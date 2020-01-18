516
Dugout Discussion January 18

Mourinho starts Moura up-front as Tanganga features again

516 Comments
Lucas Moura (£7.1m) has again been placed up-front by Jose Mourinho in the absence of Harry Kane (£10.9m), as Spurs make three changes to the side which lost 1-0 at home to Liverpool.

In comes Erik Lamela (£5.7m) for Danny Rose (£5.3m), after scoring in the midweek FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough. It is the Argentinian’s first league start since the 3-0 defeat at Brighton in Gameweek 8.

Tuesday’s other goal scorer Giovani Lo Celso (£7.3m) is also rewarded with a starting spot, in place of Christian Eriksen (£8.6m). Rumours continue to link Eriksen with an imminent move to Inter but recent weeks have seen him granted more game time by Mourinho.

Youngster Japhet Tanganga (£4.0m) continues to have a presence in defence, with Jan Vertonghen (£5.2m) replacing Davinson Sanchez (£5.3m) in a back four. Fans will be encouraged to see goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (£5.3m) return to training but he isn’t expected to return from his elbow injury for several weeks.

As for Watford, Nigel Pearson has named an unchanged side from the 11 that eased past Bournemouth in a 3-0 win.

A midfield three with Etienne Capoue (£4.8m) and Nathaniel Chalobah (£4.4m) gives Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.6m) the license to get forward, duly responding with two goals and two assists in the past three matches.

The Hornets have looked much more dangerous in attack over their last five games, with Troy Deeney (£6.2m) scoring four times, Gerard Deulofeu (£6.1m) notching a couple and big-money signing Ismaïla Sarr (£6.2m) adding three assists to his pair of goals.

Adam Masina (£4.3m) plays at left-back in place of Kiko Femenía (£4.2m), who Pearson says is “making really good progress” from a hamstring injury but was never in contention to make the line-up.

New signing Ignacio Pussetto (£5.0m) is named as a substitute alongside Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m) and Christian Kabasele (£4.3m), whilst Spurs’ new loanee Gedson Fernandes sits on the opposing bench.

Watford XI (4-3-3): Foster; Mariappa, Dawson, Cathcart, Masina; Capoue, Doucoure, Chalobah; Sarr, Deeney, Deulofeu.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Gazzaniga; Tanganga, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Aurier; Winks, Lo Celso; Lamela, Alli, Son; Lucas Moura.

516 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Skloppy Kops
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Watford all over Spurs.
    Sonaldo to Sonata!

  2. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Dele playing left back.

  3. KICKandRUSH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Absolutely can't see how anyone wants to bring in Tanganga. He's clearly not ready yet and he plays just awful.

    1. Rolls-Royce
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      3 games in a week. Poorly managed.

      1. Royal5
        • 8 Years
        just now

        And 3 different positions. MOM in the last game.

        1. Royal5
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Needs time.

    2. Royal5
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      He plays out of position. On a yellow and Sarr is quick. Don't be harsh.

  4. au hasard Marvin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    It's hard to believe that spurs were in the champions league final last year.

    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Moura was sensational. And Son.

  5. True Deadzoner
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Why is Deeney's head too big?

  6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Alli misses a good chance

  7. Gobigorgohome
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Alli close

  8. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Alli puts a header over the bar from a Son cross

  9. Gobigorgohome
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Tanganga awful

  10. HashAttack
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Lack of BPS is what puts me of Sarr

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      You expecting many after 54 mins, with no goal involvement?

  11. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Son needs to leave Spurs.

    1. Skloppy Kops
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Should have joined Liv before season starts.

      1. au hasard Marvin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Would only make the bench at Liverpool, he deserves better than that.

  12. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Alli misses sitter...

  13. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    How are Spurs going to score without Kane and the jammy pens

  14. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Deeney just wide.

    Watford on top now.

    1. Zilla
      • 2 Years
      just now

      😮

  15. Roll The Dyche
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    If you have it, will you be using your TC chip for GW24's double gameweek? Surely this isn't the only opportunity to play it? At the moment, I'm thinking that I'll just captain one of my LIV players.

  16. Gobigorgohome
    • 8 Years
    just now

    amazing sart run

  17. Kopkloppers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    I estimate half million FF players to pack up next GW dependent on Pool assets fail on a TC.

