It’s time for our monthly look at the takers of set pieces and penalties in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

With the season settled down and new signings bedded in, most players involved at dead-ball situations have merely been carrying off where they left off.

But there are a handful of notable changes since our last round-up at the end of September.

Based on the official Opta data in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown of the latest four Gameweeks.

Our Set-Pieces tab has also been updated in the process.

GAMEWEEKS 6-9: PENALTY AND SET PIECE TAKERS





