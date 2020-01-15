The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

We have reached the quarter-final stage of both the FFS Members Cup and the FFS Cup, with eight managers falling by the wayside in each competition in Gameweek 22.

FFS CUP

The results from the seventh round of the open-to-all 2019/20 FFS Cup are available by clicking here.

The quarter-final draw in full can be accessed here or viewed below.

Our highest-ranked manager in round seven, Teddy Brewski, bowed out after a 54-50 defeat to TOMYG84.

The all-top 10k clash between Mataatti and Leggend2 went the way of the former, who has now seen off a manager inside the top 10,000 three rounds running.

Our only two site users in the round of 16 who sat outside the top 100,000 met each other in round seven, with stamfordbridge narrowly defeating A Team Has No Name 52-51.

Philman also won by a single-point margin, while site regular AMEY progressed to the last eight, too.

As well as Mataatti, Gamesz Rodriguez is our only other remaining manager inside the top 10k.

Quarter-final draw

Name Score Rank Name Score Rank AMEY 30564 vs Khurram Shah 46490 Mataatti 2727 vs SAMc273 66773 TOMYG84 77133 vs Philman 99891 stamfordbridge 556081 vs Gamesz Rodriguez 8567

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The scores from the sixth round of the 2019/20 FFS Members Cup are available by clicking here.

The quarter-final draw in full can be accessed here or viewed below.

Four of the 16 managers involved in round six were inside the top 1k but only two made it through to the quarter-finals.

On for a cup double before Gameweek 22, Teddy Brewski (see above) exited the FFS Members Cup after a 56-50 defeat to robharr.

ActorJeff, now ranked at 807th in the world, also bowed out, losing 71-53 to maxp1907.

Our highest-ranked entrant left in either competition remains at 14th in the world after Gameweek 21.

frankiem defeated prbaker1980 in the sixth round and will now face Just-In-Cider in the last eight.

BeckerCallSaul, our other remaining FPL manager inside the top 1,000, edged out sully29 61-60 and will next play FPL Cot in an all-top 10k clash this weekend.

Quarter-final draw

Name Score Rank Name Score Rank BeckerCallSaul 686 vs FPL_Cot 4118 Pep Pig 201908 vs robharr 97975 Ryszard Dorocicz 30669 vs maxp1907 13928 frankiem 14 vs Just-In-Cider 52579

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 14

Round 2 – Gameweek 16

Round 3 – Gameweek 17

R ound 4 – Gameweek 18

Round 5 – Gameweek 19

Round 6 – Gameweek 21

Round 7 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 14

Round 1 – Gameweek 16

Round 2 – Gameweek 17

Round 3 – Gameweek 18

Round 4 – Gameweek 19

Round 5 – Gameweek 21

Round 6 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT