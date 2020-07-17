Antonio leads the West Ham line again with Haller still on the bench

The Fantasy Premier League man of the moment Michail Antonio (£7.0m) has been handed another outing as West Ham’s centre-forward.
Fresh from netting four goals at Norwich last time out, the out-of-position FPL midfielder keeps his starting berth for the visit of Watford.
With Sébastien Haller (£6.8m) still on the West Ham bench, it allows Antonio to spearhead the attack once more.
The £7.0m man remains a key differential despite the recent interest in him.
His ownership increased by just over 130,000 managers between Gameweeks 35+ and 36+ but Antonio is still only in 3.5% of squads worldwide.
He will be helped in his cause by Mark Noble (£4.9m) tonight, who looks to be deployed in the number 10 role once again, a position he has taken on admirably in recent weeks.
Aaron Cresswell (£4.5m) starts at left-back once again while Ben Johnson (£4.0m) earns his first start since the restart at right-back.
There is arguably less interest in the Watford line-up but there are not too many shocks.
Craig Dawson (£4.8m), the Hornets greatest goal threat of late, retains his place at the heart of defence while the kindly priced Kiko Femenía (£4.2m) is at right-back once again.
Troy Deeney (£6.2m) naturally leads the line with Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) and Ismaïla Sarr (£6.0m) providing the width.
West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Diop, Ogbonna, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Fornals, Noble, Bowen; Antonio.
Watford XI (4-2-3-1): Foster; Masina, Dawson, Kabasele, Femenía; Hughes, Cleverley; Welbeck, Doucouré, Sarr; Deeney.
2 hours, 50 mins ago
will jimenez play?