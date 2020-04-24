25
Games April 24

Liverpool rack up the chances ahead of Virtual FPL weekend double-header

25 Comments
Share

Another two rounds of Virtual FPL action will take place this weekend, with Gameweeks 6 and 7 set to be played out on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The deadline for Fantasy managers remains at 19:00 BST on each of those days.

We look ahead to the weekend double-header in this article and reflect on Thursday’s action in our regular round-up.

READ MOREHow to sign up and play Virtual FPL

GAMEWEEK 5 NOTES

(The full results from Gameweek 5 are available via the Virtual FPL fixtures page or the game’s Twitter account.)

Liverpool set new attack record
End of Liverpool's unbeaten run may have consequences for FPL season run-in

There was nearly a repeat of the recent real-life clash between Watford and Liverpool in Gameweek 5 of Virtual FPL.

The Reds went 2-0 down at virtual Vicarage Road on Thursday night, fighting back late on to salvage a draw.

It was generally a disappointing evening for owners of Liverpool assets, with all bar Sadio Mane (£12.4m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) of the most popular options from Jurgen Klopp’s side blanking – and even those two players had to make do with a solitary assist apiece.

There was encouragement ahead of this weekend, though: Liverpool set a new season record for most team attacks in a single Gameweek, registering 41 such offensive movements and forcing Ben Foster (£4.9m) into 11 saves.

Mane’s total of 20 individual attacking involvements was the highest in Gameweek 5, while Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) was involved in nine of Liverpool’s chances – the same number that Sergio Aguero (£11.9m) managed in Manchester City’s plum home fixture with Bournemouth.

Top marks to TopMarx

Fantasy Football Scout contributor TopMarx (he of the excellent player spreadsheet further down the page) hit the motherlode with his Goals Imminent table ahead of Gameweek 5.

The table in the Tweet below sorted players by ‘attacking involvement per 90 minutes’ and filtered out those with a conversion rate of more than 5%, to pinpoint which Virtual FPL assets were due a goal or assist.

Top of the pile was Raul Jimenez (£8.1m), who duly hit a hat-trick in Wolves’ 4-0 win over West Ham United.

Of the eight players below who took to the field, only Adama Traore (£5.7m) failed to deliver an attacking return for his owners.

Keep an eye out for his next Goals Imminent table appearing, then, in the coming days.

Chelsea win – but still yet to convince
→ Who has been transferred both in and out more times than any other player in FPL this season?

Chelsea moved up to eighth in the Virtual FPL table after a 2-0 win over Everton, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.4m), the most-owned forward in the game, blanking again.

Tammy Abraham (£7.5m) scored both goals as the Blues saw off the Toffees but Frank Lampard’s simulated side have yet to fully kick into gear.

Nine teams have scored more goals than the west London club, who are ranked a lowly joint-13th for team attacks in 2019/20.

Only Spurs have allowed opposition teams more chances, meanwhile, and rotation has been rife in midfield and attack.

With Manchester United, Sheffield United and both north London clubs to come in the next five Gameweeks, Chelsea assets may continue to be overlooked (not one is owned by more than 10% of Virtual FPL managers) for the medium term at least.

Fortress Selhurst
Guaita in fine form as injuries continue to ravage Palace defence

No team has kept more Virtual FPL clean sheets than Crystal Palace this season.

All three of the Eagles’ shut-outs have arrived at home, with Brighton, Southampton and Burnley all prevented from scoring at Selhurst Park.

Palace’s next two home matches, against Watford and Aston Villa, also offer the prospect of further defensive returns.

The problem is how to tap into that backline, given that away fixtures against Spurs, Manchester United and Everton surround their next two matches on their own turf.

Patrick van Aanholt (£5.6m) – who recorded five attacking involvements in Gameweek 5 – and Vicente Guaita (£5.1m) are the only two ever-present starters at the back, with rotation having been a regular occurrence.

Cheaper options Joel Ward (£4.3m) and Scott Dann (£4.3m) have started four out of their side’s five games but were benched in Gameweeks 4 and 1 respectively.

Sarr Attacks-a-Lot

Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) may have blanked against Liverpool but he was the most involved player in his team’s chances.

His eight attacking involvements against the Reds took him up to 48 for the season, which is the joint-fourth-highest total among FPL midfielders.

One of just five midfielders to have played all 450 minutes of their side’s games this season, Sarr next faces five teams who are all ranked ninth or below – although four of those fixtures are away from home.

Pep Keeps a Settled Attack

We are yet to see much in the way of rotation up top for Manchester City, with five midfielders/forwards starting every match in which they have been available this season.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m), Raheem Sterling (£11.7m), Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) and Sergio Aguero (£11.9m) are all ever-present starters, while Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) made the line-up alongside Aguero in Gameweeks 1 and 5, sitting out the three matches in between due to suspension.

It’s too early to count our chickens yet but, given that form is said to be a big factor in team selection, there may not be wholesale changes in Gameweek 6 given that Mahrez, De Bruyne, Jesus and Aguero all scored eight or more points on Thursday night.

De Bruyne is the only City outfielder to play all 450 minutes this season.

Kick-off time changes

While the deadlines for each Gameweek remain at 19:00 BST, game creator Ragabolly has brought forward the first kick-off time in each set of fixtures.

Instead of Fantasy managers waiting for an hour after the transfer deadline has passed, they will now only have to kill time for ten minutes, with the opening match of a Gameweek kicking off at 19:10 BST.

VIRTUAL FPL PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

UPCOMING FIXTURES

TOP SCORERS/ASSIST-MAKERS

STATS TABLES

Our spreadsheet that details team attacks (both for and against) by Gameweek and overall has been updated after Gameweek 5.

The updated standings are below:

TopMarx has also updated his interactive player stats spreadsheet after Thursday’s matches, meanwhile.

The stand-alone spreadsheet can be accessed via this link, with Fantasy managers able to make their own copy by selecting “File>Make a copy”.

INJURIES AND BANS

Jack Grealish (£6.5m), Andre Ayew (£5.1m) and Davy Propper (£4.8m) will all return from suspension in Gameweek 6, while Issa Diop (£4.3m) and Willian (£6.9m) will be available for selection on Sunday.

Danny Ings (£7.1m) begins a three-match ban, however, having been sent off on Thursday evening.

John Lundstram (£4.8m) is now free of injury, while Craig Cathcart (£4.3m) and Newcastle trio Paul Dummett (£4.3m), Christian Atsu (£5.3m) and Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m) will be back for Gameweek 7.

Two more Virtual FPL assets have been added to the injury list following Thursday’s matches.

Dele Alli (£8.3m) will miss Spurs’ next three matches after picking up a problem in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United, while Josh King (£6.1m) now faces an eight-week lay-off for Bournemouth.

RANKINGS

Fantasy Football Scout mini-league leader DeltaFox is now top of the overall standings, with former number one Thomas Micallef dropping down to fifth.

Aside from DeltaFox, three other Virtual FPL managers in the top ten above are signed up to our mini-league: The Balance, Dinesh Neelan and Aritravo.

World number eight Franciso Lemarque heads Greyhead’s Great and the Good league, while FPL Partridge, who hasn’t made a free transfer yet, is top of the Mods and Cons mini-league and sits third in the world.

You can join the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league by entering the code 9RV4A via the below link.

JOIN THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT VIRTUAL FPL LEAGUE HERE

25 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    I'm playing too many fpl games, so here's to a bit of delegation 🙂 - only answer with whatever you have interest in.

    Real fpl
    A. Maguire B. Wan Bissaka

    Virtual fpl
    1. Ings to Deeney
    2. Ings to Rashford, Barnes to Cantwell (-4)
    3. Bench Ings for now. Play Lascelles.

