Team by Team Goal Contributions

I’ve been looking into some of the key performers for each club and taking note of players who are involved in most of the goals scored. I’m hoping this will give us some insight into the teams that rely heavily on a particular player.

In order to get a more accurate analysis from an FPL perspective, I’ve combined each players goal total with the number of assists they accumulated over the season and calculated the percentage of goals they were involved in.

Please note that for the newly promoted teams, I excluded the goals scored during the playoffs. Also bear in mind that the Championship teams played a total of 46 league games in comparison to the 38 games played in the Premier League.

I also thought it would be interesting to include Bruno Fernandes, despite only featuring in 14 league matches. Reason being, he made a huge impact on Man Utd during this period.

I will start with the players that had the highest percentage goal involvement and descend from thereon.

1. Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes* 8 goals and 8 assists – involved in 16 goals – 30 team goals scored (53.33%)

*these figures are based on the 14 games Fernandes played since signing for Utd *

If we exclude Fernandes from the list, the next Man Utd player with the highest goal involvement is Rashford with 17 goals and 7 assists – involved in 24 goals – 66 team goals (36.36%)

2. Southampton

Danny Ings 22 goals and 2 assists – involved in 24 goals – 51 team goals scored (47.05%)

3. Wolves

Raul Jimènez 17 goals and 6 assists – involved in 23 goals – 51 team goals scored (45.09%)

4. Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 22 goals 3 assists – involved in 25 goals – 56 team goals scored (44.64%)

5. Leicester

Jamie Vardy 23 goals and 5 assists – involved in 28 goals – 67 team goals scored (43.28%)

6. Fulham

Aleksander Mitrovic 26 goals and 3 assists – involved in 29 goals – 69 team goals scored (42.02%)

7. Everton

Richarlison 13 goals and 3 assists – involved in 16 goals -44 team goals scored (36.36%)

8. Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew 9 goals and 2 assists – involved in 11 goals – 31 team goals scored (35.48%)

9. Burnley

Chris Wood 14 goals 1 assist – involved in 15 goals – 43 team goals scored (34.88%)

10. Tottenham

Heung-Min Son 11 goals and 10 assists – involved in 21 goals – 61 team goals scored (34.42%)

11. Aston Villa

Jack Grealish 8 goals 6 assists – involved in 14 goals – 41 team goals scored (34.14%)

12. Liverpool

Mohamed Salah 19 and 10 assists – involved in 29 goals – 85 team goals scored (34.11%)

13. Brighton

Neal Maupay 10 goals 3 assists – involved in 13 goals – 39 team goals scored (33.33%)

14. Man City

Kevin De Bruyne 13 goals and 20 assists – involved in 33 goals – 102 team goals scored (32.35%)

15. West Brom

Matheus Pereira 8 goals and 16 assists – involved in 24 goals – 77 team goals scored (31.16%)

16. West Ham

Michail Antonio 10 goals and 3 assists – involved in 13 goals – 49 team goals scored (26.53%)

17. Chelsea

Tammy Abraham 15 goals 3 assists – involved in 18 goals – 69 team goals scored (26.08%)

18. Sheffield United

Lys Mousset 6 goals and 4 assists – involved in 10 goals – 39 team goals scored (25.64%)

19. Leeds

Patrick Bamford 16 goals and 2 assists – involved in 18 goals – 77 team goals scored (23.37%)

Pablo Hernandez 9 goals and 9 assists – involved in 18 goals – 77 team goals scored (23.37%)

20. Newcastle

Jonjo Shelvey 6 goals and 2 assists – 8 goals – 38 team goals (21.05%)

I was quite surprised to see the likes of Salah and De Bruyne so far down on this list. I was expecting them to be amongst the top 5, but when you take into consideration the number of goals scored by Manchester City and Liverpool, you can see why they weren’t quite as high up on the list as initially anticipated. For example, Manchester City scored a whopping 102 league goals last season and given the quality they have in their squad, it’s no surprise that the likes of Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez etc were all chipping in with goals and assists. Same applies for Liverpool with a lot of goals and assists being shared between Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold etc.

The data highlights just how pivotal the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Danny Ings and Raul Jimenez were for their clubs, being involved in almost half of the goals scored for their teams. So if you are looking for consistency, these are likely to be the key players to be looking at for next season.