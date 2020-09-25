The FFScout Head-to-Head Leagues 2020/21

We had a brilliant response with a total of 8,316 teams entering this season’s tournament. This is an increase of over 2,300 from last year’s Head-to-Heads and with this increase in participants we have had to start a League 9. It still makes me laugh that when I originally pitched this idea, I was talking numbers of around 200 teams and maybe 3 leagues, with a total of 8 divisions. I love the fact it has grown and hope it will continue to do so.

The structure remains the same as last year, in that each division has 20 teams who will play each other twice over the 38 Gameweeks. For those of you that are new to head-to-head leagues it works like a traditional real football league. You will play another team in your division and whoever scores the most fantasy points in that Gameweek wins and is awarded three points. Should you score the same then both teams are awarded one point each.

Below is the pyramid structure of the leagues and divisions:

League 1 – 1 Division

League 2 – 2 Divisions

League 3 – 4 Divisions

League 4 – 8 Divisions

League 5 – 16 Divisions

League 6 – 32 Divisions

League 7 – 64 Divisions

League 8 – 128 Divisions

League 9 – 161 Divisions.

We have calculated all the promotions and relegations from last year as well as placed any new entries into the bottom Leagues.

To initially locate which league and division you are in you will need to hit the links above and search for the name you use on your FPL account. Should you not find yourself in a league you will then need to repeat the search in another league until you find yourself. Take a note of the league and division, and you’ll then be able to use the league table filter going forward to view your progress.

Like last season, at the end of the year the top five teams will be promoted from each division to a division in the league above. And ten teams will be relegated from each division to a division in the league below.

As TopMarx explained last week, due to League 9 only having 161 divisions the top seven managers will be promoted from each League 9 division, along with the best 153 eighth-placed teams. The best eighth-placed teams are calculated firstly using their total Head-to-Head points, gained within their divisions, and then on overall rank.

I should also point out that each division within a league is weighted the same as all the others within that League. For example, Division 36 in League 8 is at the same level as Division 120 in League 8.

I hope you enjoy these Head-to-Head Leagues as I know behind the scenes a lot of work has gone into them. And I would especially like to thank Mat (aka matzi11a) for his hard work. I’m aiming to review the leagues a lot more throughout the season than I did last year so do keep an eye out for those. The Head-to-Head’s will of course still feature in the excellent community round-up articles.

Can Craig Johnson (aka Bouncebackability) defend his title and retain the League 1 crown? He’s currently won one, lost one.

Cheers

Mark Reynolds (aka MIR)