The best cheap FPL players to help me pack in more premium assets for Gameweek 12

Premium assets are the talk of the Fantasy Premier League town right now but I think it’s important to discuss how we accommodate them as well as picking out the best ones.

Gameweek 11 saw just about every well-owned premium player get at least one attacking return, so I completely understand the commotion.

I was very happy to come out of Gameweek 11 with 55 points from Mohamed Salah (£12.3m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m), and Son Heung-min (£9.5m). That helped bring me to a total of 80 points with just 10 men.

Like most people, I am now left wondering how many premium players is too many, and whether I have enough for Gameweek 12.

I would usually find it hard to have four or more players price at £9.5m or above in my FPL team. But right now I’m considering doing that by Gameweek 13 with three of them costing £10.9m or more.

It is often difficult to do this early on in the campaign but this season it feels like there’s perhaps more value showing itself early doors than normal, both in defence and up-front. I’ve been moving towards focussing on cheap forwards for a while and it might finally be time to put that into action by adding Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m) to my already packed midfield.

In this article I want to explore some of the more value players to see if they can compete with the more expensive players in their positions.

Defenders

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT