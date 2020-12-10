542
The best cheap FPL players to help me pack in more premium assets for Gameweek 12

Premium assets are the talk of the Fantasy Premier League town right now but I think it’s important to discuss how we accommodate them as well as picking out the best ones.

Gameweek 11 saw just about every well-owned premium player get at least one attacking return, so I completely understand the commotion.

I was very happy to come out of Gameweek 11 with 55 points from Mohamed Salah (£12.3m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m), and Son Heung-min (£9.5m). That helped bring me to a total of 80 points with just 10 men.

Like most people, I am now left wondering how many premium players is too many, and whether I have enough for Gameweek 12. 

I would usually find it hard to have four or more players price at £9.5m or above in my FPL team. But right now I’m considering doing that by Gameweek 13 with three of them costing £10.9m or more.

It is often difficult to do this early on in the campaign but this season it feels like there’s perhaps more value showing itself early doors than normal, both in defence and up-front. I’ve been moving towards focussing on cheap forwards for a while and it might finally be time to put that into action by adding Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m) to my already packed midfield.

In this article I want to explore some of the more value players to see if they can compete with the more expensive players in their positions.

Defenders

  1. George James
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    It comes down to this for me...

    Which is better?

    A) Grealish / Son (c) / Werner (Roll FT)

    Or

    B) Lamptey / Salah (c) / son -4

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Corona is not good 4 U
        4 mins ago

        This week Salah has an awesome fixture. I evaluate Werner not so high. Therefore B.

        Open Controls
      • World XI
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        B, Giroud playing and Werner on the wing concerns me

        Open Controls
    3. mackan
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      son and wilson or bruno and kane? after gw12

      Open Controls
      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Hardly a like-for-like comparison

        Open Controls
      2. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        How? That doesn't make sense sorry

        Open Controls
      3. Brehmeren
        • 10 Years
        just now

        lol

        Open Controls
    4. Corona is not good 4 U
        13 mins ago

        Will Neco Williams start this weekend?

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Be surprised

          Open Controls
          1. Corona is not good 4 U
              just now

              This will not help much.

              Open Controls
          2. Stormbringer22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Think it is the perfect game for TAA to make a start and get to full match fitness quickly

            Open Controls
            1. Corona is not good 4 U
                just now

                Thank you!

                Open Controls
            2. World XI
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              25% Chance

              Open Controls
              1. Corona is not good 4 U
                  just now

                  Thank you!

                  Open Controls
            3. jdp219
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              1) Ziyech > Mount (or Pulisic?)
              2) Ziyech, Vardy > Salah, Watkins (-4) -- stick to initial plan?
              3) Ziyech, Vardy > Mane, Watkins (-4) -- to account for possible Mo benching
              4) Ziyech, Vardy > Mount, Kane (-4) -- no Spurs cover otherwise

              Open Controls
              1. Canadian Football
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                can you get wilson instead of Watkins ?

                Open Controls
                1. jdp219
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Sure can. Only concern is whether Newcastle gets postponed again.

                  Open Controls
            4. WE GO FOR IT
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              A. Chilwell + Brewster
              B. James + Welbeck

              Open Controls
              1. Rasping Drive
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 mins ago

                I think James is at least Chilwell’s equal, so B

                Open Controls
            5. World XI
              • 8 Years
              10 mins ago

              How would you fit Salah into this team? Is it even possible without dropping a heavy hitter, all of which you would say are undroppable?

              McCarthy
              Coufal-Bellerin-Zouma
              KDB-Fernandes-Son-Maddison
              Watkins-Kane (C)- DCL

              Bench: Ryan-Targett-Bissouma-Johnson

              0.8 ITB

              Open Controls
              1. Flair
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                7 mins ago

                KDB -> Salah (C)

                Then the opposite next GW

                Open Controls
              2. Rasping Drive
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                6 mins ago

                I wouldn’t bother. Team looks decent

                Open Controls
              3. Corona is not good 4 U
                  just now

                  I do this week de Bruyne -> Salah and then next week Son -> de Bruyne.

                  Open Controls
              4. BremerHB
                • 3 Years
                10 mins ago

                Vardy & Grealish -> Watkins/Wilson & Salah (C) -4?

                Open Controls
                1. Canadian Football
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  if you are throwing the armband on Salah, then i believe it is worth it.

                  Open Controls
              5. ElNinoo
                • 3 Years
                9 mins ago

                Yay or Nay?

                Podence, Vardy, Werner to Salah, Bamford, Wilson (-4)

                Open Controls
              6. Bruce Lee
                • 2 Years
                9 mins ago

                Just saw the Jack Grealish picture... might (c) him

                Open Controls
                1. La Roja
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  But you won’t

                  Open Controls
                2. Stormbringer22
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  6 mins ago

                  What picture? What did I miss?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bruce Lee
                    • 2 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    You're too young my son

                    Open Controls
                  2. Jack Burton
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Jack Grealish on twitter i reckon he gonna be exhausted

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bruce Lee
                      • 2 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Question is... who took the pic???

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jack Burton
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        You can't make it out in the lamp can u

                        Open Controls
                  3. Wild Rover
                    • 10 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    You missed the launch of Google

                    Open Controls
                    1. Stormbringer22
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      I have been Googling, but I can't find anything. Been on his Twitter as well. Just don't know what people are referring to.

                      Open Controls
              7. Canadian Football
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                9 mins ago

                DCL > Wilson
                Watkins > Bamford

                0.1 short to do Watkins to Wilson ARGH!

                Open Controls
                1. Canadian Football
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  damn...hate losing DCL. losing a ton on selling price.

                  is it worth a hit to bring in Wilson?

                  Open Controls
                2. TheSteel
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Why the rush to get rid of Watkins?

                  Open Controls
              8. Alright John
                • 9 Years
                7 mins ago

                A - Grealish + DCL

                Or

                B - Son + Bamford -4

                Open Controls
              9. Eldon
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                7 mins ago

                Repost,

                Would you do Sterling to Bruno/Son, for free? Already have KDB

                Open Controls
                1. Rasping Drive
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  I’m not sure I would. Raz could smash it next week

                  Open Controls
              10. Bubbles1985
                • 3 Years
                6 mins ago

                Sterling and Vardy to
                Salah and Wilson for free?

                Then leaves 4.5m in the bank so could also add Brewster to Bamford for -4?

                Not sure I want to let Sterling go but need Salah to cover Jota.

                Thoughts on losing Vardy?

                Open Controls
                1. Canadian Football
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Press "Accept" on that one

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bubbles1985
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Bamford for -4 is really not worth it this week is it...

                    Open Controls
                    1. Canadian Football
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      i was referring to

                      Sterling and Vardy to Salah and Wilson for free....just do that

                      Open Controls
              11. TheSteel
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                6 mins ago

                Chances of Justin starting vs Brighton?

                Open Controls
                1. Canadian Football
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  did i miss something ? why would he not start ?

                  Open Controls
              12. gonzalocampos
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Dilemma: No Salah. 0.8 ITB. 697 points so far (129K rank)

                Current Team:
                Chilwel - James - Justin - Lamptey (Saiss)
                KDB - Bruno - Son - Barnes - Auguissa
                DCL - Bamford - Vardy

                a) - 4 Vardy and Barnes to Salah and Welbeck
                b) - 8 Vardy, Barnes and Saiss to Salah, Wilson and MItchell (bench fodder) exact cash.

                Open Controls
              13. WE GO FOR IT
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                RMWCT:

                McCarthy | Forster
                James | Konsa | Coufal | Dallas | 3.9m
                Salah | KdB | Bruno | Grealish | Bissouma
                Kane | Bamford | Welbeck

                Things I like about the team: 4 premium big hitters, Captaincy choices every week, decent mid range/cheap players (Grealish, Bamford, James)

                Things I don't like: Defense is too cheap, Lose Chilwell and all the value tied to him, Welbeck (But he has Fulham and Sheffield after this week), No GK sub

                I do plan to downgrade Grealish and upgrade Konsa &/or Welbeck once Villa's fixtures turn in GW16.

                Open Controls
              14. martyhan
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                Ziyech to

                A. zaha
                B jwp
                C. Mount
                D. Jota

                Open Controls
                1. WE GO FOR IT
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Bowen?

                  Open Controls
              15. sergioaguero67
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Newcastle's fixtures to take place?
                Please help

                Open Controls
              16. Hot Toddy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                There's a lot of hits being taken this week by the looks of things around here. -4's and -8's all over the shop.

                Open Controls
                1. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Some hits can take one to the top of the FPL rankings charts.

                  Open Controls
                2. Flair
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  Been like that for the past 5 weeks or so

                  Open Controls
              17. Don Kloppeone
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                G2G here gents? Want to improve the bench but it can’t be worth hits!

                0FT 0.1itb
                Martinez
                Robbo, Chilwell, KWP
                Salah (C), KDB, Bruno, Grealish
                DCL, Bamford, Wilson
                (Forster) (Cresswell, Stephens, Branthwaite)

                Am considering these moves before fixtures get crazy next GW:
                Cresswell, Stephens > Dallas, Soucek

                Thoughts appreciated!
                Cheers

                Open Controls