    Champ manager. Grabbi to..
    W. Pablo
    X. Ricketts
    Y. Wallace
    Z. Sturridge

    Open Controls
    1. Pu-li-sick (sic)
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Pornography.

      Open Controls
      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Filthy man 🙂
        Try gardening or watercolours

        Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  2. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    VFPL, Auba and Tielemans to Kun and Lundstram for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Arsenal have tasty fix tho, and Auba finally came thru for us this week (C)!

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        True,

        But City’s fixtures, though!

        Open Controls
        1. Yank Revolution
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Its a toughie. KDB or Mahrez are options tho too.

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            I have KdB already.

            Being greedy for more City, but I may actually just do Tielemans to Buendia. The sim likes Norwich attackers and Tielemans looks like a big mistake now.

            Open Controls
    2. Duffy Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'd prioritise 1 of KDB/Mahrez from MCI.
      I think the pair you suggest selling is better than the 1 you want.

      Open Controls
  3. Right In The Stanchion
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    So the Dutch league has been voided. Bad news for Liverpool fans as other leagues may follow.

    I don’t mind pool, but would be hilarious if it got voided.

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      just now

      'They didn't win the league because people were dying from a deadly virus haha' (?)

      Open Controls
  4. Tinkermania
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    I hope PL doesn't follow. What's the rush in ending season. Why not finish in Aug /Sept?

    Open Controls
    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Must be a red.

      Open Controls
  5. Gentle_Turks
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Who goes big in vFPL tomorrow?
    A Vardy
    B Firmino
    C Wood
    D Kane
    E None

    Open Controls
    1. Duffy Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think Vardy v ARS(h)

      Open Controls
      1. Gentle_Turks
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yep that's where my money is.

        Open Controls
    2. Gentle_Turks
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Actually I'll add Auba to that list as he's the one I'm thinking of swapping out.

      F Auba

      Open Controls
  6. Duffy Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    What a fresh addiction vFPL has become...
    Brought Traore in last gw for him to blank in a 4-0 win... aaanyway moving on.
    Looking to invest in 1 of Pukki/Buendia, NOR have good fixtures both of them have been doing well recently.
    Do you think Pukki deserves his 0.5 price difference?
    Also, at MUN, Fernandes has been very involved in attacking play but Rashford seems to be clinical.
    At MCI, KDB is doing well but Mahrez matches him, while costing 2m less.
    Jimenez may have scored 3 in the last game but Jota isn't far off & the price difference is noticeable.

    What's your style of play & how do you treat these possibly 50/50 decisions?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      I’m tempted to WC, but resisting so far.

      I have Jota, had a feeling Jimi would kill it last night, though.

      Have Fernandes and KdB but seriously thinking of getting Mahrez in. I think Rashford can’t keep up the pace he started the rest of the way.

      I don’t have Pukki but want Norwich attackers. I may just do Tielemans to Buendia, as Tielemans looks to have been a mistake pick and Buendia seems to be assist king for Norwich.

      Hope that helps?

      Open Controls
      1. Duffy Dunk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Another Fernandes explosion has to be near, based on how involved he usually is.
        I own Vardy but consider covering LEI with Tielemans, has he been that bad?
        DCL's involvement is good & EVE face 3 defences that allow quite a few chances, I may keep him...
        Reluctant to, but I might down KDB to Mahrez, based on how good he's been. Feels very risky though.
        It'd be nice to include Auba and/or a TOT attacker but they're quite expensive.

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          I did a United friendly last night and Fernandes got 22 points!! 2 goals and 2 assists!! Hoping that form continues this weekend!!

          Open Controls
          1. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Utd legend

            Open Controls
  7. mad_beer ✅
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    So is everyone drinking more or less from all of this?

    Open Controls
  8. Greyhead
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Thanks for the mention in the write up. Those wanted to join The Great and The Good can do so UMCWH - still waiting your call Ronka.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.