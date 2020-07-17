Antonio leads the West Ham line again with Haller still on the bench

The Fantasy Premier League man of the moment Michail Antonio (£7.0m) has been handed another outing as West Ham’s centre-forward.

Fresh from netting four goals at Norwich last time out, the out-of-position FPL midfielder keeps his starting berth for the visit of Watford.

With Sébastien Haller (£6.8m) still on the West Ham bench, it allows Antonio to spearhead the attack once more.

The £7.0m man remains a key differential despite the recent interest in him.

His ownership increased by just over 130,000 managers between Gameweeks 35+ and 36+ but Antonio is still only in 3.5% of squads worldwide.

He will be helped in his cause by Mark Noble (£4.9m) tonight, who looks to be deployed in the number 10 role once again, a position he has taken on admirably in recent weeks.

Aaron Cresswell (£4.5m) starts at left-back once again while Ben Johnson (£4.0m) earns his first start since the restart at right-back.

There is arguably less interest in the Watford line-up but there are not too many shocks.

Craig Dawson (£4.8m), the Hornets greatest goal threat of late, retains his place at the heart of defence while the kindly priced Kiko Femenía (£4.2m) is at right-back once again.

Troy Deeney (£6.2m) naturally leads the line with Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) and Ismaïla Sarr (£6.0m) providing the width.

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Diop, Ogbonna, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Fornals, Noble, Bowen; Antonio.

Watford XI (4-2-3-1): Foster; Masina, Dawson, Kabasele, Femenía; Hughes, Cleverley; Welbeck, Doucouré, Sarr; Deeney.

Become a Member and access our data

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT