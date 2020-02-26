Scoutcast Episode 322 – Tackling the Blank Gameweek

Gameweek 28 marks one of a number of fixture hurdles facing Fantasy Premier League managers during the season run-in. Tough decisions lie ahead, with Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Sheffield United all skipping a league match due to the clash with the EFL Cup final.

Out Scoutcast trio of Joe, Karam and Az are on hand to answer your questions about whether the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m), Jack Grealish (£6.7m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) are worth benching or replacing.

Meanwhile, Manchester United finally have a creative player in their squad. This latest episode considers how Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) is shaking up the Red Devils’ attack and the FPL template, as one of a number of emerging mid-priced midfield gems.

Leicester City’s fixture turn, starting at relegation certainties Norwich City this weekend, also comes under scrutiny. Is Jamie Vardy’s (£9.7m) reputation enough to reward his backers? Or are their better, low-owned Foxes that deserve more attention?

Karam takes his turn selecting a differential for the next month, following Holly’s great choice of Manchester United’s Fernandes last week. There are clean sheets to consider and Az’s ‘Rough with the Smooth’ round-up of your Gameweek 27 scores takes in one Scoutcast regular’s audacious Bench Boost success.

This Scoutcast was first beamed on Tuesday 25 February via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

