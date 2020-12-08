Fantasy Football Scout voted as ‘best editorial’ at Football Content Awards 2020

Fantasy Football Scout has been voted as the ‘best editorial’ in Fantasy Football for 2020.

That’s according to the Football Content Awards who revealed the results at a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, December 8.

The competition in our category was fierce with Athletic columnist FPL General, Premier Injuries’ Ben Dinnery, Fantasy Football Fix and Fantasy Football Hub.

Delighted Fantasy Football Scout editor David Munday said: “It is a great honour to receive this award.

“FFS is dedicated to providing high-quality, industry-leading content for Fantasy managers worldwide and it is wonderful to see that recognised by the football community.

“I would like to thank our incredible roster of contributors who regularly submit insightful articles as well as my hard-working deputy editor Neale Rigg. I strongly believe his Kanté-esque graft in midfield is the secret to our success.

“And, of course, full credit goes out to our readers and members who make all of this possible with their unerring support to FFS.”

