161
Pro Pundit Teams February 11

Does early FPL team news really provide an advantage?

161 Comments
Share

In his latest Pro Pundits column, former Fantasy Premier League champion Simon March looks at the issue of early team news.

One of Fantasy Premier League’s most controversial topics this season has been that of ‘early team news’ as several Twitter accounts have recently emerged with information before the deadline.

Sometimes this takes the form of a diligent and well-connected journalist who has spoken to the relevant club before kick-off, while others are more clandestine in nature.

Some FPL managers have shown gratitude but, recently, among them, these accounts may have noticed some growing murmurs of discontent.

Among those are FPL enthusiasts who suggest that early team news is unfair and some have gone as far as to suggest that it might even be ruining the game.

So, the inevitable question is: is early team news fair?

For many, accessing this information is viewed simply as an element of their preparation. Fantasy football is generally (though not always…) something that rewards effort and dedication. If you make the effort to track down and monitor early team news, then sometimes you can benefit from it in the same way that studying underlying stats, or watching a lot of football can inform you too.

Now that so much information is so easily distilled, disseminated and digested in relation to FPL, the advantage gap between those who take it very seriously and those who approach it more casually is narrowing.

Early team news, while not hard to access, is something that requires active seeking and monitoring and, despite the recent early team news craze, this is something most managers will not do.

It’s also fair to question exactly how much of an advantage early team news actually offers. In most cases, it will only be useful for the first fixture(s) of the Gameweek and the window to act on it is typically five to ten minutes maximum. That’s hardly enough time to re-do a whole Wildcard team.

Also, if you’re taking out a player who has been revealed as being benched, there’s nothing to say that this player won’t come on and score more than the player you started ahead of them. Perhaps it edges the probabilities in your favour, but maybe not by as much as some will suggest.

It, therefore, follows that there are several arguments against early team news. Firstly, for some, it reduces the skill associated with predicting line-ups.

It’s true that, as Neale demonstrates on this very site each week, there is a skill to deciphering what managers actually mean when they say a certain player has ‘a knock’, ‘a chance’ or is ‘undroppable’ (we’re looking at you Pep, we’re looking directly at you). It also takes a lot of effort to monitor press conferences, injury news etc…

While it takes less effort to absorb this information, it still takes some effort and some judgement, all of which becomes less significant when you can access reliable early team news. So, you could argue that early team news reduces a skill and/or effort element from the game and, potentially, even a fun element (not that having a player benched is ever ‘fun’ exactly).

Another argument against early team news is that, while this it is made public, it is not always ‘accessible’ to all. The typical conduit for early team news is Twitter, which as we continue to see demonstrated in all walks of life, is not actually a particularly large proportion of the wider population.

It’s not that hard to find so-called ‘in the know’ accounts if you want to monitor them or to find the information reproduced on FPL forums, those who are well-connected with clubs and pass things on in the week rather than on FPL deadline day, so I’m not convinced that this is a huge barrier, but it is a barrier nonetheless.

Furthermore, accessing this information is not always straightforward or convenient. As we know, FPL is a global game and, for example, if you wanted to monitor early team news for Gameweek 24 in parts of Southeast Asia, you’d need to wake yourself up at about 2:25am or, if you wanted to monitor early team news for Gameweek 25 in California, you’d have to wake up at 3:25am.

It’s hard to argue that this doesn’t offer an advantage to FPL managers in the UK or more GMT-adjacent time zones when it comes to viewing early team news. Thus, it follows, this phenomenon creates something of an unfair imbalance in favour of players in some locations over others.

Early team news is also something you use at your own risk with no guarantees that it will actually pay off. It has potential, however, to negate the skill element and some of the fun associated with FPL by reducing the need to monitor team and injury news and it may also create an uneven playing field between those managers who can easily access the news and those who can’t, particularly those in different time zones.

If I do have a biggest concern with early team news, it would centre on the fact that not everybody can access it with the same level of ease and the potential that this might have to affect the fairness and global appeal of FPL, something which, I’m sure most will agree, adds a lot to the game and to the FPL community.

