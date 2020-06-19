Farke benches Duda and selects two strikers in new Norwich formation

Daniel Farke has followed in the footsteps of Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta by making a surprise Double Gameweek 30+ team selection.

Amid some Fantasy interest, January loan signing Ondrej Duda (£4.7m) has been named on the bench, despite proving to be one of Norwich’s best players pre-lockdown.

Farke has also changed the shape of his Canaries’ side following the long lay-off.

For most of the season, they had been operating in a 4-2-3-1 system with Teemu Pukki (£6.5m) playing as the lone striker.

For the Double Gameweek 30+ meeting with Southampton, the Finnish international is paired with Josip Drmic (£5.3m) as Farke moves to a 4-1-3-2 shape.

Todd Cantwell (£4.7m) and Emi Buendía (£6.0m) are expected to provide the width either side of Kenny McLean (£4.8m).

Meanwhile, Southampton will be lining up in their traditional 4-4-2 system, Danny Ings (£7.1m) paired with Michael Obafemi (£4.9m) due to Shane Long‘s (£4.7m) injury.

Nathan Redmond (£6.2m) and Stuart Armstrong (£5.2m) provide the width in midfield either side of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (£4.8m) and James Ward-Prowse (£5.7m).

Owners of Cantwell may be particularly encouraged by the fact that Yan Valery (£4.6m) has been named at right-back, as the player has not had a strong season thus far.

Norwich City XI (4-1-3-2): Krul; Lewis, Klose, Godfrey, Aarons; Trybull; Cantwell, McLean, Buendía; Drmic, Pukki.

Southampton XI (4-4-2): McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Valery; Redmond, Højbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Ings, Obafemi.

