Rico benched as Ramsdale misses out through injury

The penultimate match of Gameweek 22 sees two sides battling to avoid relegation meet at the Vitality Stadium.

Watford and Bournemouth are in contrasting shape.

The Cherries were bottom of the form table heading into this clash, based on results over the previous ten Gameweeks.

Since Nigel Pearson took charge at Vicarage Road, however, Watford have lost just once – and that defeat came at runaway leaders Liverpool.

Unsurprisingly, the Hornets boss has kept changes to a minimum and both of his alterations are enforced: the suspended Christian Kabasele (£4.3m) and the injured Kiko Femenia (£4.2m) are replaced by Adrian Mariappa (£4.2m) and Adam Masina (£4.3m).

The team news from the home dressing room will affect more Fantasy managers.

Diego Rico (£4.2m), the only player in either squad who can boast a double-digit ownership in Fantasy Premier League at present, is only among the substitutes, with the fit-again Nathan Ake (£4.8m) taking his place at left-back.

Adam Smith (£4.3m) also makes a sooner-than-expected return from injury and replaces Chris Mepham (£4.3m), who was ruled out for 12 weeks on Friday.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m), himself owned by over 6% of FPL bosses, misses out with a minor injury and is replaced by Mark Travers (£4.2m) between the posts.

Callum Wilson (£7.4m), without an FPL attacking return since Gameweek 7 but on the scoresheet last weekend in the FA Cup, is joined up front by Dominic Solanke (£5.2m).

Ben Foster (£4.9m) has three clean sheets in his last six league matches (albeit all at home) and was the most-bought player from either side in the run-up to Gameweek 22.

Just over 70,000 prescient FPL managers shipped out Rico, who had accumulated only 18 points over the previous ten Gameweeks.

Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m), who has four attacking returns in as many Gameweeks, is Watford’s most-owned outfield player within the top 10k, sitting in 2.55% of these elite squads.

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Francis, S. Cook, Ake, A. Smith, H. Wilson, Gosling, Lerma, Fraser, C. Wilson, Solanke.

Watford XI: Foster, Mariappa, Dawson, Cathcart, Masina, Chalobah, Capoue, Sarr, Doucouré, Deulofeu, Deeney.

