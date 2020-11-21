69
Dugout Discussion November 21

Rashford starts for Man United as FPL managers turn to Fernandes

69 Comments
Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) has shrugged off his shoulder injury to make an immediate return to the Manchester United line-up.

He picked up the issue in the Gameweek 8 win at Everton, the international break proving long enough to allow full recovery.

His inclusion on his favoured left-hand side of attacking midfield is likely to please even those who captained Bruno Fernandes (£10.7m), considering that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s outfit tend to do best when their key players are involved.

The Portuguese international is the most captained FPL asset among the top 10,000 managers for Gameweek 9, handed the armband by 28.3% of them.

The fact that Anthony Martial (£8.7m) makes his first home Premier League start since Gameweek 4 is also a positive omen, considering his best Project Restart displays came almost exclusively at Old Trafford.

Like Rashford, Harry Maguire (£5.4m) also overcomes an injury flag to start, in defence alongside Victor Lindelöf (£4.9m) and full-backs Alex Telles (£5.5m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.4m).

As is to be expected, Fantasy managers remain rather unbothered by what’s on offer at West Bromwich Albion this season.

Backed by 4.7%, non-playing goalkeeper David Button (£4.0m) is their most popular asset, the only one owned by more than 1.4%.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Telles, Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Matić; Rashford, B Fernandes, Mata; Martial.

West Bromwich Albion XI (5-4-1): Johnstone; C Townsend, Bartley, Ivanovic, Ajayi, Furlong; Diangana, Gallagher, Sawyers, M Pereira; Grant.

69 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lucky Z
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Son on 3 bonus points after after winning goal points?

    
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes.

      
  2. KAALI_DAAL
      10 mins ago

      Had Dier, Kane and Son in this game. Not a bad day.

      Now let's go Bruno Captain!

      
    • THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Top of the league!!!

      
      1. jimmyabs1987
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        So happy!

        
      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Spud life

        
    • Atimis
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Kame to Vardy - stupid or reasonable plan?

      Have Son also.

      
      1. BenDavies
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm likely doing that move too as a Kane Son owner

        
      2. Jet5605
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Vardy v Fulham is too good to pass up

        
      3. El Fenomeno R9
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Looks like a downgrade

        
    • TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Fernandes please one time hattrick

      
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Pretty please!!

        
    • Manani
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      2nd season Jose. Should have never doubted him

      
      1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Realy!? You like Mourinho lol

        
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          What's not to like? A true winner@

          
          1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Lol
            Most boring football ever

            
      2. Meinhoff
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Fingers crossed

        
    • Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bruno is going to tear me a new one here.

      
      1. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        *tare

        
        1. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          You were right the first time...

          
          1. fcsaltyballs
            • 4 Years
            just now

            This

            
    • Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      What a puke of the game 22-4 in shoots for city. I'm sure that Spurs will not win the title after this

      
      1. Lucky Z
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        ManCity was useless. Also Lloris played well

        
        1. jimmyabs1987
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Loris made 1 save haha!

          
          1. jimmyabs1987
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Well one proper one that wasn’t a tame shot at him

            
        2. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          That can say only someone who don't know too much about football or who have complex for decade domination of city. And there was a clear goal for city in the crucial moment.
          Spurs didn't deserved even a point but hopefully on Etihad will be 6-1 for city

          
          1. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Ah ah ah... oh boy.

            
      2. Bojam
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Arguably quite a predictable outcome though. City haven't looked sharp yet this season. And Spurs so well set up to counter against high press teams. With Son and Kane so ruthless, Spurs goals seemed likely.

        Who knows if Spurs will win the league but against the top teams that press hard I reckon they will fair well. They're in contention for sure.

        
        1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          You are probably kidding. 2 shoots, two goals, very sharp lol

          
          1. Bojam
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Exactly my point. Conversion rate of chances very high. How many shots did City have and how many goals did they score?

            
      3. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        City offered very little 2nd half.

        You honestly reckon they deserved to win?

        
    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Lloris 3, Son 2, Dier 1 for bps

      In the three weeks where Son has fallen in price: scores 24, 18 and 10. Not bad!

      
    • MikeBravo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Matic starting. Nice to see Ole giving WBA a chance.

      
    • RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      What are people who jumped early on Kevin De Blank doing? You’d get 1 more point from owning Bissouma over the last 8 Gameweeks!

      2
      2
      0
      1
      6
      3
      2

      
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Crazy stats. Still KDB though. I believe they need Aguero back.

        
      2. Atimis
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        I’m probably waiting with getting City now

        
      3. MMN
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Keeping for BUR and FUL obvs lol.

        
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Will you captain?

          
    • F4L
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Will be surprised if United managed to score more than 2 here.

      
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Early goal will open WBA. I think Utd will deliver and win this one

        Open Controls
        
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          We'll see. Watching United at home vs Chelsea and Arsenal was torture, doesn't matter if the opposition is worse, you have to have the creativity to take advantage.

          And I'm saying this as someone who has owned Rashford and Bruno for 3 GWs now.

          
    • Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm worried about Spurs...

      
      1. jimmyabs1987
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nothing makes me happier

        
      2. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I bet more worried about fact that your center back gets his bum kicked by some young technical mid.

        
        1. Scots Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Thanks guys, feel much better now

          
    • Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Rash was last minute hit for me. Expect explosion. Come oooon.

      Bruno too.

      Next week is the perfect week to captain Bruno lads.

      
    • Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I kind of wish I went for Rashford instead of Bruno, but let's see.

      
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        That's why I went both

        
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Major game for you then.

          
      2. ajay_kl +42
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have both and enough cash to sell either to Salah soon

        
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Nice.

          
          1. ajay_kl +42
            • 9 Years
            just now

            While keeping son and kane. Let's not talk about my defense

            
    • Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      And that referee was blind, robbed a clear goal for city

      
      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Lol

        
    • SomeoneKnows
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      All those who planned on doing Son > KDB next week, have your plans changed following City's loss or are you going through with that transfer plan?

      
      1. Jet5605
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Son can punish any defence home or away. I'm setting and forgetting

        
      2. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yes. Bruno -> Kdb in gw11 instead of Son

        
    • manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      A) Saiss > Cancelo/Dias
      B) Son > KDB
      C) Both(-4)

      Martinez
      Robbo Chilwell Mitchell*
      Bruno Son Grealish Zaha
      Kane DCL Bamford

      steer soucek saiss* lamptey*

      
      1. Rocky FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        A easy

        
    • Jet5605
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Was tempted to do Son > Ziyech this morning but glad I went with my gut. Think I'll keep him even with these tricky games coming up.

      
    • jay01
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      KDB owners what you thinking? Surely City kick on with easy fixtures from here?

      
      1. Van der Faart
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Getting him for Bruno or Ziyech now. Not losing Son

        
        1. jay01
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I jumped om kdb too early but i will keep for these fixtures now

          
      2. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        He'll get an odd goal from those shots and penalties, but his main trait, and that's unprecedented creativity, that's not there, because others around him.

        
    • diesel001
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bruno Fernandes about to save many FPL managers' GW.

      Werner(c) fail. Grealish(c) fail. Kane(c) fail.

      Bruno about to punish them.

      
      1. F4L
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        D(C)L to be the real punisher tomorrow 😎

        
        1. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Own DCL, so wouldn't mind some good points from him.

          
        2. Trophé Mourinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          yea! I also have DCL cap, hatti incoming

          
        3. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          You know it

          
    • Van der Faart
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/22805433

      Told you they wouldnt blank. Ok Kane ONLY got an assist but still no blank

      
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Incredible prediction, how could anyone have expected the players with record levels of highest goals and assists to blank in FPL?

        
    • how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Woo hoo

      
    • Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Triple spurs went okay. Bruno to save my -8 horror show.

      
    • fcsaltyballs
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Are Son and Kane a hold now?

      
      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Were they not before?

        
    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Into green arrows with the -8!!!

      From 3.8m to 3.6......

      
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Early thoughts for next week? 6.8ITB:

      Martinez
      James | Dallas | Kilman
      Bruno | Son | Rodriguez | Grealish | Soucek
      Kane | DCL

      Steer | Brewster | Mitchell | Lamptey*

      Thinking Soucek to KdB or Sterling?

      Thanks

      
    • jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Bringing in Reguilón for GW16 might work.

      
    • Destroyer of teams
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Come on Bruno C. Week going well with Chillwell, Son and Kane so far

      
    • Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Got to keep Sterling me thinks, hopefully starts next GW. Transfer to KDB can wait

      

