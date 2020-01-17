Gameweek 23 Predictions

Another Gameweek is here and I’m back to go through my predictions for Gameweek 23. Who will come out on top and score those all important Fantasy Premier League points?

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

There’s been some excellent pieces on here about Watford’s assets of late. They’re unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches and have won all three home games (against Manchester United, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers), drawing at Brammall Lane and comfortable 3-0 winners at Bournemouth last week. I can’t see many teams looking forward to an away day at Watford whilst they’re in this kind of form. In his last three homes games Ben Foster (£4.9m) has picked up 19 points making 13 saves along the way. Ismaïla Sarr (£6.2m), Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.5m) and Troy Denney (£6.2m) are all in great form too, but I have a sneaky feeling Watford’s impressive run ends in this early Saturday kick off.

Lucas Moura (£7.1m) and Heung-Min Son (£9.8m) played the highest up the field last week against Liverpool and the latter was unfortunate not to score. Against Middlesbrough midweek, we saw Moura start upfront on his own replaced by Son around the hour mark. Both seem good options but I really do have a feeling that Son could explode in this game. Stats are hugely important in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), but sometimes the eye and gut can point you in another direction. No clean sheet here for Watford.

Prediction:- Watford 1 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur

Player to watch:- Heung-Min-Son

Arsenal v Sheffield United

Sheffield United have kept eight clean sheets already this season, and after conceding in each of the games against Watford, Manchester City, and Liverpool, they got back on track keeping West Ham at bay winning 1-0 last Friday evening. West Ham missed a couple of big chances that night and had a last minute equaliser ruled out with VAR spotting a Declan Rice “handball” before Robert Snodgrass received the ball and poked home. It seemed controversial at the time but my point is the score could have been different and I can’t see Arsenal not scoring here. Whilst I’d like the fairy tale to keep going for the Blades, I like what Arteta is about. Arsenal weren’t brilliant against Palace last week, but they could well have got the three points if it wasn’t for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s rash challenge resulting in a three match suspension. Step up Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m). I think he will have a good day at the office. I know going against the Blades on here is quite often frowned upon, especially with John Lundstram (£5.1m) in 47.5% of FPL teams, George Baldock (£5.1m) 11.6% and Dean Henderson (£4.9m) 10.3%. They’ve earned our trust, but it won’t be long before Arsenal are back in the top six. Top four is out of the question for me but they should head in the right direction this weekend.

Prediction:- Arsenal 2 – 0 Sheff Utd

Player to watch:– Lacazette

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

When all the reverse fixtures to this Gamweek were played in Gameweek 19, it was quite an underwhelming week. I got 40 points and that was only because I’d signed Marcos Alonso for a 2 week punt. That Gameweek only had 18 goals across the 10 games that weekend, although Brighton and Villa gave us three of them with Jack Grealish (£6.5m) popping up with a 13 point haul in a 2-1 victory. Brighton haven’t won in their last three games including the 1-0 defeat at home to the Owls in the FA Cup. The same applies to Villa, losing away to Fulham, somehow managing to scrape a draw in the 1st leg at Leicester, then last week’s hammering at home to Manchester City. Both teams need to respond. I own Grealish and I really want him to throw a third 13 point haul of the campaign into the mix, though he can’t do it on his own. The striker situation is bleak and I think Brighton will have a better chance to get back to winning ways here. Neale Maupay (£5.9m) hasn’t scored in his last five Premier League games since scoring three on the bounce. I predict his owners will be more than happy with their rewards from this game. He is a menace and a vulnerable Villa back line could yet again have their work cut out.

Prediction:- Brighton 2 – 0 Aston Villa

Player to watch:- Maupay

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Man City have been in exceptional form since the slip up against Wolves over the festive period. They’ve scored 15 goals in the four games played in January and whilst clean sheets are few and far between, they have several attacking players showing great form. Kevin de Bruyne (£10.7m), Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m), Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) and Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) are all worthy of places in our teams right now. Though let’s not completely rule out Raheem Sterling (£11.8m) to join in the fight for hauls. In the 2017/18 season he scored 18 goals, 17 last season and has 11 goals to his name at the moment. I think he will play a big part in this game though I couldn’t predict the team line up. I had a feeling Pep Guardiola would play Aguero and Jesus last weekend but that makes it even harder to guess this week.

Crystal Palace are no pushovers. Since conceding four goals in a 4-0 thumping from Spurs in Gameweek 5, they have only conceded more than one goal in a game three times since. They have only conceded six goals in their last nine Premier League matches. Given their defensive injury crisis, those stats are phenomenal. I do expect Man City to dominate and have far too much quality for their opposition, but my instinct is that they’ll have a real battle on their hands to break Palace down. Aguero should still be on a high after last week’s efforts and I expect him to add to his 13 goals of the season.

Prediction:- Man City 2 – 1 Crystal Palace

Player to watch:- Aguero

Norwich v Bournemouth

Norwich don’t do clean sheets and I don’t think they will boast about the two they’ve kept this season. Though if they played Bournemouth every week, I’d expect that figure to be much higher. The reverse fixture saw these two teams play out a stalemate. Against Watford, Bournemouth only hit the target once and it wasn’t classed as a big chance. Norwich are capable of scoring goals As they have shown us in spells this season, though a -23 goal difference in the league doesn’t bode well. Given this awful number, it makes them nine points from safety which is going to be very hard to turn things around. Though they can make a start on Saturday against a woeful Bournemouth side. I had high hopes for them this season. I thought keeping hold of Ryan Fraser (£6.9m) and Callum Wilson (£7.4m) was genius by Howe, but they just haven’t got going at all. With Teemu Pukki seemingly fit to play alongside the consistent and impressive Todd Cantwell (£4.9m), my prediction is a good day for the Canaries.

Prediction:- Norwich 2 – 0 Bournemouth

Player to watch:- Teemu Pukki

Southampton v Wolves

Needing little introduction, Danny Ings (£6.8m) has so far this season put his injury worries behind him. He’s only played 124 minutes “less” than he did in the whole of last season’s campaign. He’s doubled his goal tally to 14 this season… it’s quite incredible really. I’d love his run to continue and it probably will come Saturday. Wolves are without a clean sheet since they played West Ham in Gameweek 15 which was their 4th of the season. Just one point in their last four games since that impressive comeback victory winning 3-2 against Man City. Raúl Jiménez (£7.5m) and Ings both scored in the 1-1 draw reverse fixture and I would not bet against both doing the same again. I think Southampton will create the most chances and whilst they’re doing that to teams they’re going to win. Undefeated in their last five league matches, picking up 13 points from a possible 15. James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m) is more than capable of adding to his four goals this season. Ings who averaged a shot every 10 minutes against Leicester last weekend will also want in on the action as always. We could see a few goals here you know…

Prediction:- Southampton 3 – 1 Wolves

Player to watch:- Danny Ings

West Ham v Everton

David Moyes comes up against his old team now managed by Carlo Ancelotti. I don’t want to be mean to Mr Moyes. In fact I wanted him to do well so I could contemplate bringing in an attacking asset who he’d get a good tune out of. They have a few decent options, but not until they start showing some creativity. In Everton, they have a manager who I like very much. I doubt there’s anything he doesn’t know about the game and probably has a plan B, C and D in most games. An excellent win last weekend against Brighton ending 1-0. Though on reflection, it probably should have been 3-2. Between them. Richarlison (£8.1m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.9m) had nine attempts at goal with the Brazilian getting the decisive goal. I wanted both this week but given it looks like Richarlison will miss Gameweek 23, I’ve opted for Calvert-Lewin to join my team. Moise Kean (£6.4m) has basically offered him the no.9 position whilst shrugging his shoulders, and the 22 year old is clearly working hard at keeping his place. I’m hoping he’ll score in what will be a victory for Everton. Sorry Hammers…

Prediction:- West Ham 0 – 2 Everton

Player to watch:- Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle v Chelsea

Chelsea, very much like Man Utd have at times proved frustrating this season. The young lads who’ve been thrown in have been excellent though. They’re sitting in 4th position and Frank Lampard would have taken that all day long at the start of the season. Newcastle themselves have produced a few surprises this season, but injuries have often resulted in inconsistent results. Towards the end of the festive period, we saw Everton and Leicester both take the 3 points at St. James’ Park and I’m willing to suggest Chelsea will do the same. I doubt it will be easy. Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) is starting to enjoy himself in the final third and may well produce an attacking return. Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m) could be involved and was just starting to hit form with some impressive performances in the run up to his injury. This could be a tight encounter in which I see the quality in this Chelsea squad edging it for the visitors. Tammy Abraham (£7.8m) already has 13 goals, I don’t own him but he may well get a couple more here. I’ve no doubt if he does find the net, he’ll be thanking the in form Willian (£7.2m) for the assist(s).

Prediction:- Newcastle 1 – 2 Chelsea

Player to watch:- Tammy Abraham

Burnley v Leicester

I had a strong feeling Chelsea would turn Burnley over last week and they duly obliged. The Claret and blues have lost their last four league games though in between had beaten Peterborough 4-2 in the FA Cup. They fielded a strong 11 that day, dare I say they found their level? Of course that’s harsh, they’re a tough bunch to break down but I can see them being dragged down into a relegation battle soon. Unless I’m missing something, Leicester should be able to come away with three points. The reverse fixture saw Leicester win 2-1, and they dominated the game with 65% possession and 19 shots during the game. Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) will be looking to get on the end of James Maddison’s (£7.7m) through balls and one would expect him to end this goal drought. He’s gone a whole two league games without scoring a single goal….how rude. He did get an assist last week though, and he’ll want more from this game. Yet again, I don’t currently own Vardy and I’m talking myself into a great big red arrow!

Prediction:- Burnley 0 – 2 Leicester

Player to watch:- Jamie Vardy

Liverpool v Man Utd

Finally, the eagerly anticipated 4.30 Sunday kick off which sees Liverpool host Man United. Despite Ole’s comments saying Marcus Rashford (£9.2m) still has two days to make himself available, surely he needs to be careful here. He is without a doubt their biggest asset who keeps silencing his critics with 14 PL goals so far. But take him out of the equation, and I really don’t see it being a great day for them. Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in their last six PL games… it’s a ridiculous achievement and if they added a further one here, their next nine games could give us many more. Rashford and Adam Lallana (£5.8m) got in on the goals in the one all draw at Old Trafford. If the former doesn’t play, I’m going to stick my neck out and predict another clean sheet. There is a constant ongoing debate with the double Gameweek fast approaching with Sadio Mane (£12.4m) competing against Mohamed Salah (12.3) for a place in our teams (maybe both?). Honestly there is no right or wrong answer. “Both” are world class forwards and either one of them can haul in any game. Though this season it appears it’s either one of them in a game more often than not. Whilst many might disagree, I believe Liverpool will start fast and can’t see Man Utd being able to cope in defence. I predicted Liverpool to beat Spurs 3-0 last week and it ended with just the one goal. I’m again predicting a 3-0 score-line. I really do think Mane and Salah will have a huge impact on the outcome of this game. Whilst Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) loves to score in the big games. Previously finding the net against Chelsea, a brace at Leicester and last week at Tottenham.

Prediction:- Liverpool 3 – 0 Man Utd

Player to watch:- Salah

Good luck everyone in Gameweek 23. I’d be more than happy to hear your views on this week in the comments.