Scout Notes July 7

Should FPL managers sign Kane or Son for upcoming Bournemouth match?

Spurs 1-0 Everton

  • Goals: None
  • Own Goals: Michael Keane (£5.2m)
  • Assists: Giovani Lo Celso (£7.3m)
  • Bonus Points: Hugo Lloris x3 (£5.3m), Toby Alderweireld x2 (£5.3m), Serge Aurier x2 (£5.0m)

Harry Kane (£10.9m) and his Spurs colleagues put in an underwhelming audition for inclusion in Gameweek 34+ Fantasy squads on Monday night. 

Ahead of an appealing trip to Bournemouth, the side that has conceded more goals than any other since the Premier League restart, Jose Mourinho’s men were flat and laboured as they limped to a 1-0 win over Everton.

Kane especially had been the focus of the night, prospective owners hoping for an encouraging display of penalty box activity and rafts of shots on goal. They got neither.

In a rather uneventful game, the centre-forward spent much of his time loitering outside the area or drifting out-wide, somewhat isolated by the attacking midfielders around him.

The closest Kane got to an attacking return was in the first half when his solitary penalty box shot was blocked at close range. The resulting rebound fell to Giovani Lo Celso (£7.3m), whose own effort was deflected into the net by Michael Keane (£5.2m). Had the Argentinian managed to get his shot on target before it went into the net, Kane would have, of course, notched an assist. 

In the 35th minute, Kane clipped the top of the wall from a direct free-kick and in the 42nd, he found himself in a central position during a counter-attack, fed Lucas Moura (£7.1m) wide on the right, who saw his shot well blocked by Lucas Digne (£5.7m).

But if that’s not clutching at straws, I’m not sure what is.

Such an uninspiring performance places a big question over Kane’s head in terms of whether or not he can be trusted against Bournemouth. The Cherries have been woeful recently, but they could see any number of the centre-backs who missed the Manchester United defeat, namely Steve Cook (£5.0m), Simon Francis (£4.4m), Chris Mepham (£4.3m) or Jack Simpson (£3.9m), return from injury in time to bolster their ranks. Therefore, for Fantasy managers to still get rewards from Spurs assets, they will have to go into Gameweek 34+ equipped with some form.

Since the return of the Premier League, Kane has scored twice in four matches, but 39 players across the division have touched the ball in the box more often than him. At the very least, the England international is still not back to the Fantasy hero we used to know, which hardly begs investment for the Bournemouth game, although a north London derby the following week could provide its usual reinvigoration.

Despite playing in a wider position since Kane’s return to the team, Son Heung-min (£9.8m) looked the livelier of Spurs’ two Fantasy favourites on Monday night. While Kane was largely anonymous, the South Korean did have some decent opportunities to grab an attacking return, perhaps showing enough initiative to convince managers of his credentials for Gameweek 34+.

Most of those chances came in the second half as Son was able to tuck inside from his wide station a little more.

In the 53rd minute, Yerry Mina (£5.3m) deliberated over a hopeful long ball from the Spurs defence, allowing it to bounce, which let Son onto the ball. From a slightly tight angle, the Spurs midfielder was able to sneak in a shot, low and spinning, forcing Jordan Pickford (£5.2m) into a sprawling parry away.

Shortly afterwards, Son found some space in his left-hand furrow, executing a trademark cut inside onto his right foot. At that point, defensive pressure meant he was unable to shoot himself, so the South Korean rolled the ball square to Harry Winks (£5.2m) who screwed it wide from the edge of the box.

Just after the hour-mark, Son had two more chances, each one possessing one thing in common: Kane was far away from the action.

In the 63rd minute, Spurs burst forward on the counter-attack, Lo Celso threading Son through. Once again, he cut inside onto his right foot, curling an effort beyond the post while Kane was catching up with play.

A minute later, Son pressed into the same channel up against right-back Seamus Coleman (£5.3m), this time going around the outside and shooting on his left-foot. As Pickford was producing the stop, Kane was watching on from a standing position way out on the right-wing. Not a pretty sight for his 12.5% ownership.

