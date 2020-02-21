Long can form FPL double-up with Ings for kind Saints’ fixtures

As the Fantasy Premier League templates continues to dissolve, this week with the injury to Son Heung-min (£10.0m), the importance of differentials continues to rise.

Gameweek 26 saw attacking returns for the likes of Nicolas Pépé (£9.1m), Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.7m) and Jordan Henderson (£5.5m), all of whom have ownership of 5% or less.

With just 12 Gameweeks to go till the end of the season, we’ve selected three more differentials that could help you rise up the rankings, including an incredible cheap striker and a Luis Figo-endorsed midfielder.

Shane Long

FPL ownership: 2.0%

2.0% Price: £4.6m

£4.6m GW27-31 fixtures: AVL | whu | NEW | nor | ARS

It’s fair to say Shane Long (£4.6m) has been one of Southampton’s unsung heroes in their recent revival.

Since returning to the starting 11 in Gameweek 15, Saints have pulled clear of the relegation zone, and now sit comfortably in 12th place, with 31 points.

Long has been a key figure during that run, and such has been his recent form (he’s scored two and assisted one in his last six appearances in all competitions), it’s looking increasingly likely that he’ll return to Mick McCarthy’s Republic of Ireland setup when the next squad is announced.

Whilst many view the Irishman as a facilitator, creating space for others, his threat has increased of late. In fact, over the last four Gameweeks, he’s ahead of striker partner Danny Ings (£7.1m) for shots in the box, shots on target, big chances and chances created.

Aston Villa arrive at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday with well-documented issues at the back. They’ve failed to keep a clean sheet on the road this season, giving up 168 shots in the process, more than any other club.

With winnable games to follow against West Ham, Newcastle United and Norwich, Long should have plenty of opportunities to add to his goal-scoring tally, and could be a shrewd pick for those in search of a cheap third forward.

Bruno Fernandes

FPL ownership: 3.6%

3.6% Price: £8.1m

£8.1m GW27-31 fixtures: WAT | eve | MCI | tot | SHU

Manchester United’s new playmaker, Bruno Fernandes (£8.1m), has already added a new dimension to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in just two league starts.

Always on the front foot, the Portuguese international showcased his ability to score and assist at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, hitting the post with a superb free-kick and providing the corner for Harry Maguire (£5.2m) to make it 2-0.

Such is his quality, Fernandes already created more chances and taken more shots than any other teammate since he arrived.

The midfield conductor scored 63 goals in 137 matches for Sporting, and was named the Primeira Liga’s player of the year in both 2017-18 and 2018-19, which bodes well for those investing early.

That win against Chelsea has thrust United straight back into the race for Champions League qualification, as they moved up the table to seventh – just three points behind Frank Lampard’s men in fourth.

Up next are relegation threatened Watford, who have failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions – a run which has seen them concede eight goals.

For some time now, there has not been enough creativity in United’s midfield, and whilst two games is too small a sample size to draw conclusions, early signs suggest Fernandes can provide the spark they need.

Dwight McNeil

FPL ownership: 0.4%

0.4% Price: £6.0m

£6.0m GW27-31 fixtures: BOU | new | TOT | mci | WAT

Winger Dwight McNeil (£6.0m) has continued to impress this term, following his breakout campaign in 2018-19.

This season, he has started every Premier League game, contributing one goal and five assists, whilst his Expected Goals (xA) tally is the sixth-highest total of any player, behind only Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m), Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m), Raheem Sterling (£11.7m), Emi Buendía (£6.0m) and James Maddison (£7.5m).

His partnership with Charlie Taylor (£4.2m) down Burnley’s left channel has been extremely effective in recent matches, which has seen McNeil often drift into more central, dangerous areas. As anyone who has watched Burnley can testify, it’s probably their key attacking weapon right now.

Last weekend’s 2-1 win at Southampton, their third league win in four outings, has seen the Clarets move 10 points clear of the bottom three and raised the prospect of a late European surge.

Next up at Turf Moor is Bournemouth, who have a poor defensive record on the road, conceding nine on their last four road trips against Sheffield United, Norwich City, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Despite only turning 20 years old in November, McNeil has already established himself as an England Under-21 international, and looks a good option for investment given Burnley’s schedule.

