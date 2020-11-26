458
Football Index November 26

Fernandes’ fine FPL form mirrored in recent Football Index dividend returns

458 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Football Index

Less is rarely more at Christmas time, and it’s certainly not going to be that way with this year’s festive football schedule.

Tapping into the busiest of players over that time frame will be key across all Fantasy games, with Football Index no exception.

Football Index (FI) is a kind of stock market where people use real money to bet on football.

You buy shares in individual players whose value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on and off the field.

I’m actively using FI this season with more than a nod to Fantasy Premier League (FPL), seeing which aspects of each game marry up, and which don’t.

And the one that’s marrying up more times than Henry VIII at present is the continued supremacy of Bruno Fernandes (£8.64).

Above: Media Dividends winners over the last five days

The Manchester United midfielder has taken Fantasy Premier League (FPL) by storm since arriving from Portugal last winter.

He managed eight league goals and as many assists from his first half a season and hasn’t let up this campaign. He already has six goals and three assists and only four players in FPL have more points.

And since mentioning him in last week’s article, his price in FI has shot up by £2.

Above: Fernandes has been in the running for Match-Day Dividends in each of his last three games

Dividends are driving Fernandes’ popularity. He’s led the way in the Media Dividend standings twice in three days this week and backed that up with a Match-Day Dividend based on Saturday’s win over West Brom.

When you factor in players also earning traders In-Play Dividends for the first 30 days after the share purchase, then it’s no surprise many are now bumping up his price by surfing the Fernandes wave.

And seeing as he’s some way off his FI peak price of £11.34 in July this year, there’s evidence to suggest he still has much to give.

Man United have no fewer than 11 fixtures to play between now until January 2, 2021, ten of which – the Premier League and Champions League games – are eligible for In-Play and Match-Day Dividends.

Fernandes may not feature in all of those games, but he’s clearly the key man for United and will start most.

A win at home to Paris Saint Germain would secure a place in the Champions League knockout stages, freeing up one final group stage fixture for major squad rotation by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fernandes has appeared in one of the team’s two League Cup fixtures, but being rested for the quarter-final tie against Everton would also make sense ahead of three games in eight days across Christmas and the new year.

One interesting twist emerged from this week’s win in Europe over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Solskjaer has been sparing, to put it mildly, in his use of new signing Donny van de Beek (£1.83) this season.

But he started both the former Ajax man and Fernandes in midfield against the Turkish team and they worked very well together, with de Beek impressing in a deeper role.

If the manager continues with that line-up, de Beek looks under-priced, particularly as he is also the obvious player to fill the Fernandes role when the Portugal international is rested.

These selection conundrums will, of course, be played out across the Premier League and especially regarding teams with European commitments. But those extra fixtures also to offer the potential for even more FI returns.

With that in mind, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota (£2.68) could be worth monitoring.

He’s only started four league games this season, but crucially that includes three of the last four, and he’s still managed four goals from 392 Premier League minutes – Sadio Mane (£2.02) has the same returns from 707 minutes.

Jota also has four goals from three Champions League appearances and his value, which has risen nearly £1 in less than a week, should continue on that upward trend with the Reds’ domestic schedule looking so enticing:

Sign up to Football Index today and take advantage of their seven-day £500 money-back guarantee. T&Cs available on https://trade.footballindex.co.uk/moneybackguarantee/.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

458 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Wow I just realized how similar this season is to last when it comes to Leicester and Vardy

    In 19/20. Leicester and Vardy played Liverpool in GW8. Vardy blanked and got 2 points.

    His next fixtures read: BUR sou cpl ARS bha EVE WAT avl. A clear fixture swing.

    Vardy's points in those games after getting a 2 point blank vs Pool:
    8, 20, 6, 12, 12, 6, 5, 13

    Will history repeat itself now that Vardy's next 8 fixtures are:
    FUL shu BHA EVE tot MUN cry new?

    I don't see why not. I think at least in the next 4 he can definitely tear it up. I'm convinced. I will be doing Kane > Vardy -4 pending the completion of Europa and Friday team news.

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      He’s not even on the bench tonight, should I be worried about injury ?

      Haven’t actually pulled the trigger yet but set on Kane > vardy cap and hold son

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        surely he s rested?

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        We will hear if something is up with him. If he's fit, I'll get him.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          for kane?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Yep for Kane -4. I'm gonna do it.

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              ooh risky ! i m swapping for werner. feels wrong to lose kane. gl 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 40 mins ago

                Out of interest, why loosing Werner rather than Kane? I have the same decision to make.

                Open Controls
      3. Joey Tribbiani
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          he is

          Open Controls
        • ElliotJHP
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Can only imagine it's similar to KDB and he's getting a full rest, Leicester looking good to go through anyway

          Open Controls
        • KGFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          He's on the bench

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Haha, so he is.

            Open Controls
      4. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Kane->Vardy(C) for me as well. It's not that Kane won't continue to score, but Vardy will outscore him over that run I'm sure.

        Open Controls
    2. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Kane+Son to Vardy+KDB for -4?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        My original plan since before IB ... but with Zaha is out I will do Kane + Zaha > Vardy + Jota instead, go for it I guess

        Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Which one sounds best? Vardy (c) anyway

      1. Son Hamez to KDB Jota -4
      2. Reguilon Hamez to Cancelo Sterling -4
      3. Son to Salah
      4. Reguilon to Cancelo
      5. Hamez to Sterling (KDB not possible)

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        2

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Tempting tbh, wouldnt want to lose Son so that looks good

          Open Controls
      2. The Sociologist
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        4

        Open Controls
      3. noahzark22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        5

        Open Controls
    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      might be wrong but feels like the toughest captaincy choice this season.

      who are you all going for ?

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Vardy. Easiest captain choice all season.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          wish things were that clear for me haha 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        KdB. No Pope, it's gonna be a massacre.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          my option right now as well. but city and kdb have not exactly been on fire. and bruno away forms is sublime.

          Open Controls
      3. Joey Tribbiani
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          I feel the same, KDB and not confident...

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            thats not right we should feel good about our captain choices 😉

            Open Controls
        • ElliotJHP
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Im sorry to say it's... Rebekah Vardy's husband.

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            haha 🙂

            Open Controls
        • Holmes
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Was Mane till today, will probably go with Kevin/Vardy

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            thanks holmes

            Open Controls
        • GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Calvert Lewin but depends on captains poll.

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            nice pick

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Really will depend on who's highest of my team in captain's poll though. No Salah , Vardy or De Bruyne. After 8 GW of Craptains I went with poll in GW9 and picked Bruno. Stupidly I forgot that it served me fairly well last season.

              Open Controls
              1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Read an article on here a while back, and captain’s poll pick is by far the most reliable

                Open Controls
      4. Sterling Malory
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        In draft league, swap Willian for,
        A) Jota
        B) Tielemens
        C) Torres

        Open Controls
        1. ElliotJHP
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          A for sure! Surprised he hasn't be snapped up yet in draft already.

          Open Controls
      5. ElliotJHP
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Who'd you rather for the next three?

        A) Barnes (FUL, shu, BHA)
        B) Walcott (MUN, bha, SHU)

        Not sure if Barnes is nailed anymore, starting tonight too.

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
          1. ElliotJHP
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Cheers Miguel, how you shaping up for this weekend?

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours ago

              Think I’m hiding behind a sofa for the City and Liverpool games and just getting Vardy(c) in for Jimenez. Got four players in the Chelsea game so hopefully we stuff them 5-3

              Open Controls
        2. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Is Walcott nailed on? Sorry Jesus, I told you I'd never say those words again, ever, never never....

          Open Controls
          1. ElliotJHP
            • 8 Years
            2 hours ago

            Haha! Looks that way with Ings out.

            It's for my draft side with six friends so you get to the stage of considering Theo

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Hard to argue with his firm though and I'm looking for a Foden replacement.

              Open Controls
          2. dogtanion
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Read that and thought it was 2010 again..

            Open Controls
        3. The Sociologist
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Yuck, not keen on either.

          Open Controls
      6. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Hoping to see the right kind of fireworks from Pepe and Nelson this evening. So much potential, and so little to show for it so far. Would be nice to see Smith Rowe, Cottrell and Balogan get on and show off at some point too.

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Pepe showed some fireworks last game week

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Yes, I alluded to that already mate

            Open Controls
      7. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        If Kane is injured Im stuck with Jimenez again.. 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Nevermind, post above about "not even on the bench" was about Vardy.

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            But he is on bench

            Open Controls
      8. Pique and De Bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Which is the best looking pair going forward?

        A) Son + Werner

        B) Ziyech + Kane

        Thoughts please.

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
          1. Pique and De Bruyne
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Any particular reason? Was leaning towards B because of the premium striker versatility.

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              It’s a coin toss in all honesty - I just prefer the first two

              Open Controls
        2. The Sociologist
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
          1. Pique and De Bruyne
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Ok thanks for your opinions guys.

            Open Controls
      9. Dele
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Kane, Grealish, Ziyech >> Brewster, KDB, Bruno for a hit?

        Open Controls
        1. KAALI_DAAL
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
          • Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            If Brewster is your 7th attacker, no. If hes your 8th, yes.

            Open Controls
            1. Dele
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Brewster is fodder.

              Open Controls
          • Deulofail
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            😮
            I would not do this.
            Who will come into the XI in front of Brewster?

            Open Controls
            1. Dele
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              Son, Salah, KDB, Bruno, Jota
              DCL, Watkins

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                If you don't do it, you have to bench one of Son, Salah, Jota, Grealish, Ziyech, DCL, Kane and Watkins?

                I would prefer to keep Grealish and Ziyech and look to move Son on instead, personally. You can have them all, though, and I think I'd choose between KDB and Bruno.

                Open Controls
          • BenDavies
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            nope

            Open Controls
        2. KAALI_DAAL
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Play one:

            Ryan (LIV)
            Mccarthy (MANU)

            Open Controls
            1. KGFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              M.. save points

              Open Controls
            2. The Sociologist
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              McCarthy

              Open Controls
          • royals forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            If you could afford only one out of

            KDB
            Fernandes

            Who would you have and why?

            Any ideas would be welcomed

            Open Controls
            1. Geoff
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              KDB. Fixtures.

              Open Controls
            2. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Fernandes, form, United top dog. A lot of teams have down United players in the penalty area 😉

              Open Controls
            3. The Sociologist
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              This week, Fernandes. But long term KDB.

              Open Controls
          • Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Now worried about Mane being benched, that would be a real annoyance.

            Open Controls
          • Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Zaha and Kane > kdb and vardy -4 done, let’s go!

            Open Controls
            1. Chucky
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              good moves.

              Open Controls
            2. The Sociologist
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Could work out

              Open Controls
          • OneDennisBergkamp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            think im gonna go Saiss > Justin

            sounds like Pereira isnt ready for first team..
            Nov 25: "Hopefully [he'll be back] very soon. He played his first competitive football for the second team on Monday, which was really, really good."

            if i can get 2/3 games out of Justin i'll be happy and I have a good bench anyway

            Open Controls
            1. The Sociologist
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Could work.

              Open Controls
          • noahzark22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Zaha and Fernandez to Sterling and Barnes for -4?

            Open Controls
            1. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              I would just do zaha to Barnes but it could be worth the risk

              Open Controls
            2. The Sociologist
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Not for me. Just move out Zaha.

              Open Controls
          • ZAWAd25
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            which combo on WC?

            A) Jota + Vardy

            B) Mane/ Sterling + Watkins

            Have KDB and Salah

            Open Controls
            1. DK_13
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Obviously A

              Open Controls
            2. The Sociologist
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
          • Jet5605
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            2 FT and 0.3 ITB. Will save one transfer but who is the best Egan replacement?

            A - Coufal
            B - James
            C - Justin
            D - Other suggestion?

            McCarthy
            Chillwell - Taylor - Konsa
            Son - Bruno - Salah - Grealish
            Vardy - DCL - Bamford

            Steer - Soucek - Egan - Mitchell    

            Open Controls
            1. Chucky
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Coufal

              Open Controls
            2. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Coufal

              Open Controls
            3. The Sociologist
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              A, or C if you don’t mind a short term move.

              Open Controls
          • Chucky
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Jimmy,Digne and Son to Vardy(C) KDB and Dias for -8 done.. 😀

            Open Controls
            1. The Sociologist
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Will either be brutal or genius. Good luck!

              Open Controls
              1. Chucky
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                thanks..

                Open Controls
            2. ZAWAd25
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Could go both ways but Vardy captain could be rewarding

              Open Controls
          • dogtanion
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Burnley's sub gk is called Bailey Peacock-Farrell who has never played a minute of PL and has an innocent look that you could just hear the MOTD commentator saying "and you've got to feel for the young man..what a nightmare debut"

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Northern Ireland keeper, decent goalie.

              Open Controls
              1. dogtanion
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                Ah that's not as fun.. could still be first game nerves and makes a City player captain more appealing

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  13th in the league, 3 wins from 8.

                  Open Controls
            2. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              BPF in the BPS after his 9th save vs City.

              Open Controls
            3. The Sociologist
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Played a bit for Leeds last season.

              Open Controls
          • GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Are Arsenal seriously interested in Eriksen?

            Open Controls
            1. dogtanion
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              Elneny has started games recently. I'm sure they'd take Charlie Adam at this stage.

