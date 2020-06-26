Fantasy Allsvenskan – GW 4 Scout Picks and differentials

This week’s Allsvenskan Scout Picks have made their way to the official site, check them out here.

With eight teams taking part in the Swedish Cup quarter-finals midweek, this week’s Fantasy Football Scout Picks focuses primarily on players who should be well-rested and ready to take advantage of the possibly tired legs for their opponents!

The games are coming thick and fast and many will be feeling down after a generally low scoring GW3. Fear not! GW4 is just around the corner with its Saturday afternoon deadline at 13.00 CET.

Differentials

While rotation looks likely to be a continued concern over the next few gameweeks, there is a case for using this to our advantage and targeting players who look probable to start as short term punts. One such player is Hammarby striker Gustav Ludwigson (6.5m). With Aron Jóhansson (8.8m) starting the season off in the worst possible way fitness-wise, Ludwigson has looked sharp in the minutes he’s had up top. He started in the cup on Thursday but was brought off in a tactical substitution just after half-time, ensuring he’s fresh for the Sunday game. His main competitor is Paulinho (10.5m) who has seemed overly frustrated as of late and also played the full 120 minutes midweek. Imad Khalili (7.4m) is also capable of playing as a striker but has featured exclusively on the wings so far this season and in pre-season.

Striker Robin Söder (9.4m) has to undergo surgery and will miss out on all the games this summer. There are a few candidates to replace him in the Göteborg squad but the coach specifically named Alexander Farnerud (6.9m) and Hosam Aeish (8.5m) who would both the operating as OOP mids. Aeish impressed in the cup but played almost the entire game so we could see Farnerud getting the game against Sirius while Aeish gets rested ahead of AIK in GW5.

BK Häcken midfielder Leo Bengtsson (6.0m) scored in both GW3 away to Sirius and in the cup midweek, a game which Häcken, in the end, lost to Elfsborg. They now face Helsingborg at home and while he’s no guaranteed starter with the tight turnaround, any kind of minutes against that defence could yield points.

Captaincy

It’s a tough week for captaincy as half the league has played midweek and rotation could be a real factor, also AIK takes on Malmö at home which more or less rules out anyone from their respective teams (also Anders Christansen (10.2m) is suspended). Assuming he’s fit (he missed out midweek as a precaution), Alexander Kačaniklić (10.0m) could be an interesting shout though he’s hardly looked spectacular so far. The in-form option would be Sead Haksabanovic (10.2m) who should start, yet we’ll have to wait and see if fitness doubts around providers Jonathan Levi (7.6m) and Simon Thern (7.3m) are cleared or confirmed ahead of deadline. Rasmus Lauritsen (6.6m) might get a few captaincies thrown at him, yet one wonders if he can truly keep up that insane level of points production to be a genuine contender week to week. Finally, Nahir Besara (8.5m) is up against Elfsborg who could be a bit tired having played on Monday and Thursday with more or less the same eleven, something Besara could take advantage of.

As always, if you want to chat about fantasy football either comment here below – or hit me up @FF_Meltens on Twitter!