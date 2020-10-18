720
Dugout Discussion October 18

Bale named on the bench as much-captained Kane and Son start against West Ham

720 Comments
The two most-captained players of Gameweek 5 feature in the third Premier League match of the day.

West Ham United are the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off in north London at 16:30 BST.

Son Heung-min (£9.3m) and Harry Kane (£10.7m) have both been handed the armband by over one million Fantasy Premier League managers for this clash.

They were also the most-bought players in their respective FPL positions ahead of Gameweek 5, with Son attracting more transfers in – just under two million – than any other asset.

Those two in-form attackers start again this afternoon but loan signing Gareth Bale (£9.5m) is only among the substitutes, having made the Spurs matchday squad for the first time since his move from Real Madrid.

There is a change to the Spurs frontline for the visit of the Hammers, however, with Lucas Moura (£6.9m) dropping to the bench and Steven Bergwijn (£7.1m) starting in his stead.

The only other alteration to the Lilywhites’ starting XI from the side that thrashed Manchester United 6-1 two weeks ago sees Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) replace the injured Eric Dier (£5.0m) at centre-half.

All of that means that Matt Doherty (£5.9m) and Ben Davies (£4.9m) have to be content with places on the bench again.

Dele Alli (£7.5m) isn’t involved in the 18-man squad.

The West Ham team news is straightforward, as David Moyes names an unchanged side from the one that beat Leicester City 3-0 last time out.

Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) has recovered from injury to take his place at left wing-back.

Not one West Ham asset has a double-digit ownership in FPL, with Michail Antonio (£6.3m) the only member of their starting XI who features in more than 5% of Fantasy squads.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio.

720 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Kane (C) feels good

    
  2. Dele
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Son (C) feels good

    
  3. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Add Bale to the party

    
  4. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thanks God I did KDB to son in the last minute instead of saving FT

    
  5. stat sifter 888888
    3 mins ago

    I will be rueing that Son -4 hit GW3 until the end of the season ffs. Why did Mourinho say that he was injured???!!

    
  6. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Trent > Chillwell & Jimmy > Kane for free, yay or nay?

    
    1. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Easy y

      
    2. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yay

      
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      this week would have been better

      
  7. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Let's not forget about Bale... will be a magical moment when he comes on.

    
    1. Leonard hatred
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      and immediately has his leg broken by one of West Ham's ever-active hatchet men 🙁

      
  8. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Enjoying this Son(c) even without Kane (for now) - keep it coming though

    
  9. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    KdB out & willing to take a hit.

    McCarthy ¦
    TAA - Coady - Ward
    KdB* - Salah - Jorginho* - Son
    Kane - Maupay - Wilson*
    ¦ Bissouma* - Justin* - Taylor

    A) Bissouma -> Grealish + JRod
    B) Jorginho -> Zaha + Rashford
    C) Justin -> Fernandes + Reguilon
    D) Wilson -> Grealish + Aguero

    Which option will you go for?

    
  10. The Mandalorian
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Imagine being ranked 4m or worse and you don't own Kane and Son.

    
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Lateriser!

      
      1. diesel001
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Damn. Was looking so good with Werner(c) as well.

        
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      WC and get them both, quick ...

      
  11. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kane and Son telepathically in-sync, Mou is lucky 😀

    
  12. Lukaku_time
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    Son +targett+ dcl for -4 today
    Yay or nay?

    
  13. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    LiveFPL server is down right?

    
    1. DandyDon
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Just worked for me. Treading water at 2M despite all my attacking players returning and Captain Son lol

      
    2. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Too much traffic atm

      
    3. Leonard hatred
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      its struggling with load i think, it's having intermittent issues

      
  14. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Tear jerker around the country when Bale comes on

    
  15. Wirbelwind
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    For a -4

    Jiminez/KDB -> Kane / Grealish
    Jiminez/TAA -> Kane / Ayling

    
    1. Ibralicious
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A but to Kane and Son

      
  16. Ibralicious
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Pokemon, Reguilón, Pantillimon, doesn't matter. Kane and Son essential.

    
  17. DanteDrama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Kane pen where u at

    
  18. Isco Disco
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Sergio Reguilion will be the best LB in Premier league this season!
    I’ve watched him play for Madrid so many times and he’s a such a talented guy.
    Get him in your teams before his price rises and the ship sails

    
  19. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Can only get Kane for a hit as have VVD to sort out!!!!

    
  20. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    just now

    How many people in the top10k have Son + Kane?

    
  21. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Need my Kane pen ASAP

    
  22. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 10 Years
    just now

    The crowds’ going to go crazy when Bale comes on 🙂

    
    1. The Mandalorian
      • 8 Years
      just now

      The cardboard cut outs keep falling over

      
  23. The Mandalorian
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Burnley trying to find a bricklayer for next week's visit by Spurs.

    
  24. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Gotta have Kane and Son on WC

    

