Chip Usage by Leading Managers 2019/20

How did leading managers use their chips this season? To answer this question, we examined six groups of managers who have been successful in all or part of the 2019/20 season and /or had previous FPL success or made good use of their FFS Membership. One manager appears in two of thee groups – can you spot which one?

The most successful managers from this season. Link to league.

All of whom have had at least one previous finish in the top 10,000. Link to league

Rok Krasna: WC3, TC24, FH30+, BB31+, WC34+ Mark Boyle: WC20, WC27, TC34+, BB37+, FH38+ Svein Roald L Usken: WC20, TC24, BB30+, WC31+, FH38+ (Firminoooo) Shom B: WC4, TC24, BB30+,WC31+, FH38+ Adam Warner: WC7, TC24, WC29, BB30+, FH36+ (Bury94) David Trovell: WC9, TC24, BB30+, FH31+, WC32+ Declan Griffin: WC20, TC24, FH30+, WC33+, BB37+ Dave Lindop: WC4, BB16, TC24, FH32+, WC34+ Gavin Mager: WC4, BB30+, WC31+, FH36+, TC38+ David Nataf: WC9, TC24, WC25, FH30+, BB37+

January to July League

Started scoring in GW21. Link to league.

Will Timbers: WC3, TC24, BB30+, WC31+, FH38+ (TopMarx) Dave Dolman: WC4, TC24, WC27, BB30+, FH38+ (Derby Dreamers) Danny Mallon: WC6, TC24, BB30+, WC31+, FH36+ (Pep Pig) Shirin Nizar: WC20, TC24, BB30+, WC38+, FH not played (Chelsea Guy) Jamie FPL: WC5, BB30+, WC31+, FH38+, TC not played Al Sayed Ali Jaafar: WC4, TC24, BB30+, WC31+, FH38+ David Arblastar: WC5, TC29, BB30+, WC31+, FH36+ Paul Shiel: WC20, TC24, FH30+, WC33+, BB35+ Bary Pyszkowski: WC4, TC18, FH24, WC25, BB30+ Brian Cuffe: WC9, TC29, BB30+, WC31+, FH38+

The FFScout Charity Shield

Started scoring in GW30+. Link to league.

Ismail Hossain Rasel: WC16, BB30+, WC31+, TC33+, FH35+ Ged Ashton: WC20, BB30+, WC31+, FH36+, TC38+ Matthew Brigham: WC7, TC24, WC25, BB30+, FH31+ Mohammed Ali: WC4, TC24, BB30+, WC31+, FH33+ Karl Berthen: WC9, TC24, BB30+, WC31+, FH36+ Mikhel Lepik: WC4, BB30+, WC31+, FH36+, TC38+ Yazuv Yaman: TC3, WC20, BB30+, WC31+, FH38+ Will Timbers: WC3, TC24, BB30+, WC31+, FH38+ (TopMarx) Grzegorz Kotlarski: WC3, TC24, BB30+, WC31+, FH38+ Baz McCormack: WC18, FH31+, WC32+, BB33+, TC35+

The chip that was played in the greatest number of different game-weeks was the first wildcard.

The most popular times to play it were GW4 (14), GW20 (10), GW9 (9), GW3 (6), GW5 (5), and GW7 (3). None of the Hall of Fame leaders played it in GW4, but 4 of them did in GW20.

DGW24 was by far the most popular time to play the Triple Captain chip (44 times out of 60, including all of the leaders of the FFS Members and Hall of Fame) and the next most popular time was GW38+ (4 times).

Most of these managers had been saving the rest of their chips for the expected end-season double and blank game-weeks and still had them available after the GW30+ restart.

GW30+ was by far the most popular time to play the Bench Boost, with 46 taking advantage of the unlimited free transfers following the restart to play it then. The next most popular times to play this chip were GW37+ (3), GW29 (2) and GW31+ (2).

The second wildcard was mostly played shortly after this, the most popular game-weeks being GW31+ (31), GW33+ (7), GW32+ (4), GW25 (3), GW27 (3) and GW38+ (3). Very few of these managers played it earlier.

The Free Hit chip was also mostly played at or after the GW30+ restart. The most popular times to play it were GW38+ (20), GW36+ (10), GW30+ (9) and GW31+ (9).

RedLightning