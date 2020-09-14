Fantasy Bundesliga – 4 Bayern assets may be the key to success

This is my second season playing the Fantasy Bundesliga game, having joined when C-19 first curtailed the 19/20 FPL season. Bundesliga was the first league to return, and since then I have been captivated by every minute of the German league and the intricacies of its associated Fantasy Game.

The first thing I noticed was on FBL is its not for the faint of heart. If you want to succeed you need to be ‘on it’ during match days and ready to substitute and switch your star players (captaincy x1.5 pts) in each of the 3 positions, one defender, one midfielder and one attacker, choosing them according to kick-off times and adjusting between each set of matches and K.O times if your star player doesn’t perform well.

A generous budget of €150M, and no 3 player limit from any team either.

Having seen a fair number of drafts with only 3 Bayern Players, I wanted to put the case forward for having a least 4 from Matchday 1.

Firstly, and I realise I am Captain Obvious for stating this, but Bayern are the champions. They bossed almost every stat last season, scored the most goals and conceded the least. I expect them to win the league with relative ease again this year, with very little change to the playing staff and management in the close season recess.

The veterans up top, the irrepressible Robert Lewandowski and renaissance man Thomas Mueller were a brilliant duo in 19/20 and Lewa is the first pick in my team here.

Lewandowski (18M, 76% ownership) finished with 448 points and 27.1M his current price could represent immense value.

Serge Gnabry (17M, 23%) is my pick to pair with the talismanic German. His xG of 14.17 to his 12 goals and xA of 12.5 to the 10 assists he achieved last season suggests the German hasn’t reached his ceiling. He looked razor-sharp in his closing UCL and BL matches and if last year was scintillating for Serge then watch this space in 20/21. A hefty price tag but worth the outlay.

Mueller (16M, 11%) scored 320 points last season and finished with a value of 18.2M with an incredible 20 assists. However, his underlying xG/xA showed he punched above the expected 15 assists and about par on his 8 goals. A fine choice for those looking for a mini differential and only just edged out for me by Serge.

In midfield, the choice pick is likely Joshua Kimmich but despite his high ownership I’m avoiding for now as the data suggests there is better season value in defence.

With a record 21 CS last year and assists added into duels won points and pass to shot points, both Pavard (15M, 5%) and Davies (15M, 52%) are set for a fine season the pairing combining for over 112 crosses into the box between them last season.

I’m predicting at least 600-700 points across the season for this defensive pairing.

I would also favour both of these players for value over Neuer (13M, 26%). The GK position, like FPL, is where I tend to spend the least funds, to free up more investment further up the field.

Once the season is underway I’ll also be keeping a close eye on Leroy Sane (17M, 21%) in Midfield and seeing how he settles in but the above four of Lewandowski, Gnabry, Davies & Pavard is where I’m putting the investment for now.