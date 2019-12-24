Pundits Playoff MW10 Results

It might be the festive period, but there were no handouts in MW10 as the fight to be the fairy on top of the Christmas tree lit up, and cunning plans turned into humbug. Like a hardy perennial, The Keane Fifteen kept up the pace, making a pre-lunch snack of Brazil Nuts in a crushing 13-2 victory. Even so, they were unable to gain ground on Period 2 leaders, BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC, who literally hit it out of the park with a 15-0 scrubbing over Slaven’s Ball-itch. And maybe it was catching, as whitewashes were also delivered by Nirvana Scott Talent, who made scapegoats of Blame it on Rio; and Back to Square Owen, who sent Unbelievable Jeff FC home empty handed. A Whole Lawro B*llocks lived up to their name, and continue to linger in the basement following a 10-5 loss to the resurgent Holly’s Hamsters. The tightest game of the week was “15” Musketeers against WhenTheOWENgetsTough: not even Scrooge could separate them on team score (570-570), but the Gallic thrusters nipped it 7-5 in the H2H match-ups.

So, entering the final round of Period 2, it is BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC who are leading the way, with The Keane Fifteen in rabid pursuit, and Holly’s Hamsters scurrying after them as fast as their little legs and extended appendages will carry them. Nirvana Scott Talent and “15” Musketeers are also showing signs of upward mobility, but the other Managers will be fearing that Christmas tap on the shoulder, and an early return to covering League Two fixtures on Sky.

The cumulative league table as we approach the half-way point makes good reading for The Keane Fifteen; however, the good news, for those of you who enjoy blood sports, is that BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC have already called them out. Second placed WhenTheOWENgetsTough will also have something to say about this, and have just the match-up they need in MW11. The full schedule is as follows:

⦁ WhenTheOWENgetsTough vs The Keane Fifteen

⦁ “15” Musketeers vs Nirvana Scott Talent

⦁ Brazil Nuts vs BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC

⦁ Blame it on Rio vs Back to Square Owen

⦁ Slaven’s Ball-itch vs A Whole Lawro B*llocks

⦁ Unbelievable Jeff FC vs Holly’s Hamsters

MW11 DEADLINE FOR TEAM NOMINATIONS IS 10.30am ON SATURADAY 28 DECEMBER.

Scoring on match days will be shown here, and the link to the Pundits Playoff Main sheet can be found here.

Its a buttock-clenching clash of titans at at the top. Will Owen and his crew be tough enough for Roy’s Boys? Are BSC Small Boys the real deal, or is it just playground banter? Have Holly’s Hamsters got enough viagra to get through the hard winter schedule? And who will win the battle to be the tournament’s Christmas Turkeys? All will be revealed soon, but first you get to enjoy a mini-break on Boxing Day when all you need to do is eat, drink and think about life without Son. Oh, and one more thing …

Transfer Window

Yes, with the completion of Period 2, there is a further opportunity for Managers to refresh squads with new (or recycled) talent, and for players to seek new career opportunities. If you are a new player seeking a team, all you need to do is register your interest via the new players registration form here. You can then sit back and watch Managers fight over you at the next auction; however, past experience suggests that a bit of self-promotion on FFScout in advance also helps.

If you are an existing player looking to trade up; or an overworked Manager looking to release that guy who never tells you about his rage transfers after a night on the Guinness, you can start this process from Saturday 28 December by sending an email to punditsplayoff@gmail.com. If you are a player leaving an existing team, please make it clear if you wish to be included in the auction.

The transfer window closes on Thursday 2 January, and the draft will take place on Sunday 5 January.

Remember that, after MW11, we get another break and battle recommences in MW12 on Saturday 11 January. 20 Premier League Managers are looking at us in envy.

That’s all folks. Make sure you enjoy the Christmas break – if you get one – and come out ready to hit the ground running in MW11.