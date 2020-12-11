1109
Members December 11

Where FFS career Hall of Fame leader stands on Gameweek 12 Salah debate

1,109 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League managers are faced with some big decisions in Gameweek 12 as premium assets are delivering across the board and causing big swings in overall rankings.

Despite only three players blanking and a total of 66 points, I still got my fourth red arrow of the season in Gameweek 11. Not having Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m), Mohamed Salah (£12.3m), Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) really hurt my chances of having a good round and I think I was fairly lucky to only have fallen 10,000 places in the overall rankings and to still be inside the top 30k.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 12

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,109 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Should be GTG?
    No hits ?

    Martinez
    Robo/Chilwell/Dallas
    Salah(c)/Bruno/Son/Grealish
    Vardy(vc)/DCL/Bamford

    Open Controls
  2. MGD
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    J. Rodriguez out for:

    1) Bowen
    2) Jota
    3) Mount
    4) JWP

    Leaning towards 1 or 3

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      I thought about Mount a lot last night. I just think he’s still a little too expensive.

      Open Controls
      1. MGD
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        Yeah, he is a bit too deep isnt he

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Any chance of transforming that slot into a midfield premium?

      Open Controls
      1. MGD
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        Not really, no :/

        Open Controls
  3. Dthinger
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    Last night, after trying to convince myself to bring in Jota, I ended up buying Bowen instead. Today’s comments are making me feel a lot more comfortable with that decision.

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I went early for Ziyech to Jota and I feel so so stupid now

      Open Controls
      1. n14mul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        He will still play. Even if its half hour off the bench. Think this klopp comment is being blown up

        Open Controls
  4. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    1. Konsa
    2. Targett

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. marcos11
        1 min ago

        2

        Open Controls
    3. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      A. Son and watkins
      B. Grealish and ings

      Open Controls
    4. rayyanfarooq
        43 mins ago

        Who to pick over James Rodriguez, any suggestions?

        Open Controls
        1. rayyanfarooq
            5 mins ago

            Maybe J. Rodriguez out for Zaha or Bowen?

            Open Controls
            1. rayyanfarooq
                just now

                Got 8.2 in the bank

                Open Controls
            2. The 12th Man
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Iwobi

              Open Controls
              1. Red Red Robins
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 min ago

                hahaha

                Open Controls
          • spamking
              38 mins ago

              Play Coufal instead of Jota? I have Mane, Salah and Bamford.

              Open Controls
              1. Red Red Robins
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                staying with Jota, maybe 20min cameo against Fulham. Coufal my 1st sub too, so most likely get 1 or 2pts

                Open Controls
            • Turbo Timo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              34 mins ago

              Me (at 1.8mil OR) reading the title having already made my transfers... Meh - what does he know?
              Me realizing that I have brought in the same player... of course I'm a genius - why am I so far behind??

              Open Controls
            • BEEZUS
              • 7 Years
              33 mins ago

              A) Barnes, Werner out --> Salah, Adams in for -4

              B) No hit but go Salah-less and captain Kane

              Open Controls
            • Turbo Timo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              31 mins ago

              How do I get the RMT tool to only show 4 gameweeks? It shows 6 for me and I can't seem to find where to remove the last 2?

              Open Controls
              1. Turbo Timo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Nvm just got it lol

                Open Controls
            • Austinho
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              31 mins ago

              Already made transfer. Worried about Jota not playing. Bench: Brewster/Targett/Telles. Do I roll the dice and leave Jota in the XI?

              Open Controls
              1. Gentle_Turks
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                I think if you have him yo have to start him. Game is Sunday so maybe time to recover,

                Please hep below thanks.

                Open Controls
            • marcos11
                28 mins ago

                Salah more nailed on to start with Jota’s knock? Have both and wondering if it’s safe to captain Salah

                Open Controls
                1. Gentle_Turks
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Yes. I am.

                  Please help below thanks.

                  Open Controls
              • Gentle_Turks
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                28 mins ago

                Jota owners what you doing? Holding?

                Jota to Mount worth a hit? Bench is Taylor and Brewster. I have Cancelo and if he also doesn't play I'm gonna get Brewster's usual 1 pointer.

                Open Controls
                1. marcos11
                    5 mins ago

                    Getting rid after this weekend, him and Kane > KDB and Wilson/Bamford

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gentle_Turks
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Him to Mount worth a hit this week?

                      Open Controls
                  • g40steve
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Playing, I don’t trust a Klopp at all.
                    I remember last year Mane was flagged & rumours of not playing then he played 90 & smashed it!

                    Open Controls
                2. Harmonica1967
                  • 3 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  A). Jota and Vardy to Salah and Bamford/Watkins (-4)
                  B). Jota, Vardy, Keane to Salah, Wilson, Targett (-8)

                  Open Controls
                3. aidmata
                  • 5 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Would you captain Mane or Salah if you owned both?

                  Open Controls
                  1. g40steve
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    The one who will get the most game time?

                    Open Controls
                4. Gemma817
                    12 mins ago

                    RMT WC team?

                    McCarthy, 4m
                    KWP, TAA, R. James, (Lamptey, Dunne)
                    Salah, KDB, Bruno, Grealish, (Burke)
                    Ings, Bamford, Welback

                    ITB: .1m

                    Open Controls
                  • Van der Faart
                    • 9 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    With Jota possibly out, plans of my holding FT doesn't seem so good. 0.9 ITB

                    McCarthy (Martinez)
                    Cresswell Chilwell Dias (Kilman Lamptey)
                    Son KDB Grealish *Jota (Riedwald)
                    Kane DCL Adams

                    Possibly a bit too much money in defence but not much I can do there.

                    A)Jota, DCL to Bruno and Brewster (-4)
                    B) Jota to JWP
                    C) Jota to Rashford, DCL to Welbz (-4)
                    D) Hold and hope
                    E) something else

                    Thanks

                    Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.