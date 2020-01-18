Mourinho starts Moura up-front as Tanganga features again

Lucas Moura (£7.1m) has again been placed up-front by Jose Mourinho in the absence of Harry Kane (£10.9m), as Spurs make three changes to the side which lost 1-0 at home to Liverpool.

In comes Erik Lamela (£5.7m) for Danny Rose (£5.3m), after scoring in the midweek FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough. It is the Argentinian’s first league start since the 3-0 defeat at Brighton in Gameweek 8.

Tuesday’s other goal scorer Giovani Lo Celso (£7.3m) is also rewarded with a starting spot, in place of Christian Eriksen (£8.6m). Rumours continue to link Eriksen with an imminent move to Inter but recent weeks have seen him granted more game time by Mourinho.

Youngster Japhet Tanganga (£4.0m) continues to have a presence in defence, with Jan Vertonghen (£5.2m) replacing Davinson Sanchez (£5.3m) in a back four. Fans will be encouraged to see goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (£5.3m) return to training but he isn’t expected to return from his elbow injury for several weeks.

As for Watford, Nigel Pearson has named an unchanged side from the 11 that eased past Bournemouth in a 3-0 win.

A midfield three with Etienne Capoue (£4.8m) and Nathaniel Chalobah (£4.4m) gives Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.6m) the license to get forward, duly responding with two goals and two assists in the past three matches.

The Hornets have looked much more dangerous in attack over their last five games, with Troy Deeney (£6.2m) scoring four times, Gerard Deulofeu (£6.1m) notching a couple and big-money signing Ismaïla Sarr (£6.2m) adding three assists to his pair of goals.

Adam Masina (£4.3m) plays at left-back in place of Kiko Femenía (£4.2m), who Pearson says is “making really good progress” from a hamstring injury but was never in contention to make the line-up.

New signing Ignacio Pussetto (£5.0m) is named as a substitute alongside Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m) and Christian Kabasele (£4.3m), whilst Spurs’ new loanee Gedson Fernandes sits on the opposing bench.

Watford XI (4-3-3): Foster; Mariappa, Dawson, Cathcart, Masina; Capoue, Doucoure, Chalobah; Sarr, Deeney, Deulofeu.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Gazzaniga; Tanganga, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Aurier; Winks, Lo Celso; Lamela, Alli, Son; Lucas Moura.

