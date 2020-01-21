Liverpool and West Ham differentials to consider for Double Gameweek 24

Gameweek 23 saw double-digit returns for Paolo Gazzaniga (£4.6m), John Fleck (£5.0) and, one of our differential selections from last week, Leandro Trossard (£5.8m).

All of these players have a Fantasy Premier League ownership of 5% or less, suggesting there is still budget value to capitalise on and help propel you up the rankings.

This time, two of our picks have Double Gameweeks to enjoy, whilst the third is looking to kickstart his career at a new club.

Joe Gomez

FPL ownership: 4.2%

4.2% Price: £5.2m

£5.2m GW24-28 fixtures: wol + whu | SOU | nor | WHU | wat

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are among two sides involved in Double Gameweek 24, and will visit both Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United over the coming eight days.

Loading up on their assets is a no-brainer but if your budget won’t stretch to one of Liverpool’s premium defenders, FPL bosses could do a lot worse than look at Joe Gomez (£5.2m).

The 22-year-old centre-half has completed 90 minutes in each of the Reds’ last seven league games, in which they’ve kept seven clean sheets, and has returned 44 points in the process. Interestingly, that’s identical to Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) over the same period.

The return of Joel Matip (£5.2m), and to a lesser extent Dejan Lovren (£5.3m), could impact his minutes, but the feeling amongst supporters is that his consistent displays alongside Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) has secured his spot in the first team for now.

Whilst this part of the analysis is usually reserved for the opposition, this is Liverpool, and they are that good that it’s perhaps not even necessary. It goes without saying that two further clean sheets are a real possibility.

Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) remain the stand-out picks but if funds are needed further forward, Gomez’s price of just £5.2m offers real value.

Sébastien Haller

FPL ownership: 3.3%

3.3% Price: £7.0m

£7.0m GW24-28 fixtures: lei + LIV | BHA | mci | liv | SOU

Talk of Liverpool assets has rightly dominated discussion in the FPL community since their Double Gameweek was announced last month but what about the other team involved, West Ham United?

Back-to-back matches against Leicester City and Liverpool limits their appeal but their subsequent Gameweek 25 fixture at home against Brighton and Hove Albion offers further encouragement.

For those in search of a mid-price forward, Sébastien Haller (£7.0m) may be worth a look.

The Frenchman does look low on confidence but has pedigree, having supplied 15 goals and nine assists for Eintracht Frankfurt last season.

His underlying stats over the last three Gameweeks are also worth noting, with only four forwards taking more shots in the box.

Whilst it’s ambitious to think Haller will return anything more than appearance points against Liverpool, an encounter against Leicester looks more promising for West Ham’s attacking prospects. The Foxes have conceded 12 since Gameweek 18 – only Aston Villa have let in more in that time.

Talking after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Everton, David Moyes suggested his team need to take advantage of Haller’s aerial ability and supply him with more crosses in dangerous areas in the box.

If West Ham’s wide players take heed of those instructions and provide better service to their record signing, Haller could soon add to his six goals for the Hammers.

Cenk Tosun

FPL ownership: 0.3%

0.3% Price: £5.7m

£5.7m GW24-28 fixtures: SOU | SHU | – | NEW | bha

When you think about Crystal Palace, resolute defensive performances are something you associate with them.

Goal threat certainly isn’t.

However, the arrival of Cenk Tosun (£5.7m), combined with Jordan Ayew’s (£5.0m) fine form, means they may have addressed some of those issues.

Tosun, who joined Palace on loan from Everton earlier this month, earned his first start against Manchester City on Saturday and scored a clinical header just before half-time, helping the Eagles secure a 2-2 draw with the reigning champions.

On the back of that draw, the Eagles are now undefeated in five league games and sitting pretty on 30 points.

In addition to the obvious attributes associated with a target man, Tosun also has the ability to find pockets of space, whilst possessing enough composure to play in others. It wouldn’t surprise me if we see one or two assists in the forthcoming weeks.

Their opponents, Southampton, have put up good defensive numbers in recent weeks, but despite this have managed only one clean sheet in their last eight away matches.

As far as debuts go, Tosun’s was excellent, and whilst it is only one game, maybe he’s found the right environment at Selhurst Park to thrive.

Those considering this move should be aware Tosun will miss Gameweek 26 due to being ineligible to face his parent club, Everton.