Speaking as somebody who once woke themselves up at 3:20am because I was in Jakarta and I wanted to take advantage of a scheduling quirk that allowed us to see a pre-deadline Arsenal teamsheet and switch Santi Cazorla for Alexis Sanchez if the latter was passed fit (wasn’t worth it), I can say from personal experience that this is not something you’d want to do regularly.

Ultimately, it would be a shame for a global game like FPL if how well you can do becomes significantly influenced by where you live.

Simon March is a member of our Pro Pundits initiative, a team of Fantasy managers here to bring you regular advice and updates on their teams. Simon won the FPL title in 2014/15 and has become a fixture on the punditry circuit ever since.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

161 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Syd.
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Of course it does

    Open Controls
    1. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Best top of the page ever.

      Open Controls
      1. benbro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
      2. Syd.
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        I was going to write a 10 paragraph essay on the how part of FPL has always been gaining an advantage on your opponents come hook or crook but I couldn't be arsed

        I would just like to point out many have gained an advantage over the years using this very site before it went mainstream and became no more than a cash cow for the new owners.

        Open Controls
        1. benbro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Such a good point.

          I think this is the subtext to every meet the managers interview as well right?

          More data, maybe
          More time, maybe
          Less influenced by others, maybe
          More guile: every time

          Open Controls
          1. Syd.
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I did read the article and it is a great article but I felt that there was also a moral undertone to it which is fine but then you have to think is this a bit rich coming from a site that charges £20 so you can gain an advantage on others?

            Maybe I am reading too much into it.

            Open Controls
        2. Would Ed Woodward
          • 1 Year
          59 mins ago

          Being on here back in the day must've been like taking candy from a baby, huge advantage.

          Open Controls
    2. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Literally lol.....

      Open Controls
    3. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      The tl:dr version

      Open Controls
    4. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      It's amazing that they asked such an obtuse question after telling us exactly what to think about Ighalo just yesterday.

      Open Controls
    5. Lindelol
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      simple

      Open Controls
  2. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Leeds doing their utmost to not get promoted again.

    Open Controls
    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Their wheels have really come off and they appear to be in free fall now. They have won 1 of their last 5 games and even in that game they had to come from 2-0 down.

      Open Controls
    2. dmkp
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Promotion via the playoffs looks to be their objective

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Same with Forest, smash all the top teams get bummed by the bottom half.

      Open Controls
      1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        They don't throw away 11 point advantages though.

        Open Controls
    4. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Bielsa and Poch have a lot of similarities. They should be development coaches as opposed to managers.

      Open Controls
    5. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      They played CL eight final last time when they played PL

      Open Controls
  3. FOO FIGHTER
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      West Ham obviously will shite bricks if Kun starts. I am actually waiting to see if Bowen will carry over his impact from the Championship.

      Irrespective West Ham will sh*te bricks.

      Open Controls
      1. ‘Tis the Season
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        Sounds painful..

        Open Controls
      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Someone earlier described them as about to get “cluster bummed” by Man City

        Quite the turn of phrase

        Open Controls
    • IRBOX ⚽
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Aguero (c) happy with the reschedule? Makes sense he starts this match and Madrid and Jesus up top against Leicester

      Open Controls
      1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
        • 7 Years
        57 mins ago

        Aguero will play every game of his 18 months contract left in city

        Open Controls
      2. Konstaapeli
        • 3 Years
        57 mins ago

        What makes sense to us is irrelevant to Pep.

        Open Controls
      3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        55 mins ago

        As happy as can be yes. Ultimately even managed minutes and he stands a good chance of a haul. Plus it feels like the rough justice of the weekend has been turned into just regular concerns.

        Open Controls
      4. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        54 mins ago

        Kun cap here, happy its this gw but really not sure if he starts or is benched. I was confident him starting the original date but slighly less now.

        Open Controls
        1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
          • 7 Years
          52 mins ago

          You think he will not start after his media speak that he wants to reach Shearer with goals?

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            51 mins ago

            Pep doesnt give a rat's ass about Kun breaking Shearer's record.

            Open Controls
            1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
              • 7 Years
              50 mins ago

              Yea the same as Messi is not trainer at Barcelona 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                44 mins ago

                If they really cared that much then Kun would have taken the last penalty that Gundogan missed.

                Open Controls
          2. _Ninja_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            50 mins ago

            You think pep will start him every game just to beat shearers record?

            Open Controls
            1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Afcourse, Aguero is more important to the club than Pep 🙂

              Open Controls
          3. Tinkermania
              40 mins ago

              @Wiseman. After which game did he tell the media that?

              Open Controls
              1. Tinkermania
                  12 mins ago

                  About the record.

                  Open Controls
                • Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Before Spurs. And on Spurs game he has 14 shoots

                  Open Controls
                  1. how now brown cow
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Should have had more shoots on target...

                    Open Controls
          4. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            53 mins ago

            Very happy. But I own Mahrez and KDB too.. Could still backfire though, you never know.

            Open Controls
          5. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            53 mins ago

            Kun (c) captain but feeling good as also have Jesus so can win either way

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              Quite a play that - deserves a pay off. But see why you’re looking at WC 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. dbeck
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Yeah wc was always the plan so Jesus was my one week punt. Could be the ultimate differential or just a 1 point cameo. Sterling injury and West Ham def stats makes it exciting

                Open Controls
          6. Rash
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            50 mins ago

            When is it rescheduled for?

            Open Controls
            1. ‘Tis the Season
              • 1 Year
              just now

              19th

              Open Controls
          7. GARY AND JAMIE
            • 6 Years
            45 mins ago

            Gutted KDB and Mahrez owner.

            Open Controls
            1. ‘Tis the Season
              • 1 Year
              10 mins ago

              Mahrez could haul but the worry for us is KUN

              Open Controls
              1. GARY AND JAMIE
                • 6 Years
                9 mins ago

                Need 17 from those two to match my bench guys

                Open Controls
          8. Forza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            28 mins ago

            Kun (c) KDB (vc) here, celebrating it like they both just scored hattricks 😀

            Open Controls
        2. SADIO SANÉ
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          can any of you geniuses point me in the direction of the best 4.0 defender? leaning Lamptey which is completely speculative, Hanley likely to lose his place pretty soon (imo)

          Open Controls
          1. Syd.
            • 10 Years
            44 mins ago

            I stopped reading at geniuses

            Open Controls
            1. SADIO SANÉ
              • 4 Years
              20 mins ago

              😀

              Open Controls
          2. Jullepuu
              42 mins ago

              If you can't strech to 4.2 (or even 4.1) then pick one of Lamptey, Hanley, or Janmaat. Get a 3.9 if you need the extra bit of cash

              Open Controls
              1. SADIO SANÉ
                • 4 Years
                21 mins ago

                I can't 🙁 ah Janmaat could be a decent shout if he's back soon

                Open Controls
                1. Jullepuu
                    20 mins ago

                    Should be back at the end oh this month

                    Open Controls
                    1. SADIO SANÉ
                      • 4 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      should be back by 31 at the very least...not a terrible idea

                      Open Controls
              2. Ginkapo FPL
                • 8 Years
                39 mins ago

                Lundstram

                Open Controls
                1. SADIO SANÉ
                  • 4 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  what a time that was

                  Open Controls
            • Syd.
              • 10 Years
              57 mins ago

              Is Carlo viewing Tinder in that image?

              Open Controls
              1. Jullepuu
                  50 mins ago

                  Grinder

                  Open Controls
                  1. fcsaltyballs
                    • 4 Years
                    45 mins ago

                    Grindr* 😉

                    Open Controls
                    1. Syd.
                      • 10 Years
                      41 mins ago

                      Now we know why you call yourself saltyballs 😉

                      Open Controls
                      1. fcsaltyballs
                        • 4 Years
                        1 min ago

                        hehe you know...

                        Open Controls
                • GARY AND JAMIE
                  • 6 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  If so the sob swiped the wrong way for Holgate

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jullepuu
                      10 mins ago

                      Yeah he swiped Sidibe to the left as well. Good thing he had tinder plus so he was able to correct that mistake

                      Open Controls
                      1. GARY AND JAMIE
                        • 6 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        He was doing Sidibe in the shower, was why he had that sock missing

                        Open Controls
                        1. Jullepuu
                            just now

                            Oh

                            Open Controls
                  2. fcsaltyballs
                    • 4 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    Is KDB rested v WHU?

                    Open Controls
                    1. ‘Tis the Season
                      • 1 Year
                      42 mins ago

                      Could well be after his minutes.

                      Open Controls
                      1. fcsaltyballs
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        he has played the most out of any of the big hitters recently hasnt he

                        Open Controls
                    2. Don Van Vliet
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      Check back in 8 days.

                      Open Controls
                  3. FDMS All Starz
                    • 4 Years
                    51 mins ago

                    Best 3rd Liverpool spot? (TAA + Salah + ?)

                    A) Mane
                    B) Robertson
                    C) VVD

                    Open Controls
                    1. FDMS All Starz
                      • 4 Years
                      41 mins ago

                      D) Firmino

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Cisco Kid
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        30 mins ago

                        Has anyone actually done a comparison of Firmino with Mane in the team to Firmino without him? It feels like Firmino catching fire and Mane’s absence could be related.

                        Open Controls
                        1. dbeck
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          29 mins ago

                          I’d be interested in this

                          Open Controls
                        2. Tinkermania
                            25 mins ago

                            The other year Mane went to AFCON but Salah didn't. Pool form dipped badly. No one remembers?

                            Open Controls
                          • The Cisco Kid
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            16 mins ago

                            Okay, a cursory glance at the members area, comparing Firmino in GW20-23 and Firmino in GW24-25 reveals two noticeable changes in his play. First, he has received more big chances without Mane. With Mane it was something like 0.2 per game, without him it spiked to 3.0 (going from memory here; correct me kindly). The second thing that informs that change, in my mind, is that Firmino challenges and wins fewer headers without Mane and instead wins tackles and picks up loose balls.

                            Not watching back any game footage whatsoever, imagine it this way: with Mane and Salah, Liverpool play the ball to Firmino to challenge in the air. He either wins and gets it to the wingers, or he loses and the wingers challenge the second ball. Without Mane, someone else has been tasked to do the aerial work (Origi?), freeing Firmino to mop up and be available at the end of the move.

                            There. Analysis in 10 minutes or less. Let me know what you think!

                            Open Controls
                            1. Tinkermania
                                13 mins ago

                                He gets lazier when Mane plays coz Mane puts in a shift. Another line of thought

                                Open Controls
                                1. HMC
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Haha he’s the opposite of lazy in this team!
                                  He does drop deeper when Mane and Salah are both playing. Big chances are up as he’s often involved in the play which leads to more assists / hockey assists
                                  As an owner in FPL it’s the same each year. Super consistent player who will get you 180 points each season and isn’t shy of bonus points, but inconsistent each week which would lead to frustration of some managers who wants points all the time. That’s my view

                                  Open Controls
                                2. The Cisco Kid
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Another line of thought, sure. In his defence, statistically it appears Firmino puts in a shift with or without Mane; the question is what sort of job is he being asked to do?

                                  Open Controls
                        3. dbeck
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          33 mins ago

                          I’m on wc and currently on Firmino

                          Open Controls
                        4. how now brown cow
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          32 mins ago

                          Ignoring funds, mane, surely.....

                          Open Controls
                        5. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
                          • 7 Years
                          32 mins ago

                          Mane

                          Open Controls
                        6. Old Man
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          If you can spend the residue in good areas then I'd go VVD. Less rotation ...... in theory.

                          Open Controls
                          1. zotter
                            • 10 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Who knows what could happen once league wrapped up

                            Open Controls
                      2. Berbinho's Forehead
                        • 9 Years
                        51 mins ago

                        Mo Salah's numbers are something else, I found this stat impressive:

                        He has 136 appearances to score 15 goals + 9 assists to surpass Eden Hazard's entire Chelsea career

                        Open Controls
                        1. ‘Tis the Season
                          • 1 Year
                          38 mins ago

                          He is a Machine! Top five in the game for sure..

                          Open Controls
                        2. Brosstan
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          36 mins ago

                          Hazard carried Chelsea on his own for years tbh. Liverpool would still be top 2 without Salah.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Berbinho's Forehead
                            • 9 Years
                            26 mins ago

                            I'm not sure finishing top 2 with 10 players is realistic chief.

                            Open Controls
                        3. GARY AND JAMIE
                          • 6 Years
                          35 mins ago

                          Hazard didnt have a Milner pen poacher at Chelsea either

                          Open Controls
                        4. how now brown cow
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          32 mins ago

                          Where do you rate him compared to liverpool "legends"?

                          I find it hard to compare against eras with more orthodox forwards like rush, fowler, owen, but do you rate him higher than Suarez?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
                            • 7 Years
                            27 mins ago

                            This
                            Next season Salah will probably disapear

                            Open Controls
                            1. Berbinho's Forehead
                              • 9 Years
                              21 mins ago

                              Longevity is definitely a requirement when it comes to legend status. I'd want a few more seasons before that label.

                              Delivering a first league title in 30 years in potentially the best ever PL season, CL and other trophies sure does push the legend shout close though.

                              Open Controls
                          2. Berbinho's Forehead
                            • 9 Years
                            26 mins ago

                            I think the world legend gets thrown around too easily.

                            Suarez produced the best season I've ever seen from any PL player, but Salah has been more successful for us across a longer period. That however, is also down to the manager and players around him.

                            Peak Suarez probably gets 40 league goals in a Klopp team.

                            Open Controls
                            1. how now brown cow
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              21 mins ago

                              It's all a bit meaningless, but yeah longevity normally comes into it.

                              Suarez at his peak was devastating. Salah has had one fantastic season and been very good since, but service at another level now compared to a few years ago.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Berbinho's Forehead
                                • 9 Years
                                17 mins ago

                                Neither are legends for me. Although Salah probably comes close to that status, depending on what he does for the next few years.

                                Open Controls
                                1. how now brown cow
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 5 Years
                                  16 mins ago

                                  Favourite ever top 3 pool players you've seen play?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Berbinho's Forehead
                                    • 9 Years
                                    14 mins ago

                                    Dalglish Gerrard Suarez

                                    VVD probably overtakes Suarez soon enough

                                    How about for you at Spurs?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. how now brown cow
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 5 Years
                                      just now

                                      Different kettle of fish - so many "players of the season" who have won precisely zero - ginola, klinsmann, etc.

                                      When we actually have won trophies it's been with poor teams.

                                      Favourites probably hoddle, king, kane.

                                      Open Controls
                                  2. zotter
                                    • 10 Years
                                    5 mins ago

                                    What I’ve seen. Barnes Gerrard Suarez.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. how now brown cow
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 5 Years
                                      just now

                                      Late 80s team with barnes, beardsley, aldridge was special. That 5-0 vs forest was amazing. Anyone not old enough to remember should watch highlights.

                                      Open Controls
                        5. Blanka
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          21 mins ago

                          That also just shows what a fraud Eden Troll Hazard was though.

                          Open Controls
                          1. zotter
                            • 10 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            His issue was one season great next one poor

                            Open Controls
                            1. Blanka
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Also 1 game great, next game poor. Lovely player but trust him with captain's armband at your peril ha.

                              Open Controls
                            2. how now brown cow
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              1 min ago

                              You can never know for sure from the outside, but seemed a little too capable of turning it on "when he wanted".

                              Open Controls
                      3. Agbonlahorse
                        • 8 Years
                        47 mins ago

                        Sorry to sound newb, but has there been a spait of early leaks?

                        Not been on the site much these last few months. Which games/ teams particularly? Any particular Twitter ITK? I want some of me that action.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Syd.
                          • 10 Years
                          30 mins ago

                          Yeah they are mainly on twitter and are not hard to find you just need to be following the right person.

                          Open Controls
                        2. SADIO SANÉ
                          • 4 Years
                          30 mins ago

                          first game of the week usually, but not always (this week an example of that) - FPL_Rockstar or FPLsubscribe on twitter mainly

                          Open Controls
                          1. SADIO SANÉ
                            • 4 Years
                            28 mins ago

                            someone on reddit too, but he had the same source as FPLsubscribe - they get it 15 mins before the deadline

                            Open Controls
                            1. potatoace'scott talent
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              23 mins ago

                              Who's the reddit guy? Do you know.
                              Seeing as subscribe has been hounded off Twitter after his VVD news.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Berbinho's Forehead
                                • 9 Years
                                16 mins ago

                                He got a lot of abuse and although there's no justifying it, you have to expect that on Twitter given the nature of hiding behind anonymous accounts. And let's not forget that he sent abuse back too.

                                Should've stuck to his brilliant team news.

                                Open Controls
                                1. potatoace'scott talent
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  just now

                                  It was a shame.
                                  Twitter is such a cesspit.

                                  Open Controls
                              2. SADIO SANÉ
                                • 4 Years
                                16 mins ago

                                https://www.reddit.com/user/samuraigaijin hasn't posted for 10 days - think he may have given up because subscribe got it more often but you never know

                                Open Controls
                                1. potatoace'scott talent
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  just now

                                  Cheers bud.

                                  Open Controls
                        3. how now brown cow
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          28 mins ago

                          Anfield express last season was a help.

                          Open Controls
                          1. potatoace'scott talent
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Remember that game end of season when King posted he wasn't playing just mins before deadline. That was chaos.

                            Open Controls
                      4. Revival
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        40 mins ago

                        I'm all for early team news. The more of these 'In the know' accounts the better.
                        However Early team news worked to my disadvantage this week as had Lundstram in my team all week but swapped him out for Rico 5 minutes before the deadline upon hearing he was benched.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
                          • 7 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          This!

                          Open Controls
                        2. Klaren
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          16 mins ago

                          Sheffield United played the day after the deadline, if you got early team news on that match on Sat morning it must have been fake anyway.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Revival
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            Nope, ITK on reddit posted it was the same team again. He has been accurate.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Klaren
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              There is no way they can get early team news more than 24 hours before the match unless it is Wilder himself. Sheffield United has a very predictable lineup, I could tell you the starting 11 as well but definitely not ITK.

                              Open Controls
                      5. Syd.
                        • 10 Years
                        40 mins ago

                        Remember when the Scouts got leaked team news and kept it to themselves 😎

                        Open Controls
                      6. jason_ni
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        37 mins ago

                        The inital city postponement was too good to be true for me, 2 people I'm chasing both doubled down on their city capt/vice capt, both had the triple city.
                        Would have been a super chance, albeit an unfair one to close the gap, but will have to do it the old fashioned way!

                        Open Controls
                      7. GARY AND JAMIE
                        • 6 Years
                        34 mins ago

                        Wonder if City will field their Carabao cup type line up. Lot of players short of football.

                        Open Controls
                        1. how now brown cow
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          16 mins ago

                          I can't see why they would.

                          Open Controls
                        2. Klaren
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          They’ve been playing the first team with 1 or 2 youngsters in Carabao Cup anyway so wouldn’t make a big difference.

                          Open Controls
                        3. Berbinho's Forehead
                          • 9 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          Their Carabao cup team is better than any XI below them in the league.

                          Open Controls
                          1. GARY AND JAMIE
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            Plenty enough for West Ham to give extra rest for the big boys. Their season starts again v Leicester and putting distance between them

                            Open Controls
                      8. Revival
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        32 mins ago

                        Early team news can come from a variety of sources too. For example Man Utd flew down to Southampton last season and the Manchester Evening News spotted that Sanchez didn't board the flight.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Syd.
                          • 10 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          That is more to do with the squad

                          They do it every week stalking the team entering and leaving the Lowry Hotel

                          The once said there was 9 Lingards but soon realised they had mistaken him for Matchstick men and matchstalk cats and dogs

                          Open Controls
                      9. FanDoc
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        29 mins ago

                        Good analysis on early team news. Not sure how much impact early news has but as you pointed out, it does come with a risk if the news is not accurate. Living in the US, we have to get up early just to watch the early matches which I do but I don't look for early team news since I never know if I can trust it. Plus it really won't change any decisions I have made for that GW and don't feel not being able to get early news has that much effect on what I will do for that GW. Others may think it does put them at a disadvantage but I'm not one of them.

                        Open Controls
                        1. potatoace'scott talent
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          Trust is the hardest thing to earn.
                          Even when these leaks are correct it still takes a good few postings before they are to believed as the real deal.
                          Then no sooner have they earned that trust they are promptly destroyed by haters. Understandably too.

                          Open Controls
                        2. Berbinho's Forehead
                          • 9 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          How do you cope with early games + work/family life? I don't think it's something I could ever do. Massive respect to international fans. A whole different level of dedication.

                          Open Controls
                          1. davies
                            • 5 Years
                            just now

                            Staying up until 6:30am is tough but I love doing it

                            Open Controls
                        3. Dthinger
                          • 2 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          It did help me when they accurately predicted Ings would be benched

                          Open Controls
                      10. RamaJama
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        Aguero/Martial to Jimmy/Mane worth -4?

                        Open Controls
                        1. zotter
                          • 10 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          Wait to see if aguero starts or not. But having said that the transfers look good regardless

                          Open Controls
                          1. Dthinger
                            • 2 Years
                            1 min ago

                            I also think it's worth seeing what Martial does. Fernandes has had some training with the team no--maybe they've developed some chemistry?

                            Open Controls
                            1. zotter
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              I would prefer fernandes

                              Open Controls
                          2. zotter
                            • 10 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Mane could murder West Ham. Strong captain option

                            Open Controls
                        2. RamaJama
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Thanks!

                          Open Controls
                      11. davies
                        • 5 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        Chances of Vardy dropping before deadline?

                        Been hovering around -90% for a few days now...

                        Open Controls
                        1. FPL Pillars
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          You’re in for a long wait

                          Open Controls
                      12. dbeck
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        Interested to hear who your front three would be on a wildcard?

                        Open Controls
                        1. zotter
                          • 10 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          Jiminez. Ings. And then either Vardy. Firmino. And last depends on doubles

                          Open Controls
                        2. potatoace'scott talent
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          Ings Jimi vardy(holding place for rashford)

                          Open Controls
                        3. how now brown cow
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          Regardless of WC, I currently have vardy, ings, jimenez and I'm happy enough.

                          Open Controls
                          1. zotter
                            • 10 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            I have Firmino Vardy Ings. May sell Firmino soon if rotatioj kicks in

                            Open Controls
                          2. dbeck
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            7 mins ago

                            I get it that vardy would be hard to sell, but is he a buy given his form?

                            Open Controls
                            1. zotter
                              • 10 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              Not a buy

                              Open Controls
                              1. dbeck
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                So jimmy and Ings are nailed but the third spot is hard. Form suggest DCL but team structure works in Firmino favour

                                Open Controls
                                1. zotter
                                  • 10 Years
                                  just now

                                  Dcl fixtures horrible

                                  Open Controls
                            2. how now brown cow
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              Probably not a buy, but with fixtures not a sell either for me. If he continues to blank I might look at auba.

                              Open Controls
                        4. HMC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Jimmy Ings Firmino right now
                          Will consider Auba post his blank if I decide to go double liv def in wildcard. Haven’t ruled out Vardy but would need to see the goals flowing again before jumping back on
                          I think the city rotation will kick in again for champions league and also domestic cup run

                          Open Controls
                          1. dbeck
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            1 min ago

                            I agree but won’t have the wc in the back pocket to get back on double pool d easily

                            Open Controls
                      13. zotter
                        • 10 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        Gw 27

                        Pope
                        Trent. Rico. Stephens
                        Salah c. Alli. Grealish. Kdb
                        Vardy. Firmino. Ings

                        Button. Holgate. Soy. Cantwell

                        0.1 itb

                        Save or sell Rico??

                        Open Controls
                        1. dbeck
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Save Rico isn’t a huge issue as seems nailed and is a 4m def

                          Open Controls
                          1. zotter
                            • 10 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Could switch to lascelles. But I get you. Save sounds good

                            Open Controls
                      14. zotter
                        • 10 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Related to ff dgw potential. Do we think Liverpool prioritise league or FA cup rest of season? Assume champs league is priority regardless

                        Open Controls
                        1. Wild Rover
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Seriously? Until the league is won it’s easily the priority

                          Open Controls
                          1. zotter
                            • 10 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Sorry I mean like post gw31

                            Open Controls
                            1. zotter
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              Like are Liverpool players valuable in doubles

                              Open Controls
                      15. zotter
                        • 10 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        In terms of gw27 which bites into mid season break. Clearly hammers happy as gets them chance to play a weekend city

                        Open Controls
                      16. zotter
                        • 10 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        So. As it stands. Looks like dgw29 city arsenal. Blank 31. Dgw34 for lots and dgw37 for some.

                        Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.