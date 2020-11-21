Rashford starts for Man United as FPL managers turn to Fernandes

Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) has shrugged off his shoulder injury to make an immediate return to the Manchester United line-up.

He picked up the issue in the Gameweek 8 win at Everton, the international break proving long enough to allow full recovery.

His inclusion on his favoured left-hand side of attacking midfield is likely to please even those who captained Bruno Fernandes (£10.7m), considering that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s outfit tend to do best when their key players are involved.

The Portuguese international is the most captained FPL asset among the top 10,000 managers for Gameweek 9, handed the armband by 28.3% of them.

The fact that Anthony Martial (£8.7m) makes his first home Premier League start since Gameweek 4 is also a positive omen, considering his best Project Restart displays came almost exclusively at Old Trafford.

Like Rashford, Harry Maguire (£5.4m) also overcomes an injury flag to start, in defence alongside Victor Lindelöf (£4.9m) and full-backs Alex Telles (£5.5m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.4m).

As is to be expected, Fantasy managers remain rather unbothered by what’s on offer at West Bromwich Albion this season.

Backed by 4.7%, non-playing goalkeeper David Button (£4.0m) is their most popular asset, the only one owned by more than 1.4%.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Telles, Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Matić; Rashford, B Fernandes, Mata; Martial.

West Bromwich Albion XI (5-4-1): Johnstone; C Townsend, Bartley, Ivanovic, Ajayi, Furlong; Diangana, Gallagher, Sawyers, M Pereira; Grant.