Given most of his hard work came in the second period, Son was perhaps inspired by a surprising incident on the stroke of half-time. After Richarlison (£8.2m) had been allowed to cut through the Spurs midfield unopposed just short of half-time, unleashing a shot just past the post, Son was pinpointed as the culprit by goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris (£5.3m). That led to a fierce war of words and gesticulations between the two players, Lo Celso having to separate them for fear of escalation.

Spurs were still far from an exciting exhilarating side on Monday night, even after that half-time coming together, but Lloris and Mourinho were, at least, happy to see some passion, something that has been lacking in recent displays.

“It just belongs to the training room. There is a lot of respect What happened between me and Son is something that happens in football sometimes. You can see at the end of the game more than happy to be part of this team together. Yeah (it was the Richarlison chance), I think to concede the chance a few seconds before half-time because we don’t make the pressing properly, that annoyed me. But that’s football.” – Hugo Lloris

“That’s beautiful. Probably it’s a consequence of our meetings. Probably if you want to blame somebody for that it’s me because I was critical of my boys they were not enough critical of themselves and with each other. I asked them to be more demanding. I asked them to be more demanding of their colleagues.” – Jose Mourinho

While Fantasy managers may toil over whether or not to trust Spurs’ attackers between now and the Gameweek 34+ deadline, there was, at least, something to cheer on Monday night: a clean sheet and bonus for Serge Aurier (£5.0m).

The right-back has now returned either an assist or clean sheet in three of the four matches post-restart, averaging five points per game in that period.

With Bournemouth and Newcastle two of Spurs’ next three opponents, there will be more than enough reason to keep making use of Aurier. There have been some question marks over Mourinho’s defence before and after lockdown, but the return of Toby Alderweireld (£5.3m), whose exploits also earned him bonus points on Monday night, could be some cause for encouragement moving forward.

However, it must be said that this latest clean sheet was more than helped by a sub-par Everton performance, who have now blanked in two of their four post-restart matches.

Richarlison’s aforementioned chance was the only time the Toffees looked like scoring during the first half. Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) added some zip when he came on for the injury Alex Iwobi (£5.6m) at the break, his first action to push through the middle and direct a powerful shot straight at Lloris.

“Iwobi had a problem on his hamstring so I took him out.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.4m) huffed and puffed but without quality service from midfield fed on scraps and saw most of his half-efforts blocked easily.

Perhaps it should be no surprise that Everton faltered in this one. They have been typically poor away from home this season, especially against the better sides. In fact, they have now claimed just one point from a possible 24 on the road against clubs in the top half of the Premier League table in 2019/20. With Wolves and Sheffield United the Toffees’ remaining away matches of the season, it does seem as if the time has come to switch out the likes of Calvert-Lewin for more in-form options.

There was also not much to enjoy about Everton’s defensive showing either, even though Spurs did not test them as much as they should have done.

Either way, shortcomings in this area were most keenly felt by those invested in budget option Mason Holgate (£4.4m). He was booked during the early exchanges for a tackle on Ben Davies (£5.3m), injuring himself in the process and forced off in the 35th minute.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; B Davies, Dier, Alderweireld, Aurier; Winks, Lo Celso (Vertonghen 90+2′), Sissoko; Son (Bergwijn 78′), Kane, Moura (Lamela 82′).

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Keane, Holgate (Mina 35′), Coleman (Sidibé 77′); Sigurdsson (Bernard 67′), Gomes, T Davies (Kean 77′), Iwobi (Gordon 46′); Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

  1. KingRichud
    13 mins ago

    Bench one

    Aurier
    Doherty
    Son
    Jiminez

    1. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Jimi may struggle again away at Sheffield Utd

      1. n14mul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Seen this said alot due to 'form' but shef have let alot of chances against them since restart...

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Aurier

  2. Bruce Lee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Are there any other polls where top FPL players vote for captains in a week?

    Similar to the poll here

    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No specific poll for "top" players but you can go through Twitter poll or other FPL website.

