  1. mookie
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Lewis Hall worth a bench spot.

    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Eddie Howe quote?

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Haha, most have worse players on their benches. I'd happily take him over my VdB and VdV.

  2. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    It’s getting difficult to ignore Bowen.

    1. Derbz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Difficult to fit him in too. Realistically that spot/price point is between him Mbeumo and Gordon and 99% have Mbeumo and would be reluctant to lose him.

    2. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Possibily Mbeumo > Bowen in GW14

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Well done Marco Silva. That's the way you do it. None of this "they decide between themselves on the pitch" nonsense.

  4. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Can anyone fault this GW12 WC? Other than picking Haaland over Salah

    Sanchez
    Konate RAN Veltman (Mykolenko VanDBerg)
    Palmer Saka Mbeumo Semenyo (Rogers)
    Haaland Jackson Cunha

  5. JÆKS ⭐
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Are people not a bit too quick on dumping Haaland to free up funds for Salah?

    Dont get me wrong, Salah is a great player and great pick, but take away his 2 penalties, and this would have been his last scores:

    2,6,2,3,6,10

    1. Captain Mal
        46 mins ago

        When you play for a good team, you are more likely to win penalties.

        1. JÆKS ⭐
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          That is true, but Haaland is on pens too 🙂

          1. Captain Mal
              just now

              Each penalty grants Haaland 4 points and Salah 5.

        2. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          Unless you are going with all 4 players (in which case, good luck to you), you have to pick at least one of Haaland, Salah, Palmer and Saka to exclude. Though I do think people are taking the decision lightly, as if Haaland's hattricks are over, I do think it's a fairly obvious choice come GW12, given Haaland's price, the fixture swings and the minimal points difference.

          It's within the realm of believability that Haaland is outscored by all three players from 12-17 or even beyond, so why spend so much money on him? The extra money could get you an upgrade to one or more of Son, Havertz, Jackson, Gabriel, TAA, etc, or improve the bench, as a additional cushion.

          The question is if it's worth the WC, FTs or hits to switch things up, and then maybe switch things down again to get him back in. In many cases, I think it probably isn't. For me, it probably will be, as I might have 5FTs for GW12.

          Salah, I would say is the second most obvious choice come GW12, basically for the same reason: high price while other heavy-hitting options are ripe for the picking.

          1. JÆKS ⭐
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Good arguments yep, cheers!

        3. jack88
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Those who have done well so far (under 200k) most of them Didn't Have haaland.. You can't go up playing safe

          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            just now

            What does this mean? Surely most people in the top 200k have owned Haaland before now.

      • Ghost86
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        Hello, do we think Liam Delap starts the next game for Ipswich considering his replacement scored 2 goals?

        Debating whether to sell

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          I have him too. If your not playing against Leicester when will you start him?

          1. Ghost86
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            If he starts

      • Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
        • 13 Years
        38 mins ago

        I want to bring in Salah.

        Better to take out A) Rogers or B) McNeil?

        Sanchez Fabianski
        Gabriel TAA Lewis VDB Greaves
        Rogers McNeil Mbeumo Buonanotte Kovacic
        Jackson Haaland Wood

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          If McNeil is out it’ll be an easy decision for you.
          I think Rogers is a season keeper. McNeil will have a rough Christmas.

          1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            @12th MAN - Agreed, but his next 5 fixtures are promising.

            1. The 12th Man
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yeh if he’s fit for Southampton I’d keep.
              Think I’d be finding a way to shift Kovacic or Buonanotte to Salah.

        2. JÆKS ⭐
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          How on earth did you end up with that midfield though

          1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Jaeks:

            Did Saka+Diaz >> Son+McNeil.

            Son was injured, so I transferred him out for Buonanotte on a one week riff. Couldn't afford Palmer and didn't think Saka was going to play.

        3. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Looks like you might be in need of some points, and I think McNeil is more likely to get them if he plays

      • The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        36 mins ago

        Worth a -4 to get Salah in?

        Son,Watkins > Salah,Wissa/Jiminez/Wood/Larson

        Or
        McNeil, Haaland > Salah, any forward below Watkins.

        1. Flynny
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Yes I'd too it. Similar to what I'm looking at below

          1. The 12th Man
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Which one?
            Keep Haaland or Watkins?

        2. JÆKS ⭐
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          No for me

        3. KeanosMagic
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          I've done a similar move (keeping Haaland)

        4. jack88
          • 3 Years
          just now

          No

      • Flynny
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Hi....im extremely tempted by the following move for a hit. Is it worth it? Gives me salah palmer and haaland....thanks

        Foden and solanke to salah and jiminez - 4

        Alternative is save ft!

        Flekken
        Gabriel lewis RAN (myko greaves)
        Palmer foden mbeumo Rodgers (semenyo)
        Haaland solanke dcl

        1. JÆKS ⭐
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Id do it

        2. KeanosMagic
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yep, as above I've done a similar move and we now will have very similar teams! Good luck!

          1. Flynny
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks mate!

      • FDMS All Starz
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        So it has come down to this on WC, which one?

        A) Haaland, Rogers, Johnson, Vandijk
        Or
        B) Cunha, Salah, Son, Mykolenko

      • mookie
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        I don't get this good fixture run for Wolves. Spurs have better odds to beat Villa than Wolves have to beat Soton next week. You wouldn't say Spurs have a good fixture, would you? And if home to Soton is not a good fixture what about the rest? I don't get it. Good fixtures my arse.

        1. Mr. Eko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          People is fixated on fixtures

        2. jack88
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Its not about who beats whom. Good fixtures means there might be goals. And we want cunha ait noori goals, assists. We dony care if they lose 3-2 to soton

          1. mookie
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Good luck with that!

        3. FDMS All Starz
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Wolves don’t play Southampton next week?

          1. mookie
            • 11 Years
            just now

            They play Palace this week and Soton next week.

        4. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          just now

          It's all relative. Still a good fixture for Wolves, and the fact that they are a worse team than Spurs is reflected in the price of their players in fpl.

      • yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        A) Watkins + Saka
        B) Cunha + Salah

      • The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Are we expecting a rebound from United this weekend or the usual turgid shite they offer most weekends?

        1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          I’m expecting at least a palmer hat trick

        2. Mr. Eko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Manchester United are cursed - the red devil’s !! God do not like that

