Scoutcast Episode 314 – Son’s Christmas card

Son Heung-min’s (£10.0m) red card against Chelsea on Sunday is threatening to ruin Christmas for Fantasy Premier League managers. With their best-laid plans now in tatters, Joe, David and Andy look at the best replacements for the naughty Spurs midfielder.

Paul Pogba’s (£8.4m) return, Everton’s new management and Liverpool’s tricky fixture against Leicester are also discussed as they consider the best moves to make for Gameweek 19’s Boxing Day fixtures.

Top captaincy candidates are also under scrutiny and our trio look ahead to the best clean sheet prospects for the festive fixtures and beyond.

Rough with the Smooth takes in the mixed fortunes among those vying for the FPL crown this season.

Meanwhile, David takes his turn to pick a differential. With Joe and Andy’s recent selections failing to muster points, the Scoutcast can do with a top low-owned gem pick.

This Scoutcast was first beamed on Monday 23 December via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below. The Soundcloud version is in the third player.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99. For a limited time only, first-month memberships are available at a cut-price £1.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT