Looking Back at Gameweek 22 – It Had It All

A fantastic weekend of Premier League action is over and several players jumped out yet again.

In Gameweek 22 we saw six teams provide us with clean sheets, yet 27 goals scored making it a very exciting week indeed.

Watford

Watford are making a name for themselves under Nigel Pearson and have now moved out of the bottom three. I believe Troy Deeney (£6.2m) is now throwing down a big challenge to fight for a place in our teams.

At just 1.1% ownership, he has managed five goals in his last five appearances and yet again was a menace on Sunday. His underlying stats look good. Seven penalty box touches, four chances created, three shots at goal finding the net once.

Whilst fellow Hornet Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.6m) is also quietly becoming an interesting differential of late showing huge improvement in the final third. Two goals and two assists in his last three matches, adding a couple of Clean Sheets in there for good measure. He kept his attacking form on Sunday with another goal and assist. He had four attempts on goal, had six penalty box touches and created three chances for his team mates. Add the form of Ismaïla Sarr (£6.2m) into the mix and Watford assets are looking very enticing.

Everton

Everton looked good on Saturday and responded well to their FA Cup exit. Richarlison (£8.1m) is on fire and I want him in my team. He notched his 8th goal of the season and had five attempts at goal in the 1 nil victory over Brighton. The next 4 fixtures look decent on paper for the goals to keep coming.

On another day, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.9m) could have added to his eight goals of the campaign with 10 touches in the box and four attempts at goal. Whilst Everton keep creating chances, these two up top are going to score goals.

Chelsea

Chelsea got back to winning ways with a comfortable victory against Burnley. Whilst Tammy Abraham (£7.8m) managed to find the net with a bizarre headed goal, he’ll still probably feel he should have had more. A further three chances arrived but he’s always there or thereabouts having had nine touches in the box. After the Newcastle fixture in Gameweek 23, things get tough on paper with Arsenal, Leicester, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to come. I expect him to keep getting chances in this Chelsea team despite the tricky fixtures and he will no doubt add to his 13 goals already achieved.

Manchester City

Moving on to Manchester City, wouldn’t it be wonderful, and at times far too easy to opt for Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) if we knew they’d play every week. Between them they notched up 21 penalty box touches, 12 shots, two goals and a few chances created.

Congratulations to all who had Aguero this week, especially those who had the confidence to give him the armband. Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) has held his form. Remarkably, during his 17 points haul he had six touches in the box, three attempts at goal and netted twice. Already equaling last season’s seven goals. He’s also already added five more assists this season (9) and looking like his position is his to lose for the moment.

Southampton (Danny Ings)

I can’t not talk about Danny Ings (£6.8m). Incredibly, he had nine attempts at goal on Saturday. Twice hitting the bar. He scored his 14th goal of the season against Leicester and he’s in the form of his life. I don’t expect him to get a chance every 10 mins in many more matches this season, though he only needs that one chance in this kind of form and on paper, his fixtures look very tasty. Jamie Vardy (£10m) had a quiet day at the office, though I’m backing him to bounce back at Turf Moor in the early Sunday kick off.

Hopefully Gameweek 23 can offer us equally exciting games.

Good luck!