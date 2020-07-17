1048
Dugout Discussion July 17

Antonio leads the West Ham line again with Haller still on the bench

The Fantasy Premier League man of the moment Michail Antonio (£7.0m) has been handed another outing as West Ham’s centre-forward.

Fresh from netting four goals at Norwich last time out, the out-of-position FPL midfielder keeps his starting berth for the visit of Watford.

With Sébastien Haller (£6.8m) still on the West Ham bench, it allows Antonio to spearhead the attack once more.

The £7.0m man remains a key differential despite the recent interest in him.

His ownership increased by just over 130,000 managers between Gameweeks 35+ and 36+ but Antonio is still only in 3.5% of squads worldwide.

He will be helped in his cause by Mark Noble (£4.9m) tonight, who looks to be deployed in the number 10 role once again, a position he has taken on admirably in recent weeks.

Aaron Cresswell (£4.5m) starts at left-back once again while Ben Johnson (£4.0m) earns his first start since the restart at right-back.

There is arguably less interest in the Watford line-up but there are not too many shocks.

Craig Dawson (£4.8m), the Hornets greatest goal threat of late, retains his place at the heart of defence while the kindly priced Kiko Femenía (£4.2m) is at right-back once again.

Troy Deeney (£6.2m) naturally leads the line with Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) and Ismaïla Sarr (£6.0m) providing the width.

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Diop, Ogbonna, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Fornals, Noble, Bowen; Antonio.

Watford XI (4-2-3-1): Foster; Masina, Dawson, Kabasele, Femenía; Hughes, Cleverley; Welbeck, Doucouré, Sarr; Deeney.

  Totti
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    will jimenez play?

    Open Controls
  spamking
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Who has higher chance of starting: KDB, Sterling

      Open Controls
      Totti
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        KDB i think

        Open Controls
      The Dance
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Sterling

        Open Controls
      Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        KdB - chasing assist record

        Open Controls
      KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Both will surely start next Prem game

        Open Controls
    Clever Cloggins Mrs Goggins
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Does Greenwood start the FA Cup game and West Ham game?

      Got a horrible feeling he will only start one or am I overthinking it.....

      Open Controls
      Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        If he starts both he will start West Ham, don't worry about it

        Open Controls
      Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        think he plays both from the start

        Open Controls
    Cricket_Badger
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Middled.

      Holgate --> Tarkowski (FT) the best move to get 3 playing defenders? Want to ditch DCL but only really Wood at that price.

      DDG
      TAA - Doherty - Holgate*
      Mané - KDB - Pulisic - Foden - Fernandes
      Jesus - Greenwood

      DCL - Lascelles* - Robinson [1FT + 1.1m ITB]

      Open Controls
      Cricket_Badger
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        (Playing FH38+ I should say)

        Open Controls
      Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        looks good. Could do DCL to Wood or Maupay

        Open Controls
        Cricket_Badger
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Thanks. Would it be worth a hit for either of those moves?

          Open Controls
          Coys96
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Yes for Wood and play for Pulisic

            Open Controls
      Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Yes good move.

        Open Controls
      KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Got my eye on Tarks as well, good for a goal he is too, if not there’s Pieters playing OOP

        Open Controls
    Rinseboy
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Do I need more city this week or not worth the hassle? One FT. 2.2 ITB
      A - Pullisic to Dilva
      B - Pullisic to Mahrez
      C - Salah to Sterling
      D - Salah to KDB
      E - Wait till 38

      Pope
      TAA Doherty Aurier Fernandez
      Salah Martial Bruno Foden Pullisic
      Vardy Jesus Greenwood

      Open Controls
      Cricket_Badger
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        E - still a solid side with decent enough City options.

