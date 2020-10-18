Bale named on the bench as much-captained Kane and Son start against West Ham

The two most-captained players of Gameweek 5 feature in the third Premier League match of the day.

West Ham United are the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off in north London at 16:30 BST.

Son Heung-min (£9.3m) and Harry Kane (£10.7m) have both been handed the armband by over one million Fantasy Premier League managers for this clash.

They were also the most-bought players in their respective FPL positions ahead of Gameweek 5, with Son attracting more transfers in – just under two million – than any other asset.

Those two in-form attackers start again this afternoon but loan signing Gareth Bale (£9.5m) is only among the substitutes, having made the Spurs matchday squad for the first time since his move from Real Madrid.

There is a change to the Spurs frontline for the visit of the Hammers, however, with Lucas Moura (£6.9m) dropping to the bench and Steven Bergwijn (£7.1m) starting in his stead.

The only other alteration to the Lilywhites’ starting XI from the side that thrashed Manchester United 6-1 two weeks ago sees Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) replace the injured Eric Dier (£5.0m) at centre-half.

All of that means that Matt Doherty (£5.9m) and Ben Davies (£4.9m) have to be content with places on the bench again.

Dele Alli (£7.5m) isn’t involved in the 18-man squad.

The West Ham team news is straightforward, as David Moyes names an unchanged side from the one that beat Leicester City 3-0 last time out.

Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) has recovered from injury to take his place at left wing-back.

Not one West Ham asset has a double-digit ownership in FPL, with Michail Antonio (£6.3m) the only member of their starting XI who features in more than 5% of Fantasy squads.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT