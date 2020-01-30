Pundits Playoff Matchweek 14 review

The scores are in and it could not be much closer at the top of the Pundits Playoff H2H league. For those unfamiliar with this particular style of Community Tournament, there are twelve teams with 15 fantasy football players each. Every week they combine their scores and go head to head with each other over a whole season, split into 4 periods. In the H2H league, two players get benched and three players get selected for individual H2H battles with their opposite numbers to win bonus points. In the Classic league it’s all about the combined scoring of the entire squad of 15.

Winners of Period 1 were The Keane Fifteen (H2H league with 50 points) and Unbelievable Jeff FC (Classic league, with a combined score of 3564)

Winners of Period 2 were Holly’s Hamsters (H2H league with 68 points) and Slaven’s Ball-itch (Classic league, with a combined score of 6140)

So far in Period 3…

…it was an away winning frenzy this week, with all the away teams feeling the rewards of victory! WhenTheOWENgetsTough won the Owen derby against Back to Square Owen for the second time, with a score of 13 to 2. The BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC will be dining out for while on the bragging rights gained by beating A Whole Lawro B*llocks by a comprehensive 14 – 1 score line. Holly’s Hamsters suffered the fate of having too much Mané and lost to Nirvana Scott Talent, 3 – 12. The Keane Fifteen continue their run at the top of the Cumulative H2H league since Period 1, this time by beating Unbelievable Jeff FC 12 – 3. “15” Musketeers recorded the highest score of the week with 925, which was much too much for Slaven’s Ball-itch, the lowest scorers of the week…at least they managed two bonus points to lose 13 – 2. Ending the two match winning streak of Blame It On Rio were Brazil Nuts with a another 13 – 2 win.

With three weeks over and two weeks to go in Period Three, Nirvana Scott Talent lead the H2H league by just a single point, with 42. “15” Musketeers sit in second with 41 and in third place are A Whole Lawro B*llocks on 28 points. Looking like a two horse race this Period, whilst in the Classic league, Unbelievable Jeff FC lead by another narrow margin, with 2674 points, just five clear of Nirvana Scott Talent on 2699.

The top scoring players of the competition are Bury94 (899), Park the Bus (888) and Ask Yourself (880), whilst in the H2H Battle Kings league, AA33 is heading the table with 6 wins out of 6 caps. Cylus11 is in second place with 5 wins out of 6, but has got the largest number of bonus points for his team, 15 in total.

The Best Manager of the Period is also turning out to be a close race. Jarvish, manager of Nirvana Scott Talent, came in second in the previous period, and sits behind KIRAFPL, manager of the “15” Musketeers. Impossible to call at this stage who will win this most coveted title.

Matchweek 15 will be unleashed upon us this weekend, here are the fixtures:

WhenTheOWENgetsTough vs A Whole Lawro B*llocks

Back to Square Owen vs Holly’s Hamsters

BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC vs Unbelievable Jeff FC

Nirvana Scott Talent vs Slaven’s Ball-itch

The Keane Fifteen vs Blame it on Rio

“15” Musketeers vs Brazil Nuts

Deadline for team line up sbmissions is 10:30am Saturday 1st February.

To see the actual league tables click here.

To see the live scores sheet over weekend click here.

Can The Keane Fifteen continue their run at the top of the cumulative H2H league? Who will flinch first in the game of chicken between Nirvana Scott Talent and “15” Musketeers at the top of the Period H2H league? Can any of the bottom three teams get off the mark for the first time this period?

Until next week’s update, good luck all…except of course Back To Square Owen, the Hamsters have their own VAR at the ready (Viagra And Redbull…phwoar!).