Team News February 21

FPL Gameweek 27 team news and injury updates

After finally emerging from The Gameweek That Never Ended, we now turn our attention to this weekend’s set of fixtures.

We’ve heard from all 20 Premier League managers on Thursday and Friday, although three of those – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Nuno Espirito Santo and Mikel Arteta – only delivered brief Gameweek 27 previews after their respective sides’ UEFA Europa League fixtures.

Liverpool v West Ham United

Another head coach whose side were in European action this week, Jurgen Klopp, brought us up to speed on the fitness situation at Anfield and revealed that Sadio Mane‘s withdrawal in the defeat to Atletico Madrid was not injury-related.

Klopp said:

I spoke this morning to him and asked him if he was surprised and he said yes.

I didn’t believe we’d finish the game with 11 if we kept him on the pitch. He’s completely fine, he’s rested.

The Liverpool boss added that Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) isn’t close to a return to first-team training and said of Jordan Henderson (hamstring):

Hendo, it could have been worse. It was a hamstring thing. He will be out I think for three weeks or so. Apart from Hendo, all the other boys are fit.

Asked about the prospect of rotating his troops, Klopp replied:

Tuesday-Monday, there’s absolutely no need to do it. That’s enough time, that’s longer than we usually have. We will see who will start and maybe we will make more changes but not because of the Atletico game.

Ahead of their trip to Anfield, West Ham confirmed that Ryan Fredericks has damaged shoulder ligaments and is awaiting further consultation to decide on the appropriate course of treatment.

Andriy Yarmolenko (thigh) hasn’t yet fully joined team training but David Moyes said that he didn’t have any fresh injury concerns ahead of Monday’s match.

Leicester City v Manchester City

Pep Guardiola was asked about David Silva (hamstring), Raheem Sterling (hamstring) and Leroy Sane (match fitness) ahead of Saturday’s game at the King Power Stadium, with the City boss saying:

They are all OK, not 100% some of them. David Silva was smart to come off for the last minutes, Raheem is in the latter stage [of recovery]. He’s getting better. Leroy is good as well but of course, he needs a little more time after six months out.

Brendan Rodgers ruled Wilfred Ndidi (knee) out of that match, saying:

Wilf won’t be available for the weekend. He’s still in a process to try and get fit so we’ll see how he is next week. I’m not sure [if he’ll be ready for Gameweek 28].

He’s doing work inside, but you then have to progress that to going outside and from then, when he can join the team. It’s another intensity to join the team and then to play.

Ryan Bennett is available for selection but Hamza Choudhury is suspended.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Frank Lampard had plenty to discuss in Friday’s pre-match press conference:

Tammy Abraham has trained the last two days, at probably about 70% and hasn’t trained much recently, so he’s in the squad. Again I’ll have to make a decision if he’s fit.

N’Golo [Kante] is not fit, it’s a muscle injury. Should be, hopefully, three weeks. Christian Pulisic is still not fit, at the moment I can’t give you an exact date. It’s a difficult injury.

Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] is in the squad, not fit to start. Andreas [Christensen] went to get a mask for a broken nose that he has now got and has trained with, so available for selection.

Spurs reported that Juan Foyth (groin) is in the late stages of conditioning, while Harry Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) are continuing rehabilitation.

Son Heung-min (arm), of course, is now recovering following surgery.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City

There was little injury news of note in the Norwich section of Nuno Espirito Santo’s post-Europa League presser, although the Wolves boss did say that the substitution of Adama Traore on the hour mark against Espanyol was purely because his team needed “new solutions”. 

Santo said that Traore was “OK” after his recent shoulder injury.

Daniel Farke reported that Onel Hernandez (knee) and Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) are major doubts for the weekend, while Sam Byram (hamstring) is set to miss the rest of the season.

Arsenal v Everton

Much like Santo, we didn’t hear much in the way of a Gameweek 27 preview from Mikel Arteta after the win over Olympiacos.

The Arsenal boss did of Sokratis, however:

Regarding Papa, I think he got knock or a little twist on his knee and he was playing a different position tonight, with different demands and I think he suffered a bit at the end.

Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira had missed the trip to Greece due to personal reasons and illness respectively.

Calum Chambers (ACL) is a long-term absentee, while Cedric Soares (knee) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) are aiming to be back in training at the end of February.

Carlo Ancelotti passed Bernard and Andre Gomes fit for Sunday’s game but said of Theo Walcott (knee):

Theo had a problem, he started to train individually today, we will see tomorrow. I’m not sure that he is going to play against Arsenal.

On whether Gomes could start, Ancelotti added:

André Gomes is available to play. He trained well, properly, without problems. Before the game we are going to talk together and decide if he can start the game or if he goes on the bench.

Manchester United v Watford

We could see Scott McTominay (knee) back in action for the first time this calendar year, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying of his Scottish midfielder:

I think he might be in the squad. He had a rest day today, so let’s see how he is tomorrow.

Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain out, while Solskjaer revealed that Mason Greenwood missed the Bruges match through illness.

On Odion Ighalo‘s chances of a start against Watford, Solskjaer said:

Odion is getting more and more minutes, it depends on Mason [Greenwood] as well, of course, and Anthony [Martial], how he is.

Kiko Femenía (hamstring) and Ismaïla Sarr (muscle) are back in full training for the Hornets, who only have Daryl Janmaat (knee) definitely unavailable.

Southampton v Aston Villa

Kyle Walker-Peters will miss out on the visit of Aston Villa after picking up a minor calf injury, while Sofiane Boufal (heel) is also a major doubt for Saturday’s game and Nathan Redmond will be sidelined for at least a month after sustaining a muscle injury in training last week.

Dean Smith said of Tyrone Mings, meanwhile:

He is fine. He had a touch of tonsillitis but he was back training on Wednesday. He’s been a big player for us so to miss him on Sunday was difficult. He’ll be back ready for Southampton on Saturday.

Long-term absentees Jed Steer (Achilles), Tom Heaton (knee) and Wesley (knee) remain unavailable, while Keinan Davis (hamstring) will only resume training next week and John McGinn (ankle) hasn’t yet run on the grass as his rehabilitation continues.

Sheffield United v Brighton and Hove Albion

Chris Wilder confirmed that Sheffield United have a full squad to choose from ahead of Saturday’s match against Brighton but offered no clues as to whether John Lundstram would regain his place, only briefly mentioning the FPL defender when contract renewals were being discussed.

Jose Izquierdo (knee) remains sidelined ahead of the trip to Sheffield United, while Graham Potter said on Thursday that Dale Stephens (hamstring) “probably will miss out” at Bramall Lane.

Returning loanee Alexis Mac Allister adds to Potter’s options in the attacking midfield positions.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Roy Hodgson revealed that James Tomkins (hamstring) has been added to Crystal Palace’s injury list but Cenk Tosun is now back fit again.

The Eagles are also monitoring illnesses in the camp.

Ciaran Clark (ankle) has joined Javier Manquillo (hamstring), Jetro Willems (ACL), Paul Dummett (tendon), Emil Krafth (ankle), Andy Carroll (hip) and Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) on the injury list, while Steve Bruce said on Friday that he doesn’t think Christian Atsu (illness) will be involved at Selhurst Park this weekend either.

Dwight Gayle (hamstring) and Yoshinori Muto (hip) are available for selection, at least, while Joelinton should shake off a thigh problem.

Burnley v Bournemouth

Sean Dyche confirmed that Johann Berg Gudmundsson is back in contention for the weekend’s game but Chris Wood (hamstring) is only rated “touch-and-go” and Matt Lowton (knee) and Ashley Barnes (groin) both miss out.

Eddie Howe reported that Arnaut Danjuma (foot), Lloyd Kelly (thigh) and David Brooks (ankle) are getting closer to a return but are not yet ready to feature.

More detailed information and predicted line-ups can be found in the Team News tab, which will be refreshed this evening.

A video round-up with Neale and Andy can be viewed below.

