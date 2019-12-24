543
Podcast December 24

Scoutcast Episode 314 – Son’s Christmas card

Son Heung-min’s (£10.0m) red card against Chelsea on Sunday is threatening to ruin Christmas for Fantasy Premier League managers. With their best-laid plans now in tatters, Joe, David and Andy look at the best replacements for the naughty Spurs midfielder.

Paul Pogba’s (£8.4m) return, Everton’s new management and Liverpool’s tricky fixture against Leicester are also discussed as they consider the best moves to make for Gameweek 19’s Boxing Day fixtures.

Top captaincy candidates are also under scrutiny and our trio look ahead to the best clean sheet prospects for the festive fixtures and beyond.

Rough with the Smooth takes in the mixed fortunes among those vying for the FPL crown this season.

Meanwhile, David takes his turn to pick a differential. With Joe and Andy’s recent selections failing to muster points, the Scoutcast can do with a top low-owned gem pick.

This Scoutcast was first beamed on Monday 23 December via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below. The Soundcloud version is in the third player.

  1. xtina
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Which defender would you get for next game only? Bar Kelly, Lund, Soy. Any price!

    (WC-ing following week. Happy with mids & forwards)

    Open Controls
    1. SamOS1993
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Digne would probably be a decent shout if you have the cash.

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Punt on Alonso surely?

      Open Controls
      1. xtina
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Oo hadn't considered him. Likely to start?

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          I imagine Frank will stick with the same tactics

          Open Controls
          1. xtina
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            I've taken the punt. As a Chelsea fan and my birthday the next day, could be a nice treat

            Open Controls
          2. Breww
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            10 mins ago

            frank played the 3-4-3 because he knows mourinho and that he'd sit deep. hence the extra bodies in midfield. it isn't a given that he would stick with the same tactics

            Open Controls
            1. Super Saints
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              Of course it's not a given but how well they played compared to losing every game it's quite likely

              Open Controls
    3. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Alonso or PVA

      Open Controls
  2. Gringo Kid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Jimenez to Rashford (c) for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Not for a hit imo, Jimmy ticks nicely

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Hell no would rather Jimi

      Open Controls
  3. SamOS1993
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    With a tough game against Liverpool and Rodgers hinting that Vardy will be rested against West Ham, is it worth taking him out for a couple of games (even though I stand to lose 0.5m squad value). Would be looking at bringing a differential in if I did it (Maupay or Ayew potentially)?

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Stupid idea imo

      Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      If 10 is a big problem
      And 1 is a non-issue

      On a scale of 1-10 - how much of a “problem” is Vardy?

      I’d say he’s about a minus 15 - to use a transfer on a minus 15 just doesn’t seem wise

      Open Controls
      1. SamOS1993
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Fair point - I guess if Vardy gets benched pretty much everyone loses out, and I suppose everyone is a rotation risk over this period (apart from goalkeepers)

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          I just really struggle to comprehend the thought process that involves using 2 transfers to move out the highest scoring player in the game, and then bring him back in a couple of GW’s later...

          It’s actually a very positive endorsement of your team that you’re in a position to even consider it when many/most have actual issues on which they need to use transfers 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. SamOS1993
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Yeah I dont really have a need to use a transfer other than to be too clever, so im thinking i'll roll it to GW20 when I can see injuries and rotation being more of an issue

            Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Please tell me Ayew for Vardy is 97/8 days early

      Open Controls
  4. SkekTek (AKA: AnzhiBabakin)
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Has Richarlison looked good lately or is it just new manager hope?

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      I think it’s more the later, under whelming stats. He has history of being a good Fantasy player which adds to his appeal

      Open Controls
      1. SamOS1993
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Its a big punt but other than that I dont feel the need to make any transfers so I could roll.

        Looking at going into the gameweek with:

        Gazzaniga

        Kelly - Lundstram - TAA / Targett

        Mane - Alli - Traore - De Bruyne

        Rashford - Vardy - Abraham

        Subs would be Ryan, TAA / Targett, Cantwell and Soyuncu

        Open Controls
        1. SamOS1993
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Sorry - this was supposed to reply to a different comment thread

          Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Richarlison has looked pretty good to be fair and will likely improve under new manager

      Open Controls
  5. ZeBestee
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Is it the game where Liverpool unbeaten run is finally ended? Or they will come out in force and demolish Leicester to make a stance that this is their year to comfortably win the title?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I see them winning this

      Open Controls
    2. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I think the later, salah vs chilwell interesting just after Marhez gave chilwell a torrid time and came out on top

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Chilwell defended like a Sunday league player in that City game. He comes out far often and if you commit vs a player like Mahrez, you either have to be a very good defender or make sure someone covers you in case he dribbles past you.

        Should have held his horses and give Mahrez a space to cross as City are not that good in the air. Salah will have good time if he plays the same.

        Open Controls
    3. FDMS All Starz
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      They will be very tired after the club world cup travel, if they are gonna lose this season, it will be next match. Dont see them destroying Leicester as many think...Mane played a lot of minutes in the club world cup too, fatigue will be a factor

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yeah, there is a genuine concern amongst Pool supporters that this game will be the hardest yet. But I think they are too good, they will narrowly win it.

        Open Controls
  6. FPL Pillars
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Need a filter on some of these posts haha.

    Merry Christmas everyone!

    Open Controls
  7. Nightf0x
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Buton (ryan)
    Kely lund aurier (taa soy)
    Kdb son mane grealish (dendo)
    Vardy tamy rash

    2 ft before gw20 WC, which? ( 1 gw transfers)

    A) Son to:
    alli/moura - zaha - richar/siggy - cantwel - pogba - puli/mount

    B) buton to:
    hendo - pickford - guaita - kepa - foster - ddg

    Open Controls
    1. SamOS1993
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      I'd hold on Son until the last minute, there are rumours that the FA wont hear his appeal before Thursday so he could play against Brighton

      Open Controls
      1. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        No way. It's an open and shut case.They should get on with it.

        Open Controls
      2. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Are these "rumours" from FPL owners clutching at straws?

        Open Controls
    2. SamOS1993
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Its something to do with Christmas and the number of working days available to hear the appeal.

      Fortunately I have Dele rather than Son so its one less thing for me to stress over

      Open Controls
  8. TeddiPonza
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Have 2 ft and using 2 for Son to Salah. Would you use the other one for Pulisic to Grealish or save?

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Easy save, puli nice and rested and kovavic is suspended so exspect mount to drop back and puli to come in

      Open Controls
      1. TeddiPonza
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Jorginho could come in for Kovacic. That’s why I’m concerned

        Open Controls
    2. puhd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      save

      Open Controls
  9. JuulKrapuul
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Chillwell - Kelly - Rico - Lunssturm - O'Conell (2 FT - 0.5 itb)
    Mané - KdB - Son* - Alli - Tielemans
    Vardy - Tammy - Mousset

    A) Son --> Lucas
    B) Son --> Richarlison
    C) Son --> Pogba
    D) Downgrade Son, Upgrade Mousset (But don't see to who)

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Son and Tielemans to grealish and rich

      Open Controls
  10. Maddamotha
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    When will we know for certain if Son is out or not?

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      I think we already do tbh

      That red isn’t being rescinded imo, he kicked out and was caught red handed (or red footed) doing it

      Appealing it is just mental, don’t know what Spurs are at

      Open Controls
      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Worth appealing with the congested fixtures coming up. nothing to lose everything to gain...logic thing to do tbh

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          There’s a risk of the ban being extended in the event of a failed appeal

          Open Controls
      2. SkekTek (AKA: AnzhiBabakin)
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Yes but surely they need to formally decide, it would save a lot of awkward transfer holding here 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          Decision has been made - as it stands, he’s confirmed suspended for 3 games

          The appeal is to reverse the decision that has already been made, not confirm a pending decision

          Open Controls
    2. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      More of a chance the van gets extended than it get revoked

      Open Controls
      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        *ban

        Open Controls
    3. Maddamotha
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      My feeling is he is out as well, just want to be sure before I make the transfer. Cheers everyone!

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Even if not out could lose some value and Alli smashing him on PPM

        Open Controls
    4. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Mourinho is a Muppet appealing that, should be extended to set example

      Open Controls
  11. trafalgarlaw
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Bench who ?

    Ryan Button
    Aurier Kelly Lunds Baldock Soy
    Maddison Alli Grealish KDB Mane
    Vardy Tammy Jimenez

    Open Controls
  12. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Which combo scores more in GW19?

    A) Kane & Grealish

    B) Rashford & Richarlison

    C) Jimenez & Richarlison +4pts

    Open Controls
    1. puhd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      gut says A

      Open Controls
    2. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. SamOS1993
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. FDMS All Starz
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      wow got all 3

      Open Controls
    5. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      A is most explosive
      C likely to score most

      Open Controls
  13. puhd
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Pope
    Soy Lund Rico Willems Aurier
    Mane KDB Maddi Zaha Alli
    Vardy Rash Jimmy

    GTG?

    I will get rid of Zaha, Maddi and Rash next week for a hit.

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Would keep all three of them

      Open Controls
  14. emorybortz
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Jimenez > Tammy decent this week?

    Feel bad losing him but fixtures over the medium term aren't great. Pulisic can go but would leave me no Chelsea and not enthused about his replacements.

    Open Controls
    1. puhd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      keep Jimmy

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Definitely hold on that one, Jimi looking good, Tammy not.

      Open Controls
  15. rohaansunil
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Son replacement
    1.Alli
    2.Moura
    3.Pogba
    4.Willian

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Jurgen Flopp
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    3. DF
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  16. Bug
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    No flag on Son currently in FPL.
    Is the red card rescinded?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Red flag still showing suspended till 11th

      Open Controls
    2. BNMC
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      It's still there for me.

      Open Controls
    3. Jurgen Flopp
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      That won't get rescinded it was blatant

      Open Controls
    4. Bug
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Damn browser caches.. Ctrl+F5 and it shows red now. (Facepalm)

      Open Controls
  17. Super Saints
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Keeping it simple this week I think?

    Pope
    TAA Soyunca Lundstram
    Mane KDB(VC) Alli Grealish
    Vardy(C) Tammy Jimenez
    Button Cantwell Dunk Rico

    Open Controls
    1. Tshelby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      No Richarlison ?

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Went for Alli instead but think Richa will do very well

        Open Controls
  18. BNMC
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    My defense has Mings (likely injured), Willems (doubt), and Rico (suspended). The other two being Soyuncu (will likely get 1 point max) and Lundstram.

    Should I take a -4 to fix it or hope that Mings gets fit in time?

    Open Controls
  19. Goonerly
    • 1 Year
    3 hours ago

    Cheeky ount on PVA as (C) this week?

    Think he could give Fredericks as torrid time.

    Open Controls
    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Come on now

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Yeah, I know.. Just feel like shakin' it up! But will likely just stick it on Vardy..

        Open Controls

