Sign up to the Fantasy Football Scout newsletter

  1. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who scores more gw38?

    A) Ings, Greenwood
    B) Aub, Pieters (-4)

    1. Villa Velour
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tricky one. I'd say B but I love Ings.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A

    3. eamonhegg
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  2. eamonhegg
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    GTG?

    Martinez
    Walker / Pieters / Brandwaith
    Mane / Striling (C) / Fernadez / D Silva
    Kane / Auba / Ings

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Not sure on the Branthwaite and Auba picks. BOU will be gunning it and Auba wrapped in cotton wool for the FA cup final

  3. Major League Shocker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Time for some score predictions? Here are a few interesting fixtures:

    Leicester - Man Utd
    Newcastle - Liverpool
    Chelsea - Wolves
    Palace - Spurs
    Arsenal - Watford

    1. Respect My Authoritah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      1-2
      0-2
      1-1
      0-2
      1-1

  4. Le Bluff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    *Unpopular opinion*

    Greenwood is just as good of an option as Aubameyang this GW.

    Last 4 Matches:
    MINS PLAYED: Greenwood (300) Auba (301)
    GOALS: Greenwood (3) Auba (1)
    GOAL ATTEMPTS: Greenwood (6) Auba (7)
    SHOTS IN BOX: Greenwood (5) Auba (6)
    CHANCES CREATED:Greenwood (3) Auba (2)

    GOALS: Man Utd (12) Arsenal (4)
    xG: Man Utd (8.58) Arsenal (3.17)
    BIG CHANCES: Man Utd (14) Arsenal (6)

    I just can't get excited about Auba. He and Greenwood essentially play the same position, albeit Greenwood plays for the better team and is over 6.0 million less.

    Depending on tonight's performance, I'm still considering Greenwood in my FH team. It opens up a power midfield (Salah/Sterling/Silva/Martial/Mane) and keeps the defence strong (Robbo/Aurier/K Long).

    1. eamonhegg
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Auba going to burn you.

    2. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      But what if you aren’t going for aubameyang?

      He is a viable option Greenwood but not a great one - just an enabler

      1. La Roja
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        You’re only saying because of his price. If he was 7m then things would’ve have been different

      2. Le Bluff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I like Kane as an option and have had him in a few FH drafts. But I've seen people trying to shoehorn Jesus+Kane+Auba into their FH drafts and it really unbalances the rest of the team.

        You're right though - Greenwood a great enabler for those wanting to go for a power 5 midfield whilst not going budget at the back.

    3. FOO FIGHTER
        1 min ago

        I have Greenwood coming of the bench tonight so hoping he starts and hauls like a mofo.

      • El Fenomeno R9
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Auba 1.72 to score
        Greenwood 2.75 to score

    4. Gazza2000
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      2FT 0.3 ITB

      Foden and Doherty to D.Silva and Pieters my best moves here?

      2FT 0.3 ITB

      McCarthy
      TAA-Doherty-O'Connell
      Salah-Bruno-KDB-Pulisic-Foden
      Jesus-Rashford

      Henderson-Greenwood-Taylor-Lamptey

    5. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bottomed

      Which is better for GW38:

      A) Mahrez, Ings
      B) KDB, Greenwood/ Wood

      1. eamonhegg
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. ElliotJHP
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Tough but A for Ings

        Open Controls
      3. LE CHARO
          1 min ago

          Very tough one, probably A

        • La Roja
          • 8 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
        • Lav
          • 3 Years
          just now

          A because of Ings, but I personally prefer KDB over Mahrez. I know many here are all over Mahrez instead.

      4. Team Cruel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Best captain?

        A) Krul (mci)
        B) Henderson (sou)

        Feel like there will be a pen save bonanza with so many poor penalty takers chasing the golden boot

        Open Controls
        1. Lav
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Surely this is a troll.

      5. EL tridente
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Best transfer?
        A) Boly to Robbo
        B) Rashford to Kane
        C) Mahrez to D Silva
        D) Saka to Antonio
        E) Ings and Mahrez to Kane and D Silva for -4

        1. FOO FIGHTER
            4 mins ago

            C

            Open Controls
          • Lav
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            C

            Open Controls
          • Gazza2000
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            D

            Open Controls
          • Tonyawesome69
            • 1 Year
            just now

            A or C

        2. Lav
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Reina or Martinez on FH?

          Open Controls
          1. La Roja
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Martínez

            Open Controls
            1. Lav
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks. So tricky coming up with a solid three man defense + a playing fourth with a front seven of Salah Raz KDB Martial DSilva Kane Ings. Going to have to drop TAA for sure, which worries me despite his form.

        3. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Theres no better midfield pick than Antonio at sub 7.4, right (already have D.Silva)? Villa defensive form is putting me off a bit but still hard to look elsewhere. Stanislas is tempting me a bit but probably just a dumb punt 😆

          1. Lav
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Correct, no other good pick.

            Open Controls
          2. El Fenomeno R9
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Robbo and 4 at the back?

            Open Controls
          3. Team Cruel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Saint Maximum against a drunk Pool defence

            Open Controls
          4. Gazza2000
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            I like Pulisic

            Open Controls
          5. Kno
            • 9 Years
            just now

            pretty slim pickings, maybe lucas moura if you feel really really punty

        4. Strchld
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          For FH38.

          A) Trent 4-5-1
          B) Ings 3-5-2

          1. Lav
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            B

            Open Controls
        5. Tonyawesome69
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Need some thoughts on the transfer suggestions below. Thanks

          a. Foden to D Silva
          b. KDB to D Silva and Wood or Jimenez to Kane -4
          c. Other suggestions are welcome

          1ft 2.5itb
          Pope
          TAA Doherty Aurier
          Martial KDB Bruno Sterling
          Ings Jimenez Wood

          Martinez Foden Taylor Saiss

          1. Gazza2000
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. Lav
            • 3 Years
            just now

            A

        6. Rains of Castamere
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Bit of a bench quandary this week.

          Pick one to play - other two will be benched.

          A) Jimenez (che)
          B) Pulisic (WOL)
          C) Greenwood (lei)

          Currently have Pulisic starting and two strikers benched which isn't ideal.

        7. Respect My Authoritah
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Do Sheffield United have anything to play for? Can 8th net them Europe?

        8. JONALDINHO
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Martinez
          Digne • Pieters • Lamptey
          Mo • Raz(TC) • KDB • Bruno • Silva
          Rashford • Jimmy
          (3.9 / Greenwood / Lascelles / 3.9)

          Doherty + Foden > Pieters + Silva? 3 pts of top 1k so big week!

        9. LE CHARO
            just now

            Pope
            TAA, Doherty, Egan
            Sterling, KDB, Mahrez, Fernandes, Martial
            Jiménez, Ings

            Button, Greenwood, Saïss, Lascelles
            1 FT, 0.3 itb

            Which option do you prefer?

            A) Saïss > Pieters (bench Egan)
            B) Doherty + KDB > Pieters + Salah -4
            C) TAA + Jiménez > Pieters + Kane -4
            D) Fernandes + Jiménez > Salah + Connolly -4 (play Greenwood)