  1. Flynny
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Hi....am i good to save ft here? 0.2mitb.

    Plan is auba and grealish to vardy and barnes / sarr next week to field 11. And then bb the sheffied and saints players in 29 (norwich a d newc home)

    Hendo
    Taa robbo boly (egan stephens)
    Salah kdb grealish traore (fleck)
    Auba ings jiminez

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Yeah, save FT

      Open Controls
    2. Daghe Munegu
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Great team save. Can you help below please?

      Open Controls
    3. Edgeley1883
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Yeah, I'd leave that. Quite similar to my side but I'm working to bring Jiminez back in and Boly.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        I O County

        Open Controls
  2. Daghe Munegu
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    2ft 1.3 itb

    Mccarthy

    TAA Robbo Sidibé
    Salah KDB Martial Grealish Moura
    Vardy Ings

    Button Long Rico Reid

    A: Long Moura Sidibé to Jimenez Traoré Boly
    B: Sidibé to Boly
    C: Moura Sidibé to Traoré Boly
    D: Anything else

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      A looks pretty good

      Open Controls
    2. andres
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      i like B

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        A B and C look good.

        Depends how many transfers you want to use!

        Open Controls
  3. andres
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Thinking sell kelly (need bench for blank) or sidibe for a WOL defender... any advice?

    Hedno
    Sidibe TAA VVD stephens
    Kdb Salah Traore
    Kun Jimi Ings

    Mooy, Cantwell, Kelly 3.4, 1 FT

    Open Controls
    1. andres
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      other than kelly I have 3 players that will blank:

      aguero, kdb and hendo - the last one means no GK for blank

      Open Controls
      1. andres
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        anyone?

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Sell Kelly. Sidibe atleast has a chance of 1 pointer

      Open Controls
    3. FDMS All Starz
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      You confident Kun starts? Could be double blank if he doesn’t ....I’d maybe replace him with Auba?

      Open Controls
  4. DavidKent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Not sure what this team needs. I think Vardy/Maddison and Ali are my biggest concerns. However, after this GW, the former have great fixtures.

    Not sure who I’d ship Ali for? Have 2FT

    Pope, (Gazza)

    TAA, Gomez, Stephens, Lascelles, Soyuncu

    Salah, KDB, Ali, Maddison, Traore

    Vardy, Ings, Ayew

    Open Controls
    1. andres
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Madds to someone, maybe Fernades punt?

      Open Controls
      1. DavidKent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Prioritise Maddison out over Ali out?

        Open Controls
        1. andres
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          yes

          Open Controls
  5. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Anything doing here or save FT? 1FT 0.4 ITB

    McCarthy
    TAA Robbo Doherty
    Salah (c) KDB Mahrez Fleck
    Aguero Jimenez Ings

    Williams Webster Hayden

    Open Controls
    1. andres
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      save

      Open Controls
  6. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    What would you do here? I’m thinking:

    Kun & Son ——> Jimenez & Mane(c) (-4)

    Ryan
    TAA-Taylor-Lunds
    Salah-Kdb-Martial-Son*
    DCL-Ings-Kun*

    Subs:Button-Cathcart-Soy-Romeu
    1ft & 0itb

    Open Controls
    1. andres
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      i like it

      Open Controls
  7. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Rank these from 1st starter to last bencher

    A) Traore(NOR)
    B) Grealish(sot)
    C) DCL(ars)

    Open Controls
    1. andres
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      BCA

      Open Controls
    2. FDMS All Starz
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      BAC

      Open Controls
    3. jimski
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      ACB

      Open Controls
  8. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    No Friday match is a bit boring. Im home sick 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. andres
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      help me with my team than please 🙂

      Open Controls
  9. FPL Panda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Anyone else benching Son for 2FT and more info on the potential DGW29?

    I am between that and going son ->Bruno

    Hmm

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Guess wait and see if Bruno does something this weekend.

      Open Controls
  10. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Which option?

