The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

The draws for the third round of the FFS Members Cup and the fourth round of the FFS Cup have taken place following the completion of Gameweek 17.

We’re down to the final 128 Fantasy managers in both tournaments after last weekend’s games.

FFS CUP

The results from the third round of the open-to-all 2019/20 FFS Cup are available by clicking here.

The fourth round draw in full can be accessed here.

No former champions remain in the FFS Cup, with ex-winner A Manager Has No Name bowing out after a narrow 71-69 defeat to CMJC.

FPLchewitt, the only manager in the third round draw who was ranked inside the top 1k before the Gameweek 17 deadline, exited the tournament after a comprehensive 94-45 loss to DARK.

A new entrant inside the top 1,000 lives to fight enough another day, though: Yemop squeaked past Gilderoy Knockaert 68-67 and moves to 971st in the world in the process.

Doos11 was unlucky to fall at this latest hurdle, having been defeated by TOMYG84 despite scoring 85 points – his opponent having a superb Gameweek in accumulating a score of 98.

On the mods’ front, Rotation’s Alter Ego fell 72-61 to Aragorn but G-Whizz progressed by defeating Egg Fried Reus 65-61.

In the fourth round, there will be an all-top 10k clash between Limit80 and Delaware Rovers.

Emm7980‘s opponent, pricewise987, appears to have had their account deleted (at the time of writing).

Our highest-ranked manager, Yemop, will take on NielsvanDelft, while our lowest-ranked FPL boss, Ujjwal, faces Dreaming Of Irene.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The scores from the second round of the 2019/20 FFS Members Cup are available by clicking here.

The third round draw in full can be accessed here.

There will be a new name on the FFS Members Cup this season, with former champions rrcmc and Waltzingmatildas having both fallen to 69-65 defeats to TorresMagic and Scubasmithy respectively.

Two members of the top 1k (one a new entry) have progressed to the round-of-128.

frankiem, ranked at 104th, beat Campo72 by 77 points to 57.

ActorJeff edged past Jeremy T after 72-all draw, with the former’s higher rank (606th) seeing him through.

One Fantasy manager hit a century in Gameweek 17 to make it to the third round.

Why Always Me leapt from the 150k mark to 29,531th in the world after a score of 100 points, which was more than enough to see off gaetandb.

In round three, the only manager left outside of the top one million, spadecooley, takes on bfg13destroyer.

ActorJeff and frankiem‘s rewards for their victories are ties against Pseto and PepRoulette.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 14

Round 2 – Gameweek 16

Round 3 – Gameweek 17

Round 4 – Gameweek 18

Round 5 – Gameweek 19

Round 6 – Gameweek 21

Round 7 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 14

Round 1 – Gameweek 16

Round 2 – Gameweek 17

Round 3 – Gameweek 18

Round 4 – Gameweek 19

Round 5 – Gameweek 21

Round 6 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher







Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99. For a limited time only, first-month memberships are available at a cut-price £1.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT