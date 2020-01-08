Pundits Playoff Period Three Begins

The transfer window is over, two players left the competition (nivz 32 and It’saKnockeart, thanks for taking part chaps), and two players joined (Tripper Hazard and Shankly81, welcome aboard chaps). Without further ado, here are the teams for Period Three:

Team “15” Musketeers

KIRAFPL, shotgunnufc, adastidar, rascalthebear, Ole Trafford, BrendanBone, Tigerjames, Ste-Rex, BillyBigSpuds, Roticanai, DaHodgeman, Badgevilla, ConteClub, Collie01 and Ask Yourself

Team A Whole Lawro B*llocks

Lawro, Greyhead, Keyser_Soze, Recoba, Delhidynamo, Sonny the Hitman, Milvus, Gillesdegoult, Werkself, Darth_Krid, Chaballer, TopMarx, TheFantasyFreak, Wongy_fc and cylus11

Team Back to Square Owen

The_Socca_Philosopha, Kabayan, Grand Thibauto, Trippier Hazard, danny2310, Schnuggi, Ckeulen, gro1994, geordienufc1, Rohirrims, Eddie, Veezeeboy, Firetog, mckanata and philman71

Team Blame it on Rio

Geevious, Lord., ODDJOBLEFF, The Overthinker, Riddermorten, Slasher, Steve, Spatburgunder, STEP ROVERS, CAPTAIN KAKAROTO, proudmoore, Waldo666, FP Elephant, Mir and Lateriser12

Team Brazil Nuts

Speedyboyz, Bend It Like Bennett, Green Dragon, Zygaenid, Karan14, Kryten, FCLACKLESS, Shankly81, Nikolasw81, BC1, DD, What’s The Mata, Doosra, AK and karan316

Team BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC

Tets Mcgee, Wally banter, Jubilanus, Jake Donahue, sk42ers, Az, Ameenkw, Jigger and Pony, Park The Bus, Suarezista, Rasping Drive, Krul Intentions, Colonel shoe, huatfpl (Mark-O-Pirlo) and VanDijksToWatchOutFor

Team Holly’s Hamsters

Toblerone52, Boris Bodega, FPL JJ, A Manager Has No Name, Andy Wedlake, Holmes, Vobinho In Wengerland, Mr. Hindsight, Costa The Chosen One, Neenyg, Rjcv177, Swanmoretime, TorresLove, Who Ate All Depays? and BENETTI777

Team Nirvana Scott Talent

Jarvish, Pras United, Potatoace, Gloria Kanchelskis, Skull And Gnomes 9, AA33, CptCrunch, Zan Keroski, Gnu, Klopptomist, Professor Bear, Slouch87, Babyb, Yankee Toffee and Desertbug

Team Slaven’s Ball-itch

The Fantastic Mr Fox, Past Forward, Never Captain Harry Kane.!, samjadam, SidL, Hishamkmr, Doctor Strange, Torreira Thierry, jaravind, Pundit of Punts, Sanchit, Jacks Contradiction, kg7, Bury94 and Rotation’s Alter Ego

Team The Keane Fifteen

Kadhai Paneer FC, Rihanovic, Tsparkes10, TotalJustice, vibhormbic91, Dog God It, AriseSirGiggsy, Urchin, rozzer, shri1211, sharath, Cheltnamshire LaLaLa, Trust John, Dream Killers 2.0 and sreethe1

Team Unbelievable Jeff FC

Pirlo’s Pen, COK3Y5MURF, annie, The Boot, Morph, Haggis, kelvinpang78, Hasselbaink Forever, Bragazeti, Wolverine, PKWrona, PHIL DAGGER, goktugerce, JK – Cønt and Dusan Citizen

Team WhenTheOWENgetsTough

Narcos, FPL_SMR, MJM, Rude Reviewer, Do the Van Gaal-lem Shake, Belalugozi78, Teddy, B0OGEYMAN, Lord Tachanka, GaGa_over_Gazzaniga, VinDaBlue, Devo-McDuff, LosBlancos, Rakshit and Look It’s A Ghost

Fixtures

The next fixtures will take place this weekend in GW22 and are:

Nirvana Scott Talent vs WhenTheOWENgetsTough

BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC vs The Keane Fifteen

Back to Square Owen vs“15” Musketeers

A Whole Lawro B*llocks vs Brazil Nuts

Holly’s Hamsters vs Blame it on Rio

Unbelievable Jeff FC vs Slaven’s Ball-itch

Deadline for team line-ups is 6pm this Friday.

Best Manager of Period 2 interview

Toblerone52, manager of team Holly’s Hamsters, masterminded a very close win of this accolade narrowly beating Jarvish, manager of team Nirvana Scott Talent. Toby agreed to an interview so he could share his team management skills…or will he?

Boris Bodega: Your team, Holly’s Hamsters, won first place in the H2H League and second place in the Classic League in Period 2. They also stole first place in the cumulative Classic League table, and moved up to third position in the cumulative H2H league. How are you feeling?

Toblerone52: Ecstatic. Jubilant. Smug. In all seriousness the lads have put in an absolute shift, we had a strong core of loyal Wengerland devotees who have remained part of the squad this year and we’ve added some top notch additions to assemble probably the finest FPL squad in living memory. The key is that we believe we WILL win any match up in any week. There is no fear in the word Hamster but there are now an awful lot of dismembered FPL squads who wish they hadn’t messed with this bunch of pesky rodents!

BB: In Period 2, you achieved the highest scores from your players in the H2H battles of all the teams (1292), and one of your players, ‘Who Ate All Depays?’, is currently sitting in joint first place of the H2H Battle Kings, with 6 caps, 4 wins and a total of 8 bonus points won. Care to share your selection process for the H2H battles?

T52: I’ll level with you Boris old pal. Am I going to give away my winning strategy to the other muppets in the contest? No. Am I going to continue ruling with an iron fist and whipping up a rodent frenzy? Yes. ‘Who Ate All Depays?’ really is leading by example, he’s more Hamster than any other man I’ve met.

BB: The Keane Fifteen currently sit in 1st position in the all-important, cumulative H2H League table, with 113.5 points. Can anyone catch them at this halfway stage?

T52: The Keane Fifteen have performed admirably thus far but I have to remind them that its a long, hard season! Have they got the stomach for the fight? Have they peaked too early? Have they got the cojones required to compete with some exceptionally well-endowed, wheel spinning house pets? Only time will tell.

BB: How is your season going thus far, what have you gotten wrong and what have you gotten right?

T52: Absolutely rubbish now you mention it old pal. I’m ranked about 600k and my pre-season aspirations of a personal best finish (40k) appear up in smoke. Unfortunately I’ve been let down, as have many, by my armband selections this season. Criminally I have only captained Vardy twice and Mane once with his holiness Kevin De Bruyne never once getting the nod. I’m quite happy with my squad at the moment and am hoping some well used chips and a few nice captain hauls (for a change) can achieve me a more respectable rank and maybe even break into the Europa League places of the highly competitive Hamsters minileague!

BB: Finally, this is your first time managing a team in a Community Tournament. Does it help or hinder your own FPL team’s progress?

T52: As alluded to above, my own team is the proverbial sock of excrement. Happily, being able to bask in the glory of the Hamsters is making my season much more enjoyable. I’ve been known to celebrate goals from random muppets who I don’t even own such as Neal Maupay, Danny Ings and even the Lord Jesus himself simply as I know that our team will benefit. It’s been a great laugh managing the Hamsters so far and I hope we can continue to dominate this outstanding competition.

Many thanks to Toblerone52 for his insights, and good luck everyone for MW12 (except of course Blame It On Rio…no mercy from the Hamsters!!!!)

Livescores will be here.

Main Pundits Playoff sheet is here.