    A) Salah and Mane
    B) Double Pool def

    Open Controls
    1. andres
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      If I could pick now I would go with A

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Can you cap bothe Mane and Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        No, but few good premium mid options available and ok team value

        Open Controls
    3. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      A if you can

      Open Controls
  11. rozzo
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    No idea what to do here

    Henderson
    TAA VVD Baldock
    Salah KDB Grealish Perez
    Aguero Jimenez Ings

    Mccarthy Lund Williams Hayden
    2ft
    0 itb

    Want to sell Aguero but there is no one to get, want to see how Vardy and Abraham get on this week.

    Grealish to Traore sound ok? Either that or a boring Lund to Lascelles?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Probably Lund to Lascelles/Fernandez this week

      Open Controls
    2. FrankieTheGent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I'd think about how 28 and move out Lund to saiss and roll the 2

      Open Controls
  12. Starky22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    A. VVD
    B. Robbo

    .....

    Open Controls
    1. Skloppy Kops
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      .....

      Open Controls
  13. lordkippe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Any suggestions ? 1FT but 0.0 ITB so could take a hit to get Ings/Jimenez

    Pope ( Button )

    TAA - Robbo - Egan ( Soy, Targett )

    Salah - KDB - Son - Martial - El Ghazi

    Vardy - DCL ( Greenwood )

    Open Controls
  14. Jässi
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Need to get rid of Sidibe for free, who would you prefer:

    A) Saiss
    B) Boly
    C) Doherty (does not leave much ITB for future transfers)

    Open Controls
    1. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I'd go C. Common choice will be B

      Open Controls
    2. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  15. JelliedSpark968
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    What would you do here?

    Henderson (Dubravka)
    TAA, Gomez, Stevens (Fernandez, Williams)
    Salah, KdB, Grealish, Traore (Mooy)
    Aguero, Jimenez, Ings
    2FT, 0ITB

    Open Controls
  16. Here Comes The Son ★
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Fella's does this logic make sense; I definitely want Boly at some point before GW31. Would it be better to bring him in for a -4 this week, when a clean sheet is likely? At the moment, I'm currently playing Rico away to Burnley.

    If I was to put money on it, I'd say the most likely outcome is Rico 2pts & Boly 6pts. (Which nets the same amount points except I now have Boly in my team.)

    Of course I'm 100% guessing how many points each player will score.... but Wolves have 3 clean sheets in a row (United, Leicester & Espanyol) whereas Bournemouth have managed 1 clean sheet in 15 games.

    Open Controls
    1. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I would do it. If u dont have better than Rico.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Makes sense, even if it doesn't result in net profit this week, it will probably work over next few.

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Do it.

      Taking the hit also saves using an FT on it down the line!

      Open Controls
    4. Here Comes The Son ★
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Done.. cheers 🙂

      Open Controls
  17. Good Kompany
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Who would you get for Lundstram?

    A) Boly
    B) Saiss

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Boly, but if you can stretch to him I'd get Doherty. Fancy him to bag a goal this weekend.

      Open Controls
    2. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Good Kompany
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  18. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Ryan
    TAA, Aurier , Lascelles
    Martial, Traore, KdB, Salah (c)
    Ings, Vardy, Auba

    Button, Grealish, Lundstram, Kiko

    £0 ITB
    2 FT

    May as well use a TF.

    Should I use both and do Auba and Kiko to Jimi and VvD?

    Or just do boring Kiko to Charlie Taylor and roll 2 over to next week (potentially saving 2 for GW29)?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I would do that, but why Auba out ? Are confident that Aguero starts?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukkipartyy
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Sorry i read it wrong 😀

        Save it and the boring transfer.

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Would probably get Jimi ne t week and roll 2 for 29.

          Open Controls
  19. Pukkipartyy
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Play one (Grealish in the team).

    A) Stephens
    B) Williams
    C) Lascelles

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Skloppy Kops
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
    3. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
    4. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Play anyone you can who plays Palace.

      Open Controls
  20. JelliedSpark968
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Been waiting for this gameweek, so many good home fixtures for my players

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      You know what that means, 30 point GW 😀

      Open Controls
      1. JelliedSpark968
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        more than likely, yes

        Open Controls
      2. Pukkipartyy
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Yep 😀

        Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      FPL gods duly tempted.

      Red flag incoming

      Open Controls
  21. tissae
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Hey boys, need a lil help right here. Whats the best move here? 0 FT 1m itb

    Henderson Button
    TAA Stephens Lundstram Soy Kelly
    Mane KDB Salah Son Nakamba
    Ings Jimenez DCL

    Son to who?

    Open Controls
    1. FrankieTheGent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Bruno

      Open Controls
  22. JelliedSpark968
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Was probably going to wait for a DGW, but should I bench boost this week?

    Henderson, Fede Fernandez, Mooy, Williams.

    Don't think there will be a better opportunity

    Open Controls
    1. FrankieTheGent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Isn't a double better opportunity?

      Open Controls
  23. tricky80
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Is Alli genuinely on pens for Spurs? Is there a possibility that Moura or Bergwijn will be on duty?

    Open Controls
  24. Which of the Wonderous Wolves?
    FFCommunity_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Wolves players are starting to build momentum once more, despite their involvement in the Europa League. They are likely to make it to the next round of the knockout stages, following their convincing win on Thursday evening.

    Diogo Jota took the headlines in that one - can he replicate the late season form that he showed last season? He seems to come alive at this time of year and the underlying statistics suggested he was due, with him massively out-scoring his xG this rate.

    This appeal in Wolves stems from a fine balance of form vs fixtures. They’ve kept two unlikely clean sheets in their last four games, against Manchester United and Leicester City. Crucially they have a fixture in Blank Gameweek 31 too.

    I’ve just invested in Roman Saiss. I would have liked to have plumped for Wily Boly who will be more nailed on, but I didn’t have the funds. He’s likely to be joined by a striker soon, as I’m forced to choose between Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota.

    How many Wolves players do you currently own and will you be aiming for a triple up come Blank Gameweek 31? Will their success (or lack of) in the Europa League impact on that decision?

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      aiming for 3

      Raul Adama Boly

      Open Controls
      1. FFCommunity_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        That trio should serve you well!

        Open Controls
    2. tricky80
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I'll be looking at 3. They seem to be (relatively) consistent, few injuries.

      Currently on Jimenez, Traore and Saiss; will change dependent on selections/injuries.

      Looking to be slim pickings in 31 and they're very clearly the best of the bunch in all likelihood.

      Open Controls
      1. FFCommunity_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        That’s the three I’m going to move towards too Tricky!

        Open Controls
    3. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Jimenez Adama Doherty

      Open Controls
    4. ‘Tis the Season
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      3 seems overly invested. Boly and Jimmy only for me. Troare’s shoulder also a concern so until is fully healed, I will lay off him. Nice piece FFCOMMUNITY.

      Open Controls
      1. FFCommunity_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Thank you. I like your thinking with two over three, Jimenez the priority for me now.

        Open Controls
    5. Lord Heskey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Already have Jiménez since day one, bought Moutinho this week as a differential, boly or johnny will be next

      Open Controls
    6. Yank Revolution
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Traore and Jimenez. Id have Boly if not for the Sonjury

      Open Controls
    7. Easy Cheesy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      53 mins ago

      I’m at three now. Jimi, boly and saiss as of this GW. Traore shoulder and insufficient funds for Doherty led to that

      Open Controls
      1. pulpy77
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Same three here.

        Open Controls
  25. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    What to do with this team? Coming into GW 28 especially
    Henderson
    TAA Gomez Cahill
    (S)alah KDB B.Fernandes Adama
    Kun Jiminez Ings

    Bench:McCarthy,Fleck,B.Williams,Lascelles

    Would like rid of Fleck and possibly Kun

    Open Controls
  26. Yank Revolution
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Who Am I?

    I have 226 Points (20 of those points are Bonus), 19 Goals and 7 Assists over the course of 3240 minutes - the equivalent of a full season; those 3200 plus minutes include this 2/3 of the season and all of last season.

    Open Controls
    1. iyiy
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Martial

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.