  3. Daghe Munegu
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    No kdb worries me

    Salah Mahrez Bruno Martial Pulisic
    DCL Jimenez

    Have 1ft and 2.6 ltb

    A: Salah to Kdb
    B: Mahrez to Kdb
    C: Salah + Jimenez to Kdb + Kane -4
    D: Salah + DCL to Kdb + Vardy

    1. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      D

    2. KingRichud
      just now

      A

  4. jamiejoe
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is it worth:

    A) Traore to Mahrez

    B) Son to Sterling

    C) Son to Mane

    With a - 4?

    I'm leaning to A to give Son time to scoore again.

    1. KingRichud
      just now

      A

  5. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Really not liking my team even though i WC'ed 2 gw's ago :(. 2 red arrows, ML rival has turned a 20 deficit into a 40 point lead thanks to Auba/Bruno captaincy hauls

    Ddg
    Taa • Doherty • Holgate
    KDB • Salah • Bruno • Pulisic
    Rashford • Dcl • Jimmy

    Pressing Issues
    1) Only having 1 city attacker this gameweek is scary!! considered doing Salah > Mahrez...and then DDG/Guendouzi >> Patricio/Martial next gw but is Mahrez really an "upgrade" on Salah for this gw?

    2) Converting DDG into a 3rd united attacker by next gw. Getting Martial requires 3 moves so that means saving FT and do it next gameweek. however that means i can't do any moves this gameweek.

    3) DCL. Don't know how to fix this. One option is saving and doing Ddg/DCL >> XXX/Greenwood next gw but it means playing him this gameweek. I have considered Salah/Guendouzi >> Mahrez/Foden (-4) but that means i will have to take another hit next gameweek as i want to convert Ddg into a united attacker.

    Sigh, only two options i see are
    1) Save FT and hope that only having 1 city attacker, starting DCL, not having 3 united attackers don't ruin me or

    2) Salah + Jimmy >> Mahrez + Kane (-4). Means i still start DCL and also means i have to take a hit next gameweek to get a 3rd utd attacker. Or just stick with the 3 utd players i have

    1. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      3 take the hit, live on the edge a little bit.

      1. unitednations
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        which hit do you recommend? salah/jimmy > mahrez/kane?

        1. jamiejoe
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Move your United players around to get Greenwood in. So broadly what you say in 3 in one go.

    2. unitednations
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Sorry for the rant, feels like i am stuck. and cant do anything but inevitably wait for the 3rd red arrow and loose further ground to my rival

  6. ludaslol
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit or g2g?

    Patricio
    Doherty TAA Maguire
    Sterling KDB Bruno Martial Pulisic
    DCL Jimi

    would obviously want 3x utd attackers and probably greenwood instead of DCL but think that's too expensive.

    1. Zladan
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Greenwood is cheaper than DCL...

      1. ludaslol
        • 2 Years
        just now

        yeah but required to remove Maguire out for a hit. Might still be worth it tho the way utd are attacking

  7. wolves_simmo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Foden or Antonio for the rest of the season?

    1. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Antonio

    2. KingRichud
      6 mins ago

      Foden

    3. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      foden

  8. Nightf0x
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Martinez
    Sais taa kiko (lascels taylor)
    Kdb mane puli son bruno
    Green rash (jimi)

    Which?
    A) martinez to 6.6 gk
    B) jimi to vardy (transfered him out this gw lol)
    C) other transfer you suggest
    D) roll ft

    1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Open Controls
  9. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Last couple of spots in my WC team...
    A Mahrez
    B Sterling
    C Foden

    1 Vardy
    2 Kane

    1. Men in green tights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Sterling ,
      Is this for this week if so worth going with Kane as they have Bournemouth

      1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Doing it now...can afford the City MID to Mane or Salah...or could afford Kane, then Kane to Vardy at the weekend...

    2. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      A1

  10. No Professionals
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Last night’s blank was probably a decent result for those looking to use Kane captain as a differential this weekend.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      You can make all the excuses in the world but Kane showed awful potential as a fantasy asset. He was wide, he was deep, he wasn't in the box when all the chances were falling to Son.

      1. Men in green tights
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        True ,
        But said could have and was said by a few in regards Vardy over the last few weeks then scores a brace and people going party time again.
        Kane still only as had a few games since back from injury suspect will be different against Bournemouth. Put this way I hope as he is my C for the week.
        Cheers

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          That's why I don't want Vardy either. Neither are good picks.

          1. No Professionals
            • 2 Years
            just now

            You don’t think either are good picks, you can’t state it as fact.

      2. No Professionals
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agree, but Bournemouth are just dreadful.

    2. Prisoner B5160-8
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      That's a funny way of saying he was terrible.

      1. No Professionals
        • 2 Years
        just now

        He wasn’t terrible, Spurs were, didn’t supply him with anything. It’s just a question of whether a terrible spurs still score 2-3 against Burnley.

        1. No Professionals
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Bournemouth sorry.

  11. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Do we think Garcia will play for city?

    1. StayoutheSpiceZone
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not tomorrow

    2. KingRichud
      just now

      Plays 2-3 in last 5 I reckon

  12. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who would you get rid of out of Salah and Mane (to fund De Bruyne)?

    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Salah

    2. Van der Faart
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Salah. And I own him but would prefer Mane. Chasing so need the differential.

    3. KingRichud
      just now

      Mane

  13. as33
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hi, thinking to get Greenwood and Jonny, or to use FH and get Kane instead of Mane?
    Patricio
    TAA, Lascelles, Basham, Robinson,Williams
    KDB, Son, Mane, Fernandes, Luiz
    Rashi, Jimmi, DCL
    Moves would b: DCL >Greenwood and Williams>Jonny

  14. Slitherene
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which combination probably scores more?

    A) García + Salah + Nketiah
    B) Digne + Sterling + Nketiah (-4)
    C) Sarr + Kane (-4)

    1. StayoutheSpiceZone
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

    2. Garam MOSALAH
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

  15. Zladan
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    I had every intention of selling Vardy, why are people looking to buy him?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Because they're desperate for a striker to pick.

      There are literally none to pick.

      1. Zladan
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Surely just go 5 midfielders + Rashford/Greenwood + Jimmy.

        I’m looking to downgrade Vardy to upgrade Hayden and shift to a 3-5-2

        Open Controls
      2. SkeletONv01
        • 2 Years
        just now

        This 😀 It was really between him and Kane for me, i really dont see Kane outscoring him until end of season tho. Plus Vardy is cheaper.

    2. teneighty
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      He just scored a brace. 😉

    3. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Apparently, score a goal/brace = back in form

      Plus Bournemouth next week

    4. Iggy pop
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      top scorer in the league, scored 2 last game

    5. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just think its the Bournemouth affect....plus Leicester lookmbetter going forward than spurs

  16. StayoutheSpiceZone
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Morning

    Fabianski
    Dawson VVD Azpi
    KDB (c) Martial Bruno Pulisic Mahrez
    Jesus Rashford

    GTG?

    1. StayoutheSpiceZone
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Any views appreciated

    2. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Looks good, keeping Jesus?

  17. SkeletONv01
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Im on WC.

    McCarthy
    TAA - Doherty - Aurier
    Foden - Willian - Martial - Fernandes(C) - KDB
    Vardy - Greenwood

    Ryan; Ings, Digne, Saiss 1.5m in the bank still. What would you change? Or good to go? Planning on using bench boost in 36, all my players besides TAA have great fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't like not having a Pool mid for bha BUR. Those fixtures are very good still. At least one of Mane or Salah should stay. Would downgrade on defense.

      If you're benching Digne and Saiss you're spending way too much money there.

    2. StayoutheSpiceZone
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I like it. I’m also going Liverpool mid-less! Brighton away is not an easy game now they are safe. Dunk and co will battle hard I think

  18. Garam MOSALAH
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pick a Starter

    A) Pope (A) WHU
    B) Martínez (H) LEI

    1. StayoutheSpiceZone
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

  19. Benteke Fried Chicken
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Are we expecting Masina to be back in the Watford team again?! I smell a Watford clean sheet and only have 4.3 for a defender. (Currently own kiko)

    1. StayoutheSpiceZone
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I going for that c/s too. And yes masina to start

  20. MikeRyko
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Play one;

    a) Saiss
    b) Kiko Femenia
    c) Garcia

    Thanks

    1. Van der Faart
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B this week as playing Norwich

    2. michudagawd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      C

    3. Garam MOSALAH
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      1. Garam MOSALAH
        • 6 Years
        just now

        B if he starts

  21. michudagawd
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pope
    TAA Cathcart Doherty
    Salah Pulisic KDB (c) Fernandes Martial
    Rashford Jimenez

    Button - Boly Stephens Brewster

    1 FT, 0.8 itb

    A) Salah -> Sterling
    B) Salah -> Mahrez
    C) Salah -> Antonio
    D) Save

    Cheers.

  22. Van der Faart
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Why are so many selling Salah?

    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Didn't score last week

      1. michudagawd
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Not just that. Not gonna be captained more than once more by many with the form of Fernandes, Martial, City assets etc. He is also likely to be benched for an upcoming game to give a fringe player a start.

    2. Zladan
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Klopp keeping him fresh for FA Cup and Champions League.

    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hoping/praying Sterling outscores him over next 5:

      - Salah’s away scores this season when Mané has started with him:

      3,6,5,3,2,3,6,2,3,2,2 = 37 from 11 games

      - Compared to away scores when Mané hasn’t started:

      13, 14 = 27 from 2 games

      - 3 of Salah's remaining 5 games are away... one of the 2 home games is Chelsea.... so is he more of a “safe” sell at this point? Or will he double hattrick next 2 games... time will tell

      But on the flip side - and interestingly - FPL Points in 2020:

      Salah 95
      KDB 77
      Mane 68

      1. Prisoner B5160-8
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Not sure Home/Away matters without a crowd.

    4. StayoutheSpiceZone
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Salah, like Liverpool, have little to play for and people want city coverage as they will smash Newcastle

    5. Van der Faart
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Thanks lads. So no real reason to sell. Feel it's an unnecessary risk

  23. fuzzymike
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hey fellas, best option??
    A - Son & Ward > Foden & TTA
    B - Son & Saka > Mahrez & Foden
    C - Son & DCL > Foden & Ings
    D - keep Son and cross fingers

  24. Zladan
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Martinez
    TAA Doherty Maguire Aurier
    KDB (c) Son Bruno Mahrez
    Rashford Jimenez

    Martin Vardy Hayden Robinson

    2FT & £0m

    Surely I’m not burning a transfer here? Just hold Vardy for Bournemouth?

    1. PrettyDick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'd say you're looking very good for this GW. I would consider playing Vardy over Jimenez though, and instead of burning your FT do hayden --> Dendoncker or Luiz (and save 0.1, while having another playing player on your bench)

  25. PrettyDick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Chasing top1K. For a hit, would you:

    A: Bellerin -->
    1. Jonny (double with Doherty)
    2. Gomez.
    3. Aurier
    4. Someone else (who?)

    or B: Bench Bellerin and do Lundstram -->
    1. Cresswell/Fredericks
    2. Kiko
    3. Taylor
    4. Someone else (who?)

    or C:
    Keep and start Bellerin (Leicester) and hope he starts ?

  26. Johan Queef
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Chasing a bit & considering moving Salah & DCL this week and then bench boosting:

    A) Foden & Rashford/Kane
    B) Antonio & Rashford/Kane
    C) Mahrez/Sterling & Greenwood
    D) Keep Salah & think up a new plan!?

    Thanks!

    1. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      d

  27. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hmm why not Aubameyang for premium striker slot?

    He's completely nailed on. Arsenal are looking good. 6 goals in the last 2 games. Fixtures aren't the best, but he's a more proven asset and looks more likely to get an attacking return than bleeding Kane or even Vardy at the moment.

    1. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      because he is premium and strikers in general do not offer as much in fpl as midfielders do. Can use the funds to strengthen else where

  28. screamer73
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    For this week. Have KDB and Mahrez.

    A Pulisic
    B Foden
    C Sarr

    1. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      foden....gut feeling he will.do better than mahrez

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Foden.

  29. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Betteridge said it best: no

