me.

                    Open Controls
                3. Mino Raiola
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  Is there any decent defenders at 4,3?

                  I'm transfering out TAA and Cantwell for Ali, and need some help!

                  Current team

                  Pope
                  TAA Lundy Aurier Kelly Rico
                  Mane KDB Son Mount Cantwell
                  Vardy Rash Connolly

                  Open Controls
                  1. Focussed Anthony (Kanchelsk…
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    That boat just sailed.
                    Dann looks most likely to play this week, Charlie Taylor is a maybe.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mino Raiola
                      • 3 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Thanks for the reply! Hopefully I don't need much from whoever I choose as it's gonna be my 5th defender

                      Open Controls
                      1. sunzip14
                        • 2 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Then, why spend 4.3? I would get Reid for 3.9

                        Open Controls
                4. unitednations
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  Assuming I do Mane > Son, I am still left with 1FT and 2.3m itb. will WC gw20

                  Pope -- Heaton
                  Rico Kelly Lundy -- Taa Lascelles
                  Kdb Son Alli Pulisic -- Cantwell
                  Vardy Rashford Ings

                  A: Pulisic >> Martial / Grealish / Richarlison. And do Ings > Tammy in gw19
                  B: TAA >> Maguire....and do Ings >> Tammy in gw19
                  C: TAA >> 4.7m def and do Ings >> Kane in gw19
                  D: save FT and take two punts in gw19 before i WC

                  Open Controls
                  1. Giggsy_11
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    What you think of VVD -> Aurier for GW19?

                    Open Controls
                  2. Focussed Anthony (Kanchelsk…
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    A maybe. Rich looking promising.

                    Open Controls
                5. Dynamic Duos
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  Pulisic or Maddison out for Son?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                    p

                    Open Controls
                  2. Focussed Anthony (Kanchelsk…
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                    Puli. Both he and Chelsea in freefall.

                    Open Controls
                  3. iL PiStOlErO
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      Maybe Madds cause Puli has the next game Sout at home, also I assume that you own Party so even more.

                      Open Controls
                  4. EL tridente
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 24 mins ago

                    Good transfers?
                    Robbo and Maddison to KDB And Kelly for -4?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Focussed Anthony (Kanchelsk…
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 11 mins ago

                      Not the best, but probably ok for next couple of weeks.

                      Open Controls
                  5. Giggsy_11
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 24 mins ago

                    What you think of VVD -> Aurier for GW19?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Focussed Anthony (Kanchelsk…
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      Yeah

                      Open Controls
                    2. Hotdogs for Tea
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 8 mins ago

                      better for GW18 ?

                      Open Controls
                  6. MoManeTaa
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 23 mins ago

                    Son has attacking returns in every home goal expect the one against Newcastle

                    Open Controls
                    1. Focussed Anthony (Kanchelsk…
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 9 mins ago

                      And seems a lovely young man to boot.
                      (c)

                      Open Controls
                    2. iL PiStOlErO
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        He has been great at home this season. Energy on maximum.

                        Open Controls
                      • Nailed Jesus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                        that should read every home *game*? so does alli except one game.

                        Open Controls
                    3. Johan Queef
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 19 mins ago

                      I keep changing my mind and it's doing my head in. Which does better over the coming weeks?

                      A) TAA, Jota & Rashford (343)

                      B) Aurier/Otamendi, Son & Jimenez (352)

                      Current front 7 is KDB, Mane, Maddison, Alli, Vardy, Jimmy.

                      Thanks in advance!!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Focussed Anthony (Kanchelsk…
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                        B with Aurier

                        Open Controls
                        1. Johan Queef
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 2 mins ago

                          Thanks! I have the exact funds to make that change this week (TAA & Mount out as 2FT). Maybe I can stop overthinking it and do it!

                          Open Controls
                          1. Focussed Anthony (Kanchelsk…
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour ago

                            Don't think, feel
                            GL

                            Open Controls
                    4. chiragvirwani7
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 18 mins ago

                      Ryan Button
                      Aurier Lund Kelly Rico Targett
                      Salah Son Maddy KDB Dendonk
                      Vardy Rashy Tammy

                      WC is currently active.

                      Maddy, Tammy, Dendonk --> Alli, Grealish, Martinelli

                      Need help if the above move is worth it.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Focussed Anthony (Kanchelsk…
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        Don't do it

                        Open Controls
                    5. jomikijiq
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 14 mins ago

                      A) Martial
                      B) Rich

                      Open Controls
                      1. Sailboats
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        59 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                      2. Focussed Anthony (Kanchelsk…
                        • 2 Years
                        59 mins ago

                        Have A, but quite fancy B

                        Open Controls
                    6. Sailboats
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 11 mins ago

                      Anyone keeping both TAA and Mane?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Focussed Anthony (Kanchelsk…
                        • 2 Years
                        58 mins ago

                        Not I, can't afford to make any meaningful changes if I do.
                        Trent just not pulling his weight for me.

                        Open Controls
                      2. The 12th Man
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        56 mins ago

                        TAA stays for me.
                        Most probably shifting Mane for a few weeks.

                        Open Controls
                      3. Blame it on Traore
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        54 mins ago

                        I'm even considering keeping them both and getting Salah too. His do you like them apples?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Blame it on Traore
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          54 mins ago

                          *How

                          Open Controls
                        2. Focussed Anthony (Kanchelsk…
                          • 2 Years
                          52 mins ago

                          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBHZFYpQ6nc

                          Open Controls
                    7. The 12th Man
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 9 mins ago

                      Think I’m going to have a punt on Kane.

                      Will be doing Robertson,Mane,Mousett > Aurier,Richarlison,Kane -4

                      Open Controls
                      1. Focussed Anthony (Kanchelsk…
                        • 2 Years
                        56 mins ago

                        Like the 2/3 of that move that don't involve Sir Harry

                        Open Controls
                        1. The 12th Man
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          53 mins ago

                          Just a cash cow for Mane or Salah later and already have Son.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Focussed Anthony (Kanchelsk…
                            • 2 Years
                            49 mins ago

                            Fair enough

                            Open Controls
                    8. CRO KLOPP
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      2 FT 0.8 itb

                      Kasper
                      Lundstram Kelly Rico
                      KDB Son Pulišić Cantwell
                      Vardy Tammy Jimenez
                      (4.0 Tomori Mane TAA)

                      A) Pulišić to Richarlison/Jack/Martial and Save ft
                      B) Pulišić and TAA to Aurier and Alli
                      C) something else

                      Open Controls
                      1. Focussed Anthony (Kanchelsk…
                        • 2 Years
                        53 mins ago

                        In a similar position, 90% going for B

                        Open Controls
                        1. CRO KLOPP
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          52 mins ago

                          Cheers,who would I bench then?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Focussed Anthony (Kanchelsk…
                            • 2 Years
                            50 mins ago

                            Cantwell and not in training photos Rico:

                            https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/first-team/gallery-wet-conditions-as-players-prepare-for-burnley/

                            Open Controls
                            1. CRO KLOPP
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Thanks mate and GL

                              Open Controls
                      2. The 12th Man
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        51 mins ago

                        Like A or B

                        Open Controls
                        1. CRO KLOPP
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Cheers

                          Open Controls
                    9. Hotdogs for Tea
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      How much value will you have on your bench this game week ?

                      Ederson 6 mill
                      PVA 5.5 mill
                      Clark 4.3 mill
                      Guendouzi 4.5 mill

                      20.3 mill ?

                      Open Controls
                    10. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
                      • 2 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Doing Mane to Sterling (C) for this week.. Don't see any better options tbh

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.