57
Dugout Discussion November 21

Chilwell, Werner start for Chelsea as Wilson fails to make Newcastle squad

57 Comments
Share

Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) starts for Chelsea in the early Gameweek 9 kick-off on Saturday.

A back spasm saw the defender substituted for England last weekend against Belgium, though he was fit enough for a place on Gareth Southgate’s bench for the Iceland tie on Wednesday.

Germany striker Timo Werner (£9.5m) is also part of Frank Lampard’s XI, playing on the left of Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) with Hakim Ziyech (£8.2m) stationed on the opposite side.

Callum Wilson (£6.6m) is not part of the Newcastle matchday squad after sustaining a hamstring injury back in Gameweek 8.

On Wilson, who suffered that problem during a 2-0 defeat at Southampton, Steve Bruce said yesterday:

Callum has a chance. If there is any risk whatsoever we won’t. He has trained in the last two days so we will see.

Reece James (£5.0m) starts again for Chelsea at right-back. Owners will be hoping he can keep that spot nailed down ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m).

On missing trio Christian Pulisic (£8.2m), Kai Havertz (£8.3m) and Thiago Silva (£5.5m), Lampard said on Thursday:

Christian Pulisic is not fit for Newcastle but he’s stepped up his training slowly. It’s been quite a problematic injury so we will stay cautious.

Kai Havertz is back, his isolation is over. He tested negative two days ago, so he’s just started training that’s more on his own to get individually some of his fitness back after two weeks at home.

Thiago Silva has just landed. He just messaged me this afternoon so he probably won’t be going to Newcastle because of the length of the journey and timings.

Antonio Rudiger (£4.5m) is Lampard’s chosen deputy for veteran centre-half Silva.

Newcastle boss Bruce appears to be setting up with a 5-4-1 system, with Chelsea set to try and break down what looks to be a low-block defence.

Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.3m) will be the Magpies’ main threat on the counter-attack, while Jacob Murphy (£4.9m) is preferred to Miguel Almiron (£5.7m) on the right-hand side of midfield.

Newcastle XI (5-4-1): Darlow; Lewis, Clark, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo; Saint-Maximin, S Longstaff, Hayden, J Murphy; Joelinton.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell, Zouma, Rudiger, R James; Mount, Kanté, Kovacic; Werner, Abraham, Ziyech.

57 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Benching Almiron for Murphy is... Something

    Especially without Fraser and Wilson

    Is Murphy fast?

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Issues with Almiron's agent

      Open Controls
  2. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 mins ago

    Just need a Steve Bruce bus parking masterclass at St. James Park for my James+Chilwell CS

    Open Controls
    1. seewhyaxe
      • 3 Years
      just now

      same.

      Open Controls
  3. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    No Wilson should mean easy Chelsea clean sheet.

    Chickened out of Chillwell (c).

    Good luck all!

    Open Controls
  4. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Can't wait for the game. I've missed PL. Let's go!

    Open Controls
  5. Major League Shocker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    Bench boost activated for GW10 bus team. Five defenders with BUR & FUL looks so beautiful!

    Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Kane over 100%

    75% below
    DCL
    Son
    Bruno
    Grealish

    Open Controls
  7. dando89
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Injuties appear to have made the game a lot more boring, I'm on a couple of leagues where majority of teams have almost identical midfield and forward line ups. Yawn

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      They do?

      I'm seeing quite a lot of variety.

      Open Controls
      1. dando89
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeh almost all teams with

        KDB Ziyech Grealish Bruno

        Then a tiny bit more variety up front but everyone has

        Kane/ Vardy Watkins/Bamford and DCL

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          On WC maybe, but there are few teams that have that midfield without taking a bunch of hits.

          Open Controls
        2. Ode
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Everyone had Salah anyway before he got covid

          Open Controls
    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      As Mark said, defence is the place to differentiate yourself right now. That's what I've done with my WC.

      Open Controls
  8. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Template rating?
    49% here. Hoping for a big climb but will probably be another big drop. KDB (c)

    Open Controls
    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      70%. Thankful for Soucek.

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      71%

      Open Controls
    3. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      53% on WC. Very pleased with this.

      Open Controls
    4. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      69% no Chelsea

      Open Controls
    5. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      58%

      Open Controls
    6. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      55%

      Open Controls
    7. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      70%
      Saiss my differential! lol

      Open Controls
    8. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      55%

      Open Controls
    9. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      55%. This is definitely the lowest template rating I've had all season and I consider myself a fairly template manager.

      Open Controls
    10. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      70%

      Open Controls
    11. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      70% too. Not great but I want to try and limp through next 4-5 weeks with small rises.

      Aim to go 700k -> 200k by start of Christmas madness

      Open Controls
  9. seewhyaxe
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    let's go Ziyech, Chilwell!

    Open Controls
  10. PlumaPiedra
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    When Antonio is back who do I drop out of Bamford, Watkins and DCL. I don't really wanna sell any of them. It would probably be Watkins if it wasn't for the fixtures.

    Open Controls
  11. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Play Coufal(AVL) or Targett(whu)?

    Open Controls
  12. Mile Plankton
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Aight James, listen boy, pass it only to Abraham!

    Open Controls
  13. Pedram
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Good luck guys, those pesky international weeks are so annoying, glad it's over and we're back to watching some real football.

    Open Controls
    1. Ode
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Good luck mate. Glad that the next ib is in march

      Open Controls
  14. Ode
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Without Ziyech & DCL this gameweek. Hopefully no hauls

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Dcl? Ziyech should do well

      Open Controls
  15. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    -1 rank on livefpl, I've reached a new low

    Open Controls
    1. Gobigorgohome
      • 9 Years
      just now

      sad days

      Open Controls
  16. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Zouma starts aswell guys.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yey o/

      Open Controls
  17. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Interested to see what the WC template is for this GW.

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      3 Chelsea after this

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      According to liveFPL (but it looks off)

      McCarthy Martinez
      Chilwell Justin Kilman KWP Lamptey
      Grealish Bruno Ziyech Zaha Son
      DCL Kane Vardy

      Open Controls
  18. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Disgusting Newcastle team that is. Well done Chelsea Captainers

    Open Controls
  19. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    From. 226k to 209k

    No hits is already playing off haha

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Took a -8 and still have Salah 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Ohhhh mate!
        Don't know how to call it 😉

        Open Controls
    2. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Up 70k here. Feels good but also shows how low down I am...

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Patience mate

        Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Up 56k places here
      Stop the count!

      Open Controls
  20. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bruno owner but not captain, do I want him to blank?

    Open Controls
    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on your leagues. If you're in top 10K and only care about OR, you want him to do well.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes in top 10k, thanks

        Open Controls
    4. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Who the hell did you captain instead?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Guess 😉

        Open Controls
  21. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    just now

    100k green arrows before the GW starts, love it!

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      arrow*

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.