Scoutcast Episode 322 – Tackling the Blank Gameweek

Gameweek 28 marks one of a number of fixture hurdles facing Fantasy Premier League managers during the season run-in. Tough decisions lie ahead, with Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Sheffield United all skipping a league match due to the clash with the EFL Cup final.

Out Scoutcast trio of Joe, Karam and Az are on hand to answer your questions about whether the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m), Jack Grealish (£6.7m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) are worth benching or replacing.

Meanwhile, Manchester United finally have a creative player in their squad. This latest episode considers how Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) is shaking up the Red Devils’ attack and the FPL template, as one of a number of emerging mid-priced midfield gems.

Leicester City’s fixture turn, starting at relegation certainties Norwich City this weekend, also comes under scrutiny. Is Jamie Vardy’s (£9.7m) reputation enough to reward his backers? Or are their better, low-owned Foxes that deserve more attention?

Karam takes his turn selecting a differential for the next month, following Holly’s great choice of Manchester United’s Fernandes last week. There are clean sheets to consider and Az’s ‘Rough with the Smooth’ round-up of your Gameweek 27 scores takes in one Scoutcast regular’s audacious Bench Boost success.

This Scoutcast was first beamed on Tuesday 25 February via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe"

  1. CloudSky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/fisksektionen/status/1232666303888007170?s=19

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Things are serious when an email needs to be sent

    2. Bouncebackability
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      That’s called making it up as you go along. That’s never have happened with a KDB or Salah for instance

  2. Aftermath
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Barnes or Perez for the next 3?

    Barnes seems to be posting good numbers but I don't want to overlook Perez. Help please!

  3. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    *sorry bottomed
    Best goalkeeper to replace Ramsdale?

  4. TONY123
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    We desperately need to host an intervention.
    It's Jimenez or Jiménez.
    Stop it with the Jiminez nonsense, it hurts my eyes every time.

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Firminho to Jiminez?

      1. TONY123
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Can you stretch to Aubamayang?

        1. Wild Rover
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          He's no Augero

      2. Stram Dunk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        😀

    2. Stormbringer22
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Glad someone said it. Can I also add to that list people who spell it Traroe as well?

      • Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I think it's a result of people using the shortened version as Jimi because Jime sounds like dime or mime

        1. DF
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          I think that's a very astute observation.

        2. Wild Rover
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          But tbh who really gives a toss?

          1. DF
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            and that

          2. Yank Revolution
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            1) Respect. You want people to spell your real, or user name, wrong all the time, Mild Mover?
            2) Cultural. Its spelled "Jimenez" for a reason. And I'm sure no one in Mexico calls him "Jimmy".
            3) Hendrix. There is only one Jimi, ever, of note, and he is Hendrix.

            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              I'll take you up on point 3 - What about Jimi Jamison?

              SOME PEOPLE STAAAAAND IN THE DARKNESS
              AFRAID TO STEP INTO THE LIGHT

              Spine tingling

              1. Yank Revolution
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                The fact that you know the lead singer of Survivor's first name is scary.

                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Instinct is stronger than reason
                  Its just human nature to me

                  The man could write a lyric

              2. Here Comes The Son ★
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Wow!

      • Yank Revolution
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Bravo Tony. Couldnt agree more.

    3. Catastrophe
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      A) Hayden & Aubameyang -> Richarlison & Vardy (-4) - 11 nailed starters. 2 Transfers needed to get Aubameyang back if/when needed
      B) Hayden & Aubameyang -> Barnes & Vardy (-4) - 11 nailed starters. Can get Aubameyang back straight away
      C) Hayden -> Barnes (or any mid up to 7.8M). Need Hayden to start.
      D) Aubameyang -> Vardy. Need Hayden OR Williams to start.
      E) Save FT. Need both Hayden & Williams start.

      Thinking B to ensure I have 11 this week and get Aubameyang back without a hit (no value tied up).

      Cheers.

      1. Stormbringer22
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          There is every chance you would want to keep Vardy if he tans Norwich's hide so B or D. I like A as well to be fair since it gets you Rich

          1. Catastrophe
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Cheers

      2. DF
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Sorry to jump in without checking back....
        When is Grealish likely to have his double? I want him for that and can put 11 out this week without a trade, but some Leicester would really strengthen my 11.
        So...
        Any news on a Villa Double?

      3. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        55 mins ago

        6 Nations Rugby, Ire vs Ita, suspended due to Covid-19 threat. I appreciate it's in Ireland, but (as I stated last week here) I feel there could be issues for this GW28 and beyond, tin hats on, it could be an FPL dream scenario (which is utter chaos and loads of fixture permutations etc).

      4. FantasyHero
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        A) Wood, mahrez, egan -> Vardy, Barnes, Gomez/VVD for -8
        B) mahrez, hayden, egan -> Perez, barnes, gomez for -8
        C) something else?

        Team:
        McCarthy button
        Lascelas, TAA, O'Connel, Stephens, Egan
        KDB, Salah, Traore, Mahrez, Hayden
        Wood, Jimmy, Ings

