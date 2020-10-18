Bale named on the bench as much-captained Kane and Son start against West Ham

The two most-captained players of Gameweek 5 feature in the third Premier League match of the day.
West Ham United are the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off in north London at 16:30 BST.
Son Heung-min (£9.3m) and Harry Kane (£10.7m) have both been handed the armband by over one million Fantasy Premier League managers for this clash.
They were also the most-bought players in their respective FPL positions ahead of Gameweek 5, with Son attracting more transfers in – just under two million – than any other asset.
Those two in-form attackers start again this afternoon but loan signing Gareth Bale (£9.5m) is only among the substitutes, having made the Spurs matchday squad for the first time since his move from Real Madrid.
There is a change to the Spurs frontline for the visit of the Hammers, however, with Lucas Moura (£6.9m) dropping to the bench and Steven Bergwijn (£7.1m) starting in his stead.
The only other alteration to the Lilywhites’ starting XI from the side that thrashed Manchester United 6-1 two weeks ago sees Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) replace the injured Eric Dier (£5.0m) at centre-half.
All of that means that Matt Doherty (£5.9m) and Ben Davies (£4.9m) have to be content with places on the bench again.
Dele Alli (£7.5m) isn’t involved in the 18-man squad.
The West Ham team news is straightforward, as David Moyes names an unchanged side from the one that beat Leicester City 3-0 last time out.
Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) has recovered from injury to take his place at left wing-back.
Not one West Ham asset has a double-digit ownership in FPL, with Michail Antonio (£6.3m) the only member of their starting XI who features in more than 5% of Fantasy squads.
Spurs XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio.