        Personally think Salah will score well this week - (non/owner)

        Open Controls
    1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Any ideas where to improve here folks?!! 1FT...
      Henderson
      TAA Doherty Saïss
      Mané KDB Martial Bruno
      Vardy Jesus Greenwood
      Subs- Nyland Foden Fernandez Mee

      Open Controls
      Totti
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        play mee over saiss
        GTG

        Open Controls
        1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          His injured mate unfortunately haha our for the season I think

          Open Controls
          Totti
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            really 🙂
            sorry didn't realise that 🙂
            then GTG 😀

            Open Controls
            1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Haha cheers mate, yeah I brought him in before the Sheffield United game only to find out just before the match he was injured!! Was rather annoying!!

              Open Controls
          1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            *out

            Open Controls
    Dosh
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      1. Mane-->Salah/Martial
      2. KdB-->Salah/Martial
      3. Both
      D. None

      Best option here?

      Open Controls
      Totti
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        D

        Open Controls
    Cricket_Badger
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Are there any teams whose players you have not owned at all this season?

      For me it's Watford, Palace, West Ham and Bournemouth.

      Open Controls
      baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        At least those 🙂

        Open Controls
    KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Who’d have thought this great team (on paper) would score 33 all out:

      McCarthy
      VVD | Saiss | Lascelles
      Salah (C) | Sterling | KdB | Bruno | Martial
      Vardy | Greenwood

      Button | Connolly | Kiko | El Mohamady

      FT was Sterling for Mane which didn’t pay off but glad I’ve got him in for the last 2 at least and it was too risky if I hadn’t and Sterling started and hauled.

      What to do next? Can’t workout if I’ve been desperately unlucky or just bad at the game.
      Hovering around 200k rank and was top 45k when it restarted 🙁

      Open Controls
      KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        BB is left to play

        Open Controls
      Cricket_Badger
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Low scoring GW overall - none of the usual suspects scored big. You are by no means the only one, don't worry.

        Any chips left?

        Open Controls
        KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Just BB left with no bench unfortunately really, so it’s a case of whether I take hits to have one or not

          Open Controls
    Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Start Foden or Pulisic?

      Open Controls
      Cricket_Badger
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        P for me.

        Open Controls
      baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours ago

        Foden imo. He is due 😉

        Open Controls
    Totti
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      any news on jimenez?

      Open Controls
      Jet5605
        • 5 Years
        2 hours ago

        What's the problem with him?

        Open Controls
        Totti
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          people said that his wife will be on labour within days as per nuno esperito
          he may not play against palace

          Open Controls
          Jet5605
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Let's hope so as my rival has him. I might send over some raspberry tea for his wife in order to get the ball rolling 🙂

            Open Controls
            Totti
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              Hahahahahahahah

              Open Controls
    Jet5605
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Already have Boly and so should I start:

      A Patricio (CRY)
      B Martinez (avl)

      Open Controls
      Totti
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        A
        go big or go home 🙂

        Open Controls
        Jet5605
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          My rival has Pat and Reina (ars) and so it kind of is a no brainer.

          Open Controls
    Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Is KDB a good choice for captain since he had his rest the last day?

      Open Controls
      The Dance
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Risky

        Open Controls
        Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Suppose so. wolves/man u look safer but who to pick from them defence or attack....

          Open Controls
    Slitherene
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      GW 37, who scores more?

      A) AWB + Wood
      B) Doh + Antonio

      *Already have Saiss.

      Open Controls
      Totti
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      OptimusBlack
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Getting a green arrow of 6 places!! Can anyone beat that???

      Open Controls
    swobe
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Just broke into top 50k thanks to Antonio and now 10 points ahead in my ML. Is it time to start thinking about blocking points? Or always attack the gameweek?

      Open Controls
    Lord Flashheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Choose one cheap defender for the last two games:

      A Tarkovsky
      B Peters (cheaper and oop, but will he start both?
      C dunk
      D lampatay (nailed?)
      E someone else

      Open Controls
    Mr. Chimes
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Start Egan (eve(h)) or Saiss (cry(h))

        Open Controls
      lifes a pitch
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        People who have FH and TC left... how do you plan to use them?

        Open Controls
      Jeapesy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Play 2 from

        1. Pulisic
        2. Foden
        3. Woods

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.