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • 4 Years
                2 hours ago

                Arsenal have been benching perma-starter and leader of the people, Xhaka, for Elneny as he's forced his way into the team on merit. An Eriksen-type player, doesn't necesserily need to oust the most defensive DM in the team. But yeah, lol anyway.

                Open Controls
            2. Deulofail
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              Just rumours. Same for Jack Wilshere. Doesn't seem to be the right kind of player anyway

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                2 hours ago

                Better than Willian even if things didn't work out well at Inter. But would love to see Wilshere back at any PL club. Good player and a decent bloke.

                Open Controls
              2. The Sociologist
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                Please not Jack again... as much as I’m saddened for the way his career has turned out he’s a nostalgia pick. Couldn’t hold down a spot at either Bournemouth or West Ham.

                I’d 100% have Eriksen though, that midfield needs more guile.

                Open Controls
                1. Deulofail
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 53 mins ago

                  Jack could be on a pay per play basis, but yeah, I don't think that's the way forward.

                  Eriksen on loan, maybe, but I don't like the idea of him becoming a gooner. He doesn't exude guile for me.

                  Need to buy someone like Auoar and then let Willock, Smith Rowe and others make their way through the ranks.

                  Open Controls
            3. The Sociologist
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Surely he’s a better option creatively than most of that midfield currently?

              Open Controls
          • Thescaff
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Dias or Cancelo??

            Open Controls
            1. ZAWAd25
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              I’m on WC and wondering the same. I can see some rotation on the left now that Mendy is back. Cancelo more exciting but I’m currently on Dias as he looks definitely nailed.

              Open Controls
              1. Thescaff
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                I agree, just having doubts that pep may bench him vs Burnley due to their style which Dias may not appreciate

                Open Controls
            2. Chucky
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Dias for me personally as have bad memories of owning Cancelo on my FH in GW 36 last year when he was hooked off after 1st half... Dias is the safe pick.. the other guy will be rotated...

              Open Controls
            3. The Sociologist
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Yea

              Open Controls
          • Lev Yashin
            • 8 Years
            2 hours ago

            Which one would you bench out of this lot?

            Son, Grealish, Bruno, Ziyech, Jota
            Hanford, Vardy, DCL

            Open Controls
            1. Thescaff
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Ziyech

              Open Controls
            2. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Bamford.

              Open Controls
              1. The Sociologist
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                With Everton’s leaky defence and Bamfords stats? Not for me!

                Open Controls
            3. The Sociologist
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              Grealish or Ziyech, depending on how you are the Chelsea vs Spurs game panning out.

              Open Controls
            4. Blzbobuk
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              I would sell one as I wouldn’t want the benching headache each week. Would potentially bench Jota due to rotation risk but suspect you just bought him in. If you are happy he will start its then your view on if Spurs or Chelsea are going to score more

              Open Controls
          • Jet5605
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Who starts from these?

            A - Grealish (whu)
            B - Bamford (eve)

            Open Controls
            1. The Sociologist
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. Blzbobuk
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
          • Tinmen
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Folks, what is Nkounkou for Everton like?
            Any attacking potential ?

            Open Controls
            1. Blzbobuk
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Some but not digne, may not play or get 60 mins and Everton leaky. Basically could get on a wildcard as a punt to gain value or sit there forever , 5th defender but otherwise avoid. If he starts and looks good you can jump on same day but downside bigger than upside currently.

              Open Controls
          • Sol
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            McCarthy
            Chilwell Rob Justin
            Jota Son Kdb Bruno Bissouma
            Vardy DCL ——?

            A) Adams
            B) Watkins
            C) Bamford

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              I think I'd lean towards Bamford at this point. Watkins has fixtures but eventually youl'l have to decide whether to transfer out of bench for a few games, or absorb poor fixtures before they get better again. Leeds seems to have a more trustworthy attack and Bamford could score against anyone. Feels more of safer, long-term bet to me, with stats and eye-test in his favour. Haven't considered Adams, probably for good reason, but someone might tell me otherwise.

              Open Controls
              1. Sol
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Thanks. I’m leaning toward Bamford I agree they can score against any team.

                Open Controls
          • Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            NEW ARTICLE POSTED

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/11/26/which-stadiums-will-be-allowed-to-host-fans-from-gameweek-11/

            Open Controls
          • Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Ziyech to Sterling? Already have KDB, Bruno and Grealish.

            Open Controls
            1. Hakim Ziyech
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Don’t

              Open Controls
          • SHOWSTOPPERRR
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Interesting question came into mind when digne rose and out injured..Anyone who has the history of bringing players in and get injured before the game?

            Open Controls
          • Lindelol
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Semedo to Dias for a hit>? yes or no?